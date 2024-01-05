Unbeaten Carver-Columbus boys making case for top-10 ranking

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
16 minutes ago

The Carver-Columbus boys have won all 13 games this season, including Thursday’s 63-51 victory against Columbus that moved them to 1-0 in Region 1-3A.

Carver will play Southwest Atlanta Christian (3-11) Saturday with a chance to move to 14-0 before entering a stretch of region games. The Tigers are outscoring opponents 906-598 and have a victory against Class 2A No. 6 Spencer (76-68) on Dec. 21, but they remain outside the top-10 in the latest poll.

Junior Tony Montgomery is scoring 23.4 points per game with four rebounds, two steals and two assists. Sophomores Jakobe Caslin and Champ Simpson both add 10 points per game for the Tigers, and Tristan Givens averages eight points with four rebounds.

In other top boys games this weekend:

-- Hebron Christian (11-0) is ranked No. 4 and will take on Class A Division I No. 3 King’s Ridge (10-3) Friday. Hebron defeated Class A Division 1 No. 5 St. Francis 63-54 Wednesday.

-- No. 8 Monroe Area (10-2) will travel to Class A Division I Jasper County (10-3) Friday. The Purple Hurricanes are coming off a 60-52 victory against Alcovy on Tuesday.

-- No. 7 Cross Creek (8-7) will host Harlem (8-4) Friday. Cross Creek beat KIPP 91-51 Dec. 28 but lost to South Carolina’s South Florence 66-56 Monday.

On the girls side:

-- No. 4 Carver-Columbus (7-4) will compete against Florida’s Palm Bay (9-4) in the SheGotGame Atlanta Showcase Friday and will play Texas’ Faith Family Academy Saturday.

-- No. 2 Wesleyan (9-1) will play West Hall (0-11) Friday and will play in the SheGotGame Atlanta Showcase against Tennessee’s Bradley Central (14-0) Saturday.

-- Top-ranked Hebron defeated Division I No. 1 St. Francis 66-57 Wednesday and will not play until Tuesday against Oconee County in a Region 8 game.

-- No. 3 Pickens (15-0) will put its undefeated season on the line against Class 2A No. 7 Model (10-3) Saturday. The Dragons beat Tennessee’s Stone Memorial 68-53, Shelbyville Central 49-36 and Lipscomb Academy 55-44 in their last three games.

Class 3A boys top-10

1. Sandy Creek

2. Douglass

3. Cedar Grove

4. Hebron Christian

5. Long County

6. Richmond Academy

7. Cross Creek

8. Monroe Area

9. Dougherty

10. Monroe

Class 3A girls top-10

1. Hebron Christian

2. Wesleyan

3. Pickens

4. Carver-Columbus

5. White County

6. Dawson County

7. Mary Persons

8. Cross Creek

9. Hart County

10. Monroe

