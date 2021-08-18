Washington’s Avery named NFL High School Coach of Year

Avery led Washington last season to a 7-3 finish, a three-win improvement form 2019, and a No. 2 seed in its Class 3A region. Washington earned a home playoff game for the first time since 2005. Avery stepped down in the offseason after six seasons to become Washington’s full-time athletic director.

The NFL award is given to the high school football coach who “best represents character, integrity, leadership, dedication to the community, commitment to player protection and on-field success,’' according to the NFL.