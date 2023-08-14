Top players by position: ‘Athletes’ affect games in multiple ways

High School Sports Blog
15 minutes ago
GHSF Daily’s rollout of the state’s top 100 players continues today with two-way players and others that might be considered athletes. They include a historic 2,000-yard rusher and 2,000-yard passer. The 100 are chosen primarily on high school production, though college potential also is considered.

*Jadan Baugh, Columbia, Sr.: Baugh (6-1, 215) played every almost position that wasn’t a lineman last season for a 7-4 Class 2A team. He had 756 yards from scrimmage and 49 solo tackles. He was honorable mention AJC all-state and first-team all-DeKalb County. A top-500 national recruit, he committed to Arkansas in April.

*Bryce Clavon, Kell, Sr.: Clavon (5-11, 182) is perhaps the state’s best pure dual-threat quarterback, passing for 2,668 yards and 24 touchdowns and rushing for 789 yards and 15 touchdowns last season for a 10-2 Class 5A team. He is an uncommitted three-star recruit who has better options in baseball, where he’s a potential first-round MLB draft pick as a middle infielder. Perfect Game ranks him Georgia’s No. 1 baseball prospect. He played Sunday in the Baseball Factory All-American Game in Dallas. Next Sunday, he’ll play in the PG All-American Classic in Phoenix.

*Josiah Davis, Berrien, Sr.: Davis (6-1, 185) had 1,696 all-purpose yards and 51 solo tackles for a 7-5 Class 2A team last season. He rushed for 895 yards and scored 22 touchdowns, seven on kickoff returns. He made first-team AJC all-state. A three-star recruit, Davis committed to Florida in March. He’s the highest-rated prospect in Berrien history.

*Kameron Davis, Dougherty, Sr.: Davis (5-10, 200) passed for 2,736 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushed for 1,115 yards and 13 touchdowns for a 9-3 Class 3A team. He made first-team all-state. He has more than 5,000 yards passing and 3,000 rushing for his career. He’s the consensus No. 49 senior prospect nationally and No. 3 running back. He committed to Florida State in June of 2021.

*Debron Gatling, Milton, Sr.: One of the state’s best WR/DB types, Gatling (6-1,180) had 890 yards receiving and three interceptions for a 10-4 Class 7A team last season. He was honorable mention AJC all-state and first-team all-North Fulton. A three-star recruit, Gatling committed to Texas A&M in December.

*Gavin Hall, Gainesville, Sr.: Hall (5-10, 190) played at Hebron Christian last season, when he rushed for 2,547 yards and 32 touchdowns and passed for 1,787 yards on a 9-3 Class 3A team. He was first-team AJC all-state and first-team all-Gwinnett County. He transferred in the spring to Gainesville, where he is expected to play running back. Hall committed to Furman in April.

*Demello Jones, Swainsboro, Sr.: Jones (6-1, 175) rushed for 1,279 yards and 20 touchdowns, had 14 receptions for 382 yards and seven touchdowns and made 44 tackles on defense for the Class A Division I runner-up team. He made first-team all-state. He also got all-state recognition in basketball. Jones is the consensus No. 78 prospect nationally and No. 4 safety.

*Roderick McCrary, Creekside, Sr.: A four-year starter, McCrary (5-10, 190) moved from the secondary to running back last season and rushed for 1,489 yards and 17 touchdowns for a 10-3 Class 5A team. He still played some defense and broke up six passes and had four tackles for losses. He was honorable mention AJC all-state and first-team all-Atlanta/South Fulton. McCrary has mostly mid-major offers.

*Kamron Mikell, Statesboro, Sr.: Mikell (6-1, 185) has more than 2,500 total yards the past two seasons working primarily as a running quarterback. He rushed for 1,083 yards as a sophomore. He’s run a 100 meters in 10.5 seconds. A top-200 national recruit, Mikell remains uncommitted.

*Jalewis Solomon, Schley County, Sr.: Solomon (6-1, 185) had 86 receptions for 1,210 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Class A Division II runner-up last season. He was his region’s offensive player of the year. Solomon had 29 tackles, three interceptions and scored touchdowns returning a kickoff and an interception. A top-250 national recruit projected as a cornerback, Solomon committed to Auburn in August.

*Taeo Todd, Troup, Sr.: Todd (5-9, 175), playing for a 12-2 Class 4A team, became the first player in state history with more than 2,000 yards rushing and passing in a season. He has 3,571 yards rushing and 3,806 passing with 40 touchdowns each way for his career. Todd committed to Georgia Southern in July.

*Zayden Walker, Schley County, Jr.: Walker (6-3, 220) had 12 tackles for losses, three sacks, two interceptions and 365 rushing yards for the Class A Division II runner-up last season despite missing four games. He rushed for 1,001 yards and had 16 tackles for losses as a freshman. Walker is the consensus No. 9 junior recruit nationally and No. 1 linebacker. He is uncommitted.

