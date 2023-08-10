Top players by position: Top-15 recruit Brown leads state’s best linebackers

The rollout of Georgia’s top players continues today with linebackers. They include 247Sports’ and ESPN’s No. 1 LB prospect nationally, Jefferson’s Sammy Brown. The players are chosen primarily on high school production, although college potential is considered.

*Qua Birdsong, Troup, Sr.: Birdsong (6-2, 195) had 81 tackles, 13 tackles for losses and four sacks for a 12-2 Class 4A team last season. He’s a rare two-time AJC and GACA first-team all-state player. A consensus top-400 national recruit, Birdsong committed to Central Florida in July.

*Sammy Brown, Jefferson, Sr.: Brown is the consensus No. 2 LB prospect nationally and No. 15 player overall. He had 59 tackles and rushed for 1,449 yards and 21 touchdowns for an 8-3 Class 5A team last season. He has more than 250 tackles and 3,000 rushing yards for his career. He is a former 400 meters and wrestling state champion. Brown committed to Clemson in June.

*Andrew Hines III, Woodward Academy, Sr.: Hines (6-1, 205) had 54 tackles, five sacks and a team-leading 11 tackles for losses for an 11-2 Class 6A team last season. A consensus top-750 national recruit and Woodward’s top LB prospect this century, he committed to Wake Forest in April.

*Grayson Hodges, North Cobb, Sr.: Hodges (5-11, 210) had 137 tackles, seven tackles for losses and five sacks for a 9-3 Class 7A team last season. Hodges committed to Air Force in June.

*Cole Mullins, Mill Creek, Sr.: Mullins (6-4, 240) had 58 tackles, 10 tackles for losses and six sacks for the Class 7A champions last season. A consensus top-750 national recruit, he committed to Notre Dame in April.

*Jadon Perlotte, Buford, Jr.: Perlotte (6-3, 200) is the consensus No. 5 LB nationally among juniors, the highest among Georgia players. He had 33.5 tackles last season for an 11-1 Class 7A team. Perlotte committed to Georgia in December, but three 247Sports forecasters have predicted this month he’ll flip to Florida State.

*Devin Smith, Brunswick, Sr.: Smith (6-1, 220) had 40 solo tackles, 10 tackles for losses and six sacks in nine games for a 10-1 Class 6A team last season. He was the Region 2-6A defensive player of the year. Smith is a consensus top-600 national recruit with more than 30 offers.

*Montreze Smith, Carrollton, Sr.: Smith (5-11, 200) is the leading returning tackler for the Class 7A runner-up last season with 62 stops and 10.5 tackles for losses. A three-star recruit, Smith committed to Duke in June.

*Ashton Woods, Walton, Sr.: Woods (6-3, 210) had 128 tackles, 11 tackles for losses and five sacks for a 10-3 Class 7A team last season. He was his region’s defensive player of the year and made first-team AJC all-state. Three of Woods’ brothers have played college football, including current Georgia Tech wide receiver Dominic Blaylock. Woods committed to North Carolina in June.

*Brent Washington, Rockmart, Sr.: Washington (6-0, 225) had 112 tackles, 13 tackles for losses, 13 QB pressures and four forced fumbles for a 10-3 Class 2A team last season. He made first-team AJC all-state and was the Region 7-2A defensive player of the year. He has six mid-major offers.