Week 1 Baseball Rankings

Parkview debuts at No. 1 in Class 7A following a 30-8 season that ended in the semifinals to Woodstock. The defending state champion Wolverines were bumped down to Class 6A this season and open the year at No. 2 behind a Houston County team that is building off last year’s 28-6 campaign. Mill Creek, Buford, Lowndes and Denmark headline the Class 7A top 5 with Parkview and the rest of the poll includes Walton, North Gwinnett, Carrollton, South Forsyth and North Paulding. Carrollton closed out last season in the Class 6A poll and is another newcomer to Georgia’s top classification and similarly, Blessed Trinity will be up in Class 6A after finishing last year as a ranked team in Class 5A. Woodstock headlines the Class 6A poll behind top-ranked Houston County and the rest of the top 5 includes No. 3 Etowah, No. 4 Pope and No. 5 Allatoona.
In Class 5A, Loganville returns to No. 1 after capturing last year’s state title and is followed by No. 2 Cartersville, No. 3 Cambridge, No. 4 Winder-Barrow and No. 5 Harris County. North Oconee made a historic 39-1 run to the state title last year and returns at No. 1 in Class 4A ahead of a strong top 5 that includes LaGrange, Benedictine, Cherokee Bluff and Cedartown. Troup lands at No. 7, West Laurens comes in at No. 9 and newcomers Starr’s Mill and Whitewater also cracked the top 10 and hail from Class 5A.
Savannah Christian earned a top 5 finish in Class A Private last season and opens up this year at No. 1 in Class 3A ahead of top contenders Pike County and Wesleyan. Mt. Paran is coming off a 32-4 season in Class A Private and is opening the season at No. 1 in its new home—Class 2A. The newly formed Class A Division I is headlined by defending Class A Public state champion and No. 1 Metter and No. 2 Prince Avenue Christian. Finally, Charlton County debuts at No. 1 in Class A Division II and is coming off a runner-up finish in Class A Public last season—where it fell to Metter.
Class 7A
1. Parkview
2. Mill Creek
3. Buford
4. Lowndes
5. Denmark
6. Walton
7. North Gwinnett
8. Carrollton
9. South Forsyth
10. North Paulding
Class 6A
1. Houston County
2. Woodstock
3. Etowah
4. Pope
5. Allatoona
6. Blessed Trinity
7. North Forsyth
8. Lassiter
9. Marist
10. Thomas County Central
Class 5A
1. Loganville
2. Cartersville
3. Cambridge
4. Winder-Barrow
5. Harris County
6. Flowery Branch
7. Locust Grove
8. Decatur
9. Coffee
10. Jefferson
Class 4A
1. North Oconee
2. LaGrange
3. Benedictine
4. Cherokee Bluff
5. Cedartown
6. Wayne County
7. Troup
8. Starr’s Mill
9. West Laurens
10. Whitewater
Class 3A
1. Savannah Christian
2. Pike County
3. Wesleyan
4. Hebron Christian
5. Mary Persons
6. Thomasville
7. Harlem
8. Gordon Lee
9. Long County
10. Oconee County
Class 2A
1. Mt. Paran
2. North Cobb Christian
3. Fellowship Christian
4. Jeff Davis
5. Pierce County
6. Appling County
7. Model
8. Redan
9. Callaway
10. Rockmart
Class A Division I
1. Metter
2. Prince Avenue Christian
3. Irwin County
4. Social Circle
5. Elbert County
6. Whitefield Academy
7. Commerce
8. King’s Ridge
9. Bleckley County
10. Coosa
Class A Division II
1. Charlton County
2. Wilcox County
3. Schley County
4. Commerce
5. Washington-Wilkes
6. Johnson County
7. Clinch County
8. Early County
9. Bowdon
10. Towns County
