Track and Field Blog: State Meet and Wingfoot Night of Champions highlight on horizon

What makes the Wingfoot Night of Champions especially intriguing is that it will crown the all-classification champions in one night of non-stop elite action. The WNOC Qualified Athletes as of April 10 can be accessed in the following links.

Meanwhile, Region championships are continuing this weekend. Here is a look at the first round of region championships this past weekend. The first batch of region championships concluded on Thursday and Class 4A crowned its Region 8 champions. The North Hall girls scored a 147 team score to capture the region title and held off runner-up North Oconee’s 132, Cherokee Bluff’s 106 and Seckinger’s 80. North Hall accumulated 62 points in the distance events and 52 in the jumps for the bulk of its total. Sophomore Clodagh O’Bryant took first place in the 3200 meter run with a time of 11:37.03—which was a Georgia Top 25 result. Her sophomore teammate Harleigh Smith finished fourth place (12:09.68) to tack on another five points to O’Bryant’s 10 points and junior MaKayla Jones earned three points with a sixth-place finish (12:58.14). North Hall’s Abi Moore earned a top finish in the 1600 meter with a personal record time of 5:12.86 and O’Bryant finished second with a 5:15.10 mark to add another eight points. Sophomore Jessie Dubnik finished fifth and earned four points with a personal record time of 5:28.20. In the high jump, junior Eve Taylor recorded a personal record 5-4 to give North Hall 10 points and landed a personal record 34-4 triple jump to take first and give the Trojans 10 points.