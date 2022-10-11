Top performances of Week 8: Philo helps Prince Avenue take down Tennessee power

*Prince Avenue Christian QB Aaron Philo was 26-of-31 passing for 385 yards and three touchdowns and scored two touchdowns in a 42-35 victory over Baylor of Chattanooga. He had two receivers – Ethan Christian (161) and Bailey Stockton (123) – over 100 yards receiving.

*South Atlanta RB Keyjuan Brown rushed for 309 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries and went over 6,000 yards rushing in his career (6,151) in a 50-7 victory over Mount Paran Christian.

*Valdosta DL Omar White had seven solo tackles, three assists, six tackles for losses and two sacks in a 13-6 victory over Lowndes.

*Wheeler RB Josiah Allen rushed for 324 yards, pushing him to 1,109 on the season, and scored three touchdowns on 22 carries in a 35-21 victory over Cherokee.

Best of the rest

*Appling County QB Dayson Griffis, playing two games last week, passed for 187 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-21 victory over Toombs County on Friday and passed for 184 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 73 yards in a 28-17 victory over Pierce County on Monday.

*Athens Christian RB/LB Antonio “T.J.” Finch rushed for 262 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries, had two receptions for 37 yards and made eight tackles in a 49-35 victory over Oglethorpe County.

*Bainbridge WR Antavious Murphy had four receptions for 152 yards and three touchdowns and scored on a 37-yard run in a 59-7 victory over Westover.

*Berrien ATH Josiah Davis had 226 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns, one a 74-yard kickoff return, in a 38-36 victory over Sumter County.

*Carrollton RB Bryce Hicks rushed for 183 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries and caught seven passes for 42 yards and a touchdown in a 38-28 victory over East Coweta.

*Cartersville QB Paul Gamble was 10-of-14 passing for 171 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown in a 35-13 victory over Cass.

*Carver (Atlanta) DE Akiliss Smith had four solo tackles, five tackles for losses, three assists, two sacks and four QB pressures in a 20-6 victory over Mundy’s Mill.

*Cedartown QB Reece Tanner was 5-of-5 passing for 109 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-0 victory over Heritage of Ringgold.

*Charlton County RB Jaylen Lilley rushed for 191 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries in a 35-0 victory over Turner County.

*Christian Heritage RB Eli Thomason rushed for a school-record 268 yards and four touchdowns on 33 carries in a 38-21 victory over Mount Pisgah Christian.

*Coffee NG Dreshawn Taylor had five tackles for losses and three sacks in a 42-13 victory over Bradwell Institute.

*Commerce PK Ivy Tolbert kicked a 26-yard field goal on the final play of overtime in a 24-21 victory over Social Circle. Tolbert, the Class A Public girls soccer player of the year, is 3-for-3 on field goals this season and made a 27-yard game-winner to beat Banks County earlier this season.

*Crisp County LB Omarion Young had three tackles for losses and 11 tackles overall in a 37-20 victory over Monroe.

*Dawson County MLB/RB Kade Moledor had a team-leading 10 solo tackles, recovered a fumble and scored on a 65-yard run in a 27-0 victory over Pickens.

*Dooly County DB John Brown intercepted four passes and returned one for a touchdown in a 56-0 victory over Treutlen.

*Douglas County QB James Johnson, typically a wide receiver but playing for an injured starter, rushed for 116 yards and four touchdowns and was 9-of-17 passing for 166 yards and a touchdown in a 33-7 victory over Paulding County.

*Elbert County RB Quan Moss rushed for 190 yards and three touchdowns on 39 carries in a 35-24 victory over Whitefield Academy.

*Fellowship Christian PK Nathan Chapman made field goals of 35, 29 and 21 yards in a 30-14 victory over East Jackson.

*Gilmer RB/FS Will Kiker rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, had two receptions for 46 yards, made nine tackles, intercepted a pass, returned four kickoffs for 46 yards, punted and participated in all 114 plays of a 31-28 loss to Lumpkin County.

*Gordon Lee RB/DB Gabe Helton rushed for 45 yards and two touchdowns, caught a 55-yard TD pass and had eight solo tackles and nine assists in a 47-27 victory over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.

*Greene County RB Malik West rushed for 158 yards on 20 carries in a 42-14 victory over Warren County.

*Houston County QB A.J. Hill was 20-of-27 passing for 202 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-17 victory over Northside of Warner Robins.

*Hughes DL Joshua Horton had seven solo tackles, four assists and three tackles for losses and blocked a field goal in a 59-0 victory over East Paulding.

*Johnson County RB Germivy Tucker rushed for 285 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries and surpassed 5,000 yards rushing in his career (5,181) in a 41-6 victory over Bacon County.

*Kell QB Bryce Clavon was 21-of-26 passing for 316 yards and four touchdowns in a 47-7 victory over Northview.

*Kennesaw Mountain QB Cayman Prangley was 15-of-20 passing for 295 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-0 victory over Osborne.

*LaGrange QB Jaylan Brown was 5-for-5 passing for 165 yards and two touchdowns in a 62-6 victory over North Clayton.

*Lumpkin County RB Mason Sullens rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries in a 31-28 victory over Gilmer.

*Lincoln County QB/FS Trey Huff rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and had nine solo tackles, five assists, two tackles for losses, one pass breakup and a 52-yard interception return in a 41-14 victory over Washington-Wilkes.

*Loganville WR/DB Nico Dowdell had seven receptions for 196 yards and two touchdowns and had six solo tackles, three assists, a tackle for a loss and a 32-yard punt return in a 28-22 victory over Clarke Central.

*Lovejoy WR Javon Kinchen had seven receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns, intercepted a pass and broke up three passes in a 48-23 victory over Alcovy.

*McIntosh County Academy LB Lake Linton had 15 solo tackles, three assists and a sack in a four-overtime 27-21 victory over Jenkins County.

*Monroe Area LB Rickey Robbins had nine tackles, two sacks, two QB hurries, two knocked down passes and a fumble recovery in a 41-7 victory over Hebron Christian.

*Morrow RB Andre Craig rushed for 176 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries and returned a kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown in a 28-22 victory over Jonesboro.

*North Cobb LB Grayson Hodges had 14 tackles, a sack and two QB hurries in a 33-6 victory over Walton.

*North Oconee WR/DB Khalil Barnes had eight receptions for 142 yards and two touchdowns and scored on a running play and an interception return in a 55-12 victory over Cedar Shoals.

*Pace Academy FS Davis Rice had 24 tackles and broke up a pass in a 42-40 victory over McDonough.

*Pickens LB Mason Powell forced two fumbles, intercepted a pass and had eight tackles and two tackles for losses in a 27-0 loss to Dawson County.

*Putnam County WR/DB Jalon Kilgore scored four touchdowns, two rushing, one returning a punt and another returning a kickoff, had 149 all-purpose yards and made five tackles in a 48-6 victory over Glenn Hills.

*Robert Toombs Academy QB T.J. Stanley rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown and was 10-of-17 passing for 166 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-35 loss to Frederica Academy.

*Rockmart RB Brent Washington rushed for 158 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-0 victory over Haralson County.

*Rome QB Reece Fountain was 16-of-18 passing for 214 yards and two touchdowns in a 52-0 victory over Sequoyah.

*Roswell RB Nykahi Davenport rushed for 192 yards and three touchdowns on six carries and caught a 24-yard TD pass in a 58-0 victory over Lassiter.

*Savannah Christian DE Elijah Griffin had seven solo tackles, four tackles for losses and three sacks in a 14-6 victory over Johnson of Savannah.

*Sonoraville DL Dawson Young had four tackles for losses, two sacks, 16 overall tackles and four QB hurries in a 35-34 victory over Central of Carrollton.

*Stephenson RB Devin Ingram rushed for 202 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries in an 18-13 victory over Westminster.

*Trinity Christian QB Henry Brodnax was 19-of-32 passing for 366 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-23 victory over Whitewater.

*Union County QB Caiden Tanner was 11-of-16 passing for 237 yards and two touchdowns and scored three touchdowns in a 42-7 victory over Banks County.

*Upson-Lee RB Jaquan Bentley rushed for 282 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries in a 45-29 victory over Pike County.

*Washington County RB Dontavious Braswell rushed for 216 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in a 35-3 victory over Westside of Augusta.

*Wilcox County QB Abe Stowe was 15-of-17 passing for 137 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in a 41-35 victory over Telfair County.

*Winder-Barrow ATH Tyreek Hall scored on two 60-yard plays, one an interception, the other a pass, in a 20-17 victory over Flowery Branch.

Lines of distinction

*Bremen’s offensive line of Cole Norred, Watson Hembree, Shepherd Hodge, Evan Brown, Landon Oliveros, Andrew Muldoon and Thomas Mann opened holes for 402 yards rushing and five TDs on 40 carries in a 41-14 victory over LaFayette. Parr Folsom had 190 yards, and Aiden Price ran for 133.

*Fitzgerald’s offensive lines of center Cason Brown, guards Xavier Walker and Christian Riggins and tackles Gabe Pearce and Roderick Morgan with tight end Khalil Williams blocked for 301 rushing yards in a 42-0 victory over Worth County and were integral in an opening 16-play, 75-yard drive that consumed 8 minutes and 32 seconds in the game between unbeaten Region 1-2A teams. Fitzgerald scored touchdowns on six possessions and punted only once.

*Jasper County’s offensive line of Michael Smith, Jakob Mathis, Ty’mir Thornton, Owen Diaz, and Levi Shaw paved the way for 308 rushing yards on 39 carries in a 41-14 victory over East Laurens. Jalen Stewart rushed for 180 yards on 19 carries.

*LaGrange’s offensive line of Jaden Ligon, Kelijah Parks, Clanton Reisinger, Jycel Mosley, Ivan Gomez and Carson Shattuck, all underclassmen, helped the Grangers to 463 total yards and seven touchdowns on just 18 snaps in a 62-7 victory over North Clayton. LaGrange had 10 rushes for 207 yards and was 8-for-8 passing for 256 yards.

*Lumpkin County’s offensive line of Trenton Brooksher, Jacob Garmany, Matthew Reece, Lane McColman and Will Soles along with tight end Walker Scott boosted Mason Sullens to a 199-yard rushing effort and a game-winning touchdown in the final minute of a 31-28 victory over Gilmer. The winning drive took 11 plays and 59 yards.

*Madison County’s offensive line of Wyatt Morris, Braxton Waller, Walker Simmons, Will Huntsinger, Justin Smith and DeShaun Johnson cleared the path for 394 yards rushing and 85 passing in a 33-24 victory over North Hall. Camden Smith rushed for 173 yards.

*Oconee County’s offensive line of Marquise Lester, Frank Hailey, Landon Kuykendall, Asher Broadnax, Jack Durham Marable and Nico Silva blocked for two 100-yard rushers – RB C.J. Jones (147 yards) and QB Mac Ricks (136) – in a 31-14 victory over Hart County.

*Roswell’s offensive line of Anthonie Knapp, Nathan Stubblefield, Andrew Ryan, Tay Hughes and Andrew Stargel greased the rails for 410 rushing yards in a 58-0 victory over Lassiter. Nykahi Daveport rushed six times for 192 yards, his sixth straight 100-yard rushing game.

*Swainsboro’s offensive line of Tra’lyvion Harris, Dakota Blount, Kason Palmer, Kenyuan Jackson, Da’rius Phillips and Shanon Ricks set the stage for 398 yards rushing on 34 carries (11.7 per rush) in a 48-0 victory over Jefferson County. Swainsboro’s Qin Brown rushed for 174 yards on 12 carries.

