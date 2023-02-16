Week 1 Baseball Rankings

In Class 5A, Loganville returns to No. 1 after capturing last year’s state title and is followed by No. 2 Cartersville, No. 3 Cambridge, No. 4 Winder-Barrow and No. 5 Harris County. North Oconee made a historic 39-1 run to the state title last year and returns at No. 1 in Class 4A ahead of a strong top 5 that includes LaGrange, Benedictine, Cherokee Bluff and Cedartown. Troup lands at No. 7, West Laurens comes in at No. 9 and newcomers Starr’s Mill and Whitewater also cracked the top 10 and hail from Class 5A.

Savannah Christian earned a top 5 finish in Class A Private last season and opens up this year at No. 1 in Class 3A ahead of top contenders Pike County and Wesleyan. Mt. Paran is coming off a 32-4 season in Class A Private and is opening the season at No. 1 in its new home—Class 2A. The newly formed Class A Division I is headlined by defending Class A Public state champion and No. 1 Metter and No. 2 Prince Avenue Christian. Finally, Charlton County debuts at No. 1 in Class A Division II and is coming off a runner-up finish in Class A Public last season—where it fell to Metter.