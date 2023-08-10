BreakingNews
Gusty winds, heavy rain make a mess of morning commute

Top players by position: Top-15 recruit Brown leads state’s best linebackers

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog
By Todd Holcomb
1 hour ago
X

The rollout of Georgia’s top players continues today with linebackers. They include 247Sports’ and ESPN’s No. 1 LB prospect nationally, Jefferson’s Sammy Brown. The players are chosen primarily on high school production, although college potential is considered.

*Qua Birdsong, Troup, Sr.: Birdsong (6-2, 195) had 81 tackles, 13 tackles for losses and four sacks for a 12-2 Class 4A team last season. He’s a rare two-time AJC and GACA first-team all-state player. A consensus top-400 national recruit, Birdsong committed to Central Florida in July.

*Sammy Brown, Jefferson, Sr.: Brown is the consensus No. 2 LB prospect nationally and No. 15 player overall. He had 59 tackles and rushed for 1,449 yards and 21 touchdowns for an 8-3 Class 5A team last season. He has more than 250 tackles and 3,000 rushing yards for his career. He is a former 400 meters and wrestling state champion. Brown committed to Clemson in June.

*Andrew Hines III, Woodward Academy, Sr.: Hines (6-1, 205) had 54 tackles, five sacks and a team-leading 11 tackles for losses for an 11-2 Class 6A team last season. A consensus top-750 national recruit and Woodward’s top LB prospect this century, he committed to Wake Forest in April.

*Grayson Hodges, North Cobb, Sr.: Hodges (5-11, 210) had 137 tackles, seven tackles for losses and five sacks for a 9-3 Class 7A team last season. Hodges committed to Air Force in June.

*Cole Mullins, Mill Creek, Sr.: Mullins (6-4, 240) had 58 tackles, 10 tackles for losses and six sacks for the Class 7A champions last season. A consensus top-750 national recruit, he committed to Notre Dame in April.

*Jadon Perlotte, Buford, Jr.: Perlotte (6-3, 200) is the consensus No. 5 LB nationally among juniors, the highest among Georgia players. He had 33.5 tackles last season for an 11-1 Class 7A team. Perlotte committed to Georgia in December, but three 247Sports forecasters have predicted this month he’ll flip to Florida State.

*Devin Smith, Brunswick, Sr.: Smith (6-1, 220) had 40 solo tackles, 10 tackles for losses and six sacks in nine games for a 10-1 Class 6A team last season. He was the Region 2-6A defensive player of the year. Smith is a consensus top-600 national recruit with more than 30 offers.

*Montreze Smith, Carrollton, Sr.: Smith (5-11, 200) is the leading returning tackler for the Class 7A runner-up last season with 62 stops and 10.5 tackles for losses. A three-star recruit, Smith committed to Duke in June.

*Ashton Woods, Walton, Sr.: Woods (6-3, 210) had 128 tackles, 11 tackles for losses and five sacks for a 10-3 Class 7A team last season. He was his region’s defensive player of the year and made first-team AJC all-state. Three of Woods’ brothers have played college football, including current Georgia Tech wide receiver Dominic Blaylock. Woods committed to North Carolina in June.

*Brent Washington, Rockmart, Sr.: Washington (6-0, 225) had 112 tackles, 13 tackles for losses, 13 QB pressures and four forced fumbles for a 10-3 Class 2A team last season. He made first-team AJC all-state and was the Region 7-2A defensive player of the year. He has six mid-major offers.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb
Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

THURSDAY’S WEATHER
Gusty winds, heavy rain make a mess of morning commute18m ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp mounts campaign against Democratic lawmakers ahead of 2024
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

A new principal takes over at Roswell’s Centennial High School
1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Former first lady’s impact still felt at Atlanta’s Rosalynn Apartments
2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Former first lady’s impact still felt at Atlanta’s Rosalynn Apartments
2h ago

State reduces number of foster kids in hotels: ‘We are so close to zero’
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Preseason all-state: Benedictine, Troup, Pace have 3 players each on 4A team
57m ago
Christian Heritage’s Barden among 16 new head coaches in Class A Division II
1h ago
4 Questions with Bowdon head coach Rich Fendley
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Michael Harris II’s instinctual play helps Braves win despite Max Fried’s short start
8h ago
5 things to know: Cobb teacher faces hearing Thursday over divisive book
For rural Georgia families, accessing services for autism is ‘a full-time job’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top