Washington’s Avery named NFL High School Coach of Year

Washington athletic director and former football coach Derrick Avery is the 2020 NFL Don Shula High School Coach of the Year, the NFL announced Wednesday.
Avery led Washington last season to a 7-3 finish, a three-win improvement form 2019, and a No. 2 seed in its Class 3A region. Washington earned a home playoff game for the first time since 2005. Avery stepped down in the offseason after six seasons to become Washington’s full-time athletic director.
The NFL award is given to the high school football coach who “best represents character, integrity, leadership, dedication to the community, commitment to player protection and on-field success,’' according to the NFL.
According to the NFL’s release announcing the award, Avery was the first local high school coach to partner with the Atlanta Falcons’ player-led social justice committee in the Rise Up & Vote campaign, which focused on voter education and participation.
Avery - a graduate of Atlanta’s Crim High and Morris Brown University - ensured all of his players took part in various social justice conversations and voter education calls. Those eligible to volunteer spent time learning voting rules and regulations, watching educational videos and speaking with local legislators. On Election Day in November, eligible Washington players volunteered at polling precincts throughout metro-Atlanta thanks to Avery’s guidance.
“I love football, I love sports, it comes naturally when you love what you’re doing. You never think about the accolades or gifts,” Avery said. “It’s an honor to be chosen. From out of 400 coaches in Georgia to the 32 outstanding coaches from the clubs, it really is an honor.”
In partnership with Nike, Washington’s football program will receive $30,000. Avery will be invited to attend Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.
All 32 NFL teams selected a nominee for the award. Avery is the second Atlanta Falcons Coach of the Year to be selected as the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year joining Dalton’s Matt Land, who earned the award in 2019.
