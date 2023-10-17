Top performances of Week 9: ‘Most athletic kid’ leads Mill Creek past Buford

Downs would be Caleb Downs, the 2022 all-classification state player of the year who now starts in Alabama’s secondary.

Greco demonstrated some of what the coach meant last week when he caught seven passes for 125 yards and a touchdown, broke up two passes and had two solo tackles and an assist in a 31-24 victory over No. 1-ranked Buford in an ESPN-televised game between nationally ranked teams.

Top five

*Mill Creek WR/CB Trajen Greco caught seven passes for 125 yards and a touchdown, broke up two passes and had two solo tackles and an assist in a 31-24 victory over Buford.

*Pierce County RB Caden McGatha rushed for 223 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries and was 8-of-17 passing for 163 yards in a 17-14 victory over Toombs County.

*Portal ATH Elijah Coleman was 6-of-10 passing for 112 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, returned a punt 92 yards for a touchdown, returned a fumble 40 yards for a touchdown and had five tackles in a 40-0 victory over Emanuel County Institute.

*Providence Christian RB Christian Quinton rushed for 389 yards and two touchdowns on 48 carries in a 55-35 victory over Union County.

*Trion RB Toby Maddux rushed for 309 yards and five touchdowns on 14 carries in a 52-17 victory over Chattooga.

Best of the rest

*Athens Academy RB Jamari Welch rushed for 200 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries in a 52-28 loss to Fellowship Christian.

*Benedictine Areyion Guyton had 10 solo tackles, six tackles for losses and a QB pressure in a 28-7 victory over Southeast Bulloch.

*Bowdon QB Kyler McGrinn rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 298 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-17 victory over Christian Heritage.

*Bryan County RB Jacari Carney rushed for 220 yards and a touchdown on 34 carries in a 34-13 victory over Screven County.

*Burke County running backs A’Merre Williams and Jeremy Richardson each scored three touchdowns on five carries, all in the first half, in a 49-14 victory over Islands.

*Calhoun LB Alec Upshaw had nine solo tackles, five tackles for losses and a sack in a 48-13 victory over Woodland of Cartersville.

*Cartersville RB/LB Khristian Lando rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries and had two solo tackles, a sack and an assist in a 35-34 victory over Hiram.

*Charlton County DE Jamie Jackson scored two defensive touchdowns on returns of a fumble and an interception for the second straight game in a 46-13 victory over Atkinson County. Jackson also had six tackles and a second fumble recovery.

*Chattahoochee LB Wally Gruger had 15 tackles and five tackles for losses in a 53-0 victory over Northview.

*Coffee ATH Anthony Paul rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown on two carries, intercepted a pass, returned a kickoff 66 yards for a touchdown and caught a 14-yard pass in a 51-0 victory over Statesboro.

*Cook RB Keshun McKever rushed for 222 yards and five touchdowns on 26 carries in a 47-0 victory over Berrien.

*Creekside QB Vinson Berry was 12-of-15 passing for 213 yards and five touchdowns in a 66-6 victory over Jackson of Atlanta.

*Crisp County WR Deshaun Fedd had nine receptions for 216 yards in a 24-7 loss to Carver of Columbus.

*Dade County ATH Braylon Sullivan rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries, caught three passes for 113 yards and a touchdown and returned a kickoff 50 yards in a 42-7 victory over Coosa.

*Dalton RB Adriel Hernandez rushed for 209 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries in a 35-13 victory over Cass.

*Druid Hills QB Kai Robinson was 11-of-17 passing for 288 yards and five touchdowns in a 58-7 victory over Clarkston.

*Elbert County MLB Lincoln Blackmon had six solo tackles, five assists, a sack and a QB pressure in a 21-9 victory over Rabun County.

*Flint River Academy RB/LB Sully Jones rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on two carries, caught a 29-yard pass, returned a blocked punt for a touchdown and had a solo tackle and four assists in a 42-0 victory over Rock Springs Christian.

*Glynn Academy RB Willie Butler rushed for 300 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries in a 30-3 victory over Grovetown.

*Grayson DL Tyler Atkinson had 10 solo tackles and four tackles for losses in a 28-6 victory over South Gwinnett.

*Hancock Central freshman RB Karter Harper rushed for 220 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries in a 34-22 loss to GMC Prep.

*Jefferson RB Sammy Brown rushed for 228 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries in a 41-13 victory over Flowery Branch.

*Jones County WR Tyler Stewart had four receptions for 179 yards and three touchdowns, giving him 14 on the season, and intercepted a pass in a 35-28 victory over Dutchtown.

*Lowndes LB Coleman Lewis had 13 tackles, three tackles for losses, a sack and a QB pressure in a 31-7 victory over Dunbar of Florida.

*McIntosh County Academy LB Tyler Alexander had five solo tackles, four assists, an interception and a sack in a 46-14 victory over Montgomery County.

*Newton RB Zion Johnson rushed for 198 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries in a 44-17 victory over Brookwood.

*Norcross DE Jaylen Brown had four solo tackles, three tackles for losses and two sacks in a 41-0 victory over Berkmar.

*North Murray WR/DB Judson Petty had 120 yards receiving with two touchdowns, rushed for 70 yards, threw a 47-yard TD pass and had 14 tackles and four tackles for losses in a 31-28 victory over Fannin County.

*North Oconee DB/WR Brooks Thompson had 14 tackles, an interception, a pass breakup and a 13-yard reception in a 44-19 victory over East Forsyth.

*North Paulding LB/S Danny Pitts had nine tackles, two tackles for losses, one sack, one interception and one forced fumble in a 24-22 victory over Harrison.

*Northgate RB Evan Garrett rushed for 248 yards and three touchdowns on 38 carries in a 31-28 victory over Northside of Columbus.

*Peachtree Ridge CB Dorian Barney had seven tackles, one tackle for a loss, an interception and three pass breakups in a 27-17 victory over North Gwinnett.

*Pepperell QB/FS Sam Ross was 9-of-11 passing for 180 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and had seven tackles and a tackle for a loss in a 35-10 victory over Darlington.

*Perry RB Ahmad Gordon rushed for 201 yards and two touchdowns, including his school-record 20th on the season, in a 33-16 victory over Baldwin.

*Pickens QB Sam Streicher was 17-of-21 passing for 237 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 32 yards and a touchdown in a 35-24 loss to Gilmer.

*Sequoyah WR/DB Jackson Hancock had 10 receptions for 166 yards and a touchdown, broke up two passes and made a critical fourth-down tackle in the final two minutes of a 31-27 victory over Creekview.

*Swainsboro OLB Jylerris Williams had six solo tackles, three sacks, three assists, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble in a 63-0 victory over East Laurens.

*Tattnall Square LB Anson Talcott had 11 tackles, four tackles for losses and a sack in a 47-14 victory over Mount de Sales.

*Walton LB Jake Thorner had six solo tackles, two tackles for losses, a sack, an interception and four assists in a 49-0 victory over Kennesaw Mountain.

*Wayne County RB Matthew Fuller rushed for 272 yards on 26 carries in a 21-16 victory over New Hampstead.

*Wesleyan TE/LB Owen Hodges had 10 tackles, a forced and recovered fumble, two pass breakups and two receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown in a 21-20 victory over Dawson County.

*Westside (Macon) ATH Jessie Bell rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns, was 6-of-11 passing for 49 yards and had five tackles in a 29-16 victory over Griffin.

*White County RB Ryan Fowler rushed for 183 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries and caught an 11-yard pass in a 38-7 victory over West Hall.

Lines of distinction

*Duluth’s offensive line of Damola Ajidahun, Mohamet Camara, Nic Doby, Joshua Jamieson, Bryson Hurt, Coby Walker and Andrew Agbi blocked for two 100-yard rushers – Brandon Lyons (151) and Amari Degraffenried (138) – in a 28-14 victory over Seckinger.

*Fellowship Christian’s offensive line of left tackle Josh Petty, left guard Caleb Silvers, center Parker Acrey, right guard Evan Hildebrandt and right tackle Caden Coffin with tight end Caden Lickovitch paved the way for 422 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 38 carries in a 52-28 victory over 10th-ranked Athens Academy. C.J. Givers rushed for 309 yards.

*Irwin County’s offensive line of T Camden Sadler, T Shyheim Alexander, T Tony Harris, G Hudson Royal, G Kellen Wynn, G Josiah Marshall, and C Jakob Brown with tight ends Brodie Suggs and Tripp Poole blocked for 269 yards rushing and 128 yards passing in a 40-35 victory over Pelham.

*John Milledge Academy’s offensive line of Griffin Barnard, Hudson Dominey, Brandon Watson, Isaiah Womble, Braydyn Jenkins, Rhen Prior, Kellen Eady and Keontae Whipple blocked for two 150-yard rushers – Javian Butts (282) and Bud Veal (166) – in a 40-6 victory over Stratford Academy.

*Marion County’s offensive line of Ny’errius Houston, Haywood Baynor, Austin Robison, Walker Johnson and Aiden Rodriguez with tight ends Jalen Miller and Jordan Mathis blocked for three 100-yard rushers – Kelby Tymes (230), Jayden Richardson (161) and Quindario Kelley (105) – in a 41-7 victory over Chattahoochee County.

*North Cobb’s offensive line of Dominic Moody, Elvin de la Cruz, Javian Vaughans, Ryan Murania and Zach Addison with tight ends James Roe and Jason Grier blocked for two 100-yard rushers – Josiah Alexander (183) and Jamauri Major (122) – in a 63-27 victory over Wheeler.

*Walnut Grove’s offensive line of Nate Stephens, Logan Thomas, A.J. Daniel, Dan Sam, Felix Menendez and Jack Moss paved the way to 250 yards rushing in a 21-16 victory as a 19-point underdog over Cherokee Bluff.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.