Unbeaten Carver-Columbus boys making case for top-10 ranking

The Carver-Columbus boys have won all 13 games this season, including Thursday’s 63-51 victory against Columbus that moved them to 1-0 in Region 1-3A.

Carver will play Southwest Atlanta Christian (3-11) Saturday with a chance to move to 14-0 before entering a stretch of region games. The Tigers are outscoring opponents 906-598 and have a victory against Class 2A No. 6 Spencer (76-68) on Dec. 21, but they remain outside the top-10 in the latest poll.

Junior Tony Montgomery is scoring 23.4 points per game with four rebounds, two steals and two assists. Sophomores Jakobe Caslin and Champ Simpson both add 10 points per game for the Tigers, and Tristan Givens averages eight points with four rebounds.