Top performances of Week 8: GIAA quarterback breaks state passing record

In a game of 115 points and 1,303 yards, quarterback Rodge Waldrop stood tall Friday night.

The 6-foot-5 left-hander from Brookwood School in Thomasville passed for a state-record 698 yards and a record-tying nine touchdowns in a 59-56 victory over Deerfield-Windsor.

“Rodge did a tremendous job of getting the ball to the right guy at the right time,” Brookwood coach Shane Boggs said.

Waldrop’s favorite receiver was Rex Schofill, who caught 25 passes for 369 yards, both totals also believed to be state records.

The Georgia High School Football Historians Association does not track GIAA records, but the highest single-game passing total it has for a GHSA player is 595 from Lee County’s Justin Walker in 2010. Ed Staten of North Whitfield passed for nine touchdowns in a 1962 game.

The most receiving yards on record is 322 by Decatur’s Terryon Robinson in 2011.

Top five

*Brookwood School QB Rodge Waldrop was 42-of-66 passing for 698 yards passing and nine touchdowns in a 59-56 victory over Deerfield-Windsor.

*Columbia ATH Jadan Baugh scored six touchdowns, rushed for 270 yards on seven carries, caught two passes for 90 yards, made five tackles and kicked five extra points in a 63-7 victory over Landmark Christian. His touchdowns covered 56, 29, 86 and 68 yards on runs, 73 yards on a reception and 69 yards on a punt return.

*Jones County QB Devin Edmonds was 26-of-32 passing for 361 yards and six touchdowns in a 48-17 victory over Ola.

*Loganville QB Brody Hannah was 35-of-62 passing for 553 yards and seven touchdowns in a 51-50 victory over Clarke Central.

*Valdosta DL Eric Brantley Jr. had 12 tackles, three tackles for losses, three sacks, seven QB hurries and a game-sealing safety and caught a 40-yard TD pass in a 27-17 victory over Lowndes.

Best of the rest

*Arabia Mountain RB/DB Daniel Turpin had five solo tackles, three assists, three tackles for losses, an interception and three short TD runs in a 25-12 victory over Decatur.

*Bowdon QB Kyler McGrinn was 10-of-13 passing for 134 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries in a 63-14 victory over Forest Park.

*Bremen LB/RB Parr Folsom had 20 tackles and scored three touchdowns in a 34-28 victory over LaFayette.

*Brunswick WR T.J. Mitchell had six receptions for 170 yards and two touchdowns in a 46-22 victory over Lakeside of Evans.

*Burke County WR/DB Ronderious Gray had six receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown, four tackles and a pass breakup in a 38-30 loss to Benedictine.

*Cairo RB Juderick Gee-Simmons was 10-of-11 passing for 189 yards and four touchdowns and scored a touchdown in a 49-6 victory over Hardaway.

*Calhoun RB Caden Williams rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries and caught a 75-yard TD pass in a 56-35 victory over Hiram.

*Carrollton QB Ju Ju Lewis was 19-of-29 passing for 455 yards and six touchdowns, four longer than 50 yards, in a 56-24 victory over East Coweta.

*Carver (Columbus) RB De’Ante Childs rushed for 191 yards, caught two passes for 101 yards and scored three touchdowns – one an 80-yard screen pass, another a 62-yard run – in a 28-14 victory over Thomasville.

*Cedartown RB/LB Michael Gibbons Jr. rushed for 76 yards and two touchdowns on five carries and had five tackles, one sack, and a forced and recovered fumble in a 45-35 victory over Heritage of Ringgold.

*Chattahoochee QB Luke Priester was 14-of-21 passing for 262 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries in a 55-35 victory over North Springs.

*Christian Heritage QB Carter Triplett passed for 177 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 174 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-10 victory over Mount Pisgah Christian.

*Clarke Central RB Corey Watkins rushed for a school-record 369 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries and scored on a 19-yard pass in a 51-50 loss to Loganville.

*Coahulla Creek QB Chase Ward was 15-of-27 passing for 310 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown in a 20-17 victory over Ringgold.

*Drew DE Savon Gatlin had five tackles, three tackles for losses, two sacks and a defensive touchdown in a 27-3 victory over Lakeside of Atlanta.

*Gordon Lee ATH Brayden Stoker rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns and caught two passes for 24 yards in a 42-35 victory over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.

*Hughes WR Dazjohn Gibson had five receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown in a 54-29 victory over East Paulding.

*Jeff Davis LB Carter Mullis had seven solo tackles, one for a loss, two sacks and one forced fumble in a 17-14 victory over Dodge County.

*LaFayette DE/TE A.J. Thompson had 10 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a touchdown in a double-overtime 34-28 loss to Bremen.

*LaGrange DE Spencer Stroud had three solo tackles, one assist, one sack, one tackle for a loss, two QB pressures and a fumble recovery in a 56-6 victory over North Clayton.

*Lambert RB Cameron Bland rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns and caught five passes for 113 yards and a touchdown in a 40-3 victory over Forsyth Central.

*Lincoln County LB/SE C.J. Crite had 13 solo tackles, two tackles for losses, two QB pressures and three receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown in a 27-21 victory over Washington-Wilkes.

*Lumpkin County QB Cal Faulkner completed 22 of 25 attempts for 230 yds and three touchdowns and rushed nine times for 48 yards and a touchdown in a 56-3 victory over Gilmer.

*Macon County DB Hikeem Perkins scored two touchdowns, one on a 55-yard interception return, and had two sacks and three forced fumbles in a 42-6 victory over Central of Talbotton.

*Madison County RB Zahkari Shiflet rushed for 159 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in a 49-35 victory over North Hall.

*Marietta QB Chase McCravy was 19-of-24 passing for 159 yards and two touchdowns in a 17-7 victory over Hillgrove.

*Mary Persons RB Duke Watson rushed for 208 yards and six touchdowns on 20 carries in a 49-0 victory over Jackson.

*Mount Vernon QB Sam Nazarian was 7-of-8 passing for 204 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-17 victory over Mount Zion (Carroll).

*North Atlanta RB Demeitrus Barnes rushed for 213 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries in a 37-21 victory over Riverwood.

*North Cobb WR T.J. Smith had nine receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-27 loss to Walton.

*North Murray WR/DB Judson Petty scored four touchdowns – two rushing, one receiving and one returning an interception – in a 56-7 victory over Gordon Central.

*Northgate RB Evan Garrett rushed for 282 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries and returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown in a 56-21 victory over McIntosh.

*Oglethorpe County RB Jake Turner rushed for 164 yards and five touchdowns in a 56-0 victory over Athens Christian.

*Rome RB Javarius McDearmont rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries in a 56-3 victory over Sequoyah.

*Seckinger RB Harrison Robinson (106) and RB Jamian Williams (114) each rushed for more than 100 yards in a 55-0 victory over Heritage of Newnan.

*Spalding ATH Robert Henderson rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, made two tackles and broke up a pass in a 42-34 victory over Howard.

*St. Andrew’s WR Richaard Williams had four receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown and returned an interception for a touchdown in a 42-0 victory over Trinity Christian of Dublin.

*Stephens County RB Javin Gordon rushed for 201 yards and six touchdowns on 12 carries and had 239 all-purpose yards in a 52-7 victory over Franklin County.

*Stephenson LB Kaleb Bristow had eight solo tackles and a sack in a 20-13 victory over Westminster.

*Stockbridge RB Jayden “Duke” Scott rushed for 203 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries in a 48-0 victory over Lovett.

*Strong Rock Christian LB Hunt Tatum had eight tackles, two tackles for losses, two sacks and a recovered fumble in a 31-26 victory over Westfield.

*Toombs County PK Braylan Dietrich kicked field goals of 32, 24 and 32 yards, including a 32-yarder in the final seconds as the game-winner, in a 31-28 victory over Appling County.

*Trinity Christian RB Phoenix Moss rushed for 232 yard and three touchdowns on 30 carries in a 42-31 victory over Whitewater.

*Tucker RB Jordan McCoy rushed for 226 yards on 27 carries in a 40-14 victory over Chamblee.

*Upson Lee RB JaQuan Bentley rushed for 284 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries in a 47-0 victory over Pike County.

*Walton DL Lota Ugokwe, a Yale commit, had 7.5 tackles, four sacks for 40 yards in losses and forced a fumble in a 35-27 victory over North Cobb.

*Ware County QB Luke Hooks was 15-of-19 passing for 243 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-0 victory over Jenkins.

*West Laurens RB Ty Cummings rushed for 169 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries in a 27-21 loss to Westside of Macon.

*White County LB Jason Rewis had 11 tackles, two assists, one tackle for a loss, two sacks, one interception and a defensive touchdown in a 27-24 loss to Wesleyan.

Lines of distinction

*Athens Academy’s offensive line of Henry Stokes, Elijah Echols, David Liu, John Humphries, Buck Talley and Noah Prior paved the way for 495 yards of total offense and two 100-yard rushers – Jamari Welch (100) and Jeremiah Wingfield (101) – in a 51-19 victory over Providence Christian.

*Commerce’s offensive line of left tackle Braxton Epps, left guard Logan Gunter, center Boston Brown, right guard Michael Duncan and right tackle Joey Duncan with tight ends Corey Suber and Bryson Fleeman and H-backs De’Kan Williams and Hoke Hogan paved the way for 405 rushing yards and five touchdowns in a 34-0 victory over Social Circle last week. Commerce attempted only one pass.

*Douglas County’s offensive line of Josh Vaughn, Josh Morrell, Julius Dumas, Brooklyn Spivey, Jordan Jackson, Eddie Alford, Chase Mideau, Justin Jackson and Bryce Anderson paved the way for 207 yards passing and 209 yards rushing in a 27-2 victory over Paulding County. Douglas County is averaging more than 200 yards both rushing and passing over a 7-0 start.

*Eastside’s offensive line of Tagen Brown, Carlton Belgrave, Gavin Gorham, Stephen Anglin and Jacob Wilson paved the way for 323 rushing yards on 37 carries and 494 total yards in a 46-6 victory over Heritage of Conyers. Anquez Cobb rushed for 128 yards in one half.

*Harris County’s offensive line of Ty O’Neal, Denver Degonia, Braxton Waller, Milton Lauofo and John Spears paved the way for 379 yards rushing with 24 pancake blocks in a 27-7 victory over Northside of Columbus.

*Holy Innocents’ offensive line of Tyler Woods, Charlie Davidson, Patton Price, Sam Snyder and Leighton Bittel with tight ends Jackson Phoenix, Colin McGinty and Jake Schweizer paved the way for 469 rushing yards (10.4 ypc) in a 47-7 victory over Miller Grove. Zach Jackson rushed for 219 yards.

*McEachern’s offensive line of Paul Bowling, Parker McClendon, Zayden Charity, Jaden Miller, Leon Wesley and Keydrell Thomas paved the way for 311 yards rushing with two 100-yard rushers – Jayreon Campbell (165) and Jaydon Kinney (101) – in a 24-21 victory against Harrison.

*Pelham’s offensive line of Liam Fordham, Tucker Baird, Macon Sykes, Josh Flemming, Aden Deal and Jonas Edenfield paved the way for 300 passing yards and 219 rushing yards while allowing zero sacks in a 50-23 victory over Montgomery County.

*Valdosta’s offensive line of Jalen Burgess, Jeremiah Alexander, Demauree Bennett, Ashton Beaufort and Jermaine Booker paved the way for 434 rushing and two 100-yard rushers – Todd Robinson (165) and Deron Foster (145) – in a 37-27 victory over Lowndes.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.