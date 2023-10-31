Top performances of Week 11: GIAA back joins elite group of 8,000-yard rushers

Jordan Triplett, a senior running back at GIAA school Frederica Academy of St. Simons Island, rushed for 404 yards and seven touchdowns on 40 carries last week in a 54-49 victory over Pinewood Christian.

Triplett’s big night put him over 2,000 yards rushing on the season (2,199) and over 8,000 in his career (8,055). Only two GHSA players – Commerce’s Monte Williams (8,844 from 1997 to 2000) and Emanuel County Institute’s Washaun Ealey (8,108 from 2005 to 2008) have rushed for more than 8,000 career yards, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Triplett, listed at 5 feet, 11 inches and 210 pounds, is committed to Air Force.

“What makes Jordan such a great back is his vision on the field and his pursuit of perfection off of it,” Frederica Academy offensive coordinator Bo Yeargan said. “In the game, he has the ability to find creases and explode through them. In practice and in life, Jordan attacks everything to the best of his ability. Nothing less.”

Top five

*Adairsville WR Tre Winters had five receptions for a school-record 211 yards and three touchdowns (one 98 yards, another 85) and had five solo tackles, one preventing a touchdown on special teams, in a region-clinching 28-21 victory over Bremen.

*Frederica Academy RB Jordan Triplett rushed for 404 yards and seven touchdowns on 40 carries in a 54-49 victory over Pinewood Christian. The performance put him over 8,000 yards rushing in his career (8,055).

*Grayson DB Kel Ikpechukwu had nine solo tackles, three tackles for losses, two sacks and three assists in a 41-14 victory over Archer.

*Providence Christian WR Caleb Lee had 16 receptions for 305 yards and four touchdowns in a 55-27 victory over East Jackson.

*Southwest QB Chase Dupree was 27-of-44 passing for 415 yards and seven touchdowns, four to Carmelo Mays, who had 10 receptions for 261 yards, in a 52-51 double overtime victory over ACE Charter.

Best of the rest

*Aquinas LB Copelan Thurmond and DE Jaden Wuerth each had seven solo tackles, two tackles for losses and two sacks in a 14-10 victory over Greene County.

*Arabia Mountain DB Jordan Miller intercepted two passes and returned one 59 yards for a touchdown in a 21-6 victory over M.L. King.

*Banks County RB Aucy Jacobs rushed for 143 yards on 28 carries and went over 1,000 yards rushing for the season (1,024) in a 21-10 loss to Fellowship Christian.

*Bleckley County sophomore RB Joshua Stanley rushed for a career-high 159 yards on 21 carries in a 21-20 victory over Swainsboro.

*Brooks County WR/DB Camauri Brinson had 98 receiving yards for two touchdowns and intercepted two passes in a 35-7 victory over Bacon County.

*Cartersville RB/LB Khristian Lando rushed for 182 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries and had two tackles and a tackle for a loss in a 42-21 victory over Dalton.

*Carver (Columbus) ATH Tristian Givens had four receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown and three sacks, one for a safety, in a 30-0 victory over Dougherty.

*Cedartown QB Drew Ledbetter was 5-of-5 passing for 154 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-0 victory over Southeast Whitfield.

*Chamblee WR/DB Tristian Sizemore caught 13 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 24 yards and two touchdowns and had 15 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in a 36-34 loss to Decatur.

*Chapel Hill RB/DL Mike Padgett rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown, had four tackles and returned a fumble for a touchdown in a 28-8 victory over Lithia Springs.

*Chattahoochee WR D.J. Avery had eight receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown, a 28-yard TD run, two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, a blocked field goal, a recovered fumble and four tackles in a 41-38 loss to Greater Atlanta Christian.

*Cherokee Christian QB Jayben Meder was 13-of-29 passing for 356 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown in a 49-10 victory over Pinecrest Academy.

*Christian Heritage WR Charlie Idom Jr. had 10 receptions for 104 yards and the game-winning touchdown in overtime of a 35-28 over Mount Zion of Carroll County.

*Clinch County QB Aaron Bryant rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries and was 3-of-4 passing for 91 yards and a touchdown in a 31-6 victory over Charlton County.

*Coahulla Creek WR Keith Collins had seven receptions for 166 yards and a touchdown in a 48-9 victory over LaFayette.

*Colquitt County WR Ny Carr had seven receptions for 145 yards and two touchdowns in a 44-28 victory over Valdosta.

*Commerce RB/DB Jaiden Daniels rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns, one the game-winner in overtime, and recovered an overtime fumble in a 23-17 victory over Rabun County.

*Dodge County LB Ralph Howard had 17 solo tackles, five tackles for losses and two forced fumbles in a 28-0 loss to Berrien.

*Druid Hills LB Niko Brown had two solo tackles, two tackles for losses, one sack and a forced and recovered fumble in a 17-15 victory over Lakeside of Atlanta. It was Druid Hills’ first victory over the Vikings.

*Dunwoody DL Luke Cole had eight solo tackles, three sacks, five tackles for losses and a forced fumble in a 32-18 victory over Riverwood.

*Eastside WR/DB Marion Eubanks returned two interceptions for touchdowns and had two receptions for 34 yards and a touchdown in a 56-3 victory over Winder-Barrow.

*Flint River Academy RB/LB Cale Cartwright rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, caught a 28-yard TD pass and had four solo tackles and two sacks and forced and recovered a fumble in a 31-7 victory over Aucilla Christian of Florida.

*Flowery Branch LB Cam Haynes had 15 solo tackles, five assists, two pass breakups and an interception in a 32-28 loss to Loganville.

*Gainesville RB Gavin Hall rushed for 302 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries and had three receptions for 36 yards in a 41-14 victory over North Forsyth.

*Greater Atlanta Christian RB Gianlucca Tiberia rushed for 152 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries in a 41-38 victory over Chattahoochee.

*Habersham Central WR Zeke Whittington had five receptions for 158 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-15 victory over Apalachee. Whittington got his 208th career catch, breaking the school record held by former Georgia WR Tavarres King.

*Hebron Christian LB Carrington Coombs had seven tackles, 1.5 sacks, three QB hurries and a pass breakup in a 27-0 victory over Hart County.

*Howard LB/RB Ethan Ellington had 10 solo tackles and two tackles for losses and scored two touchdowns on short runs in a 35-21 victory over West Laurens.

*LaGrange DT Noah Outland had seven solo tackles, four tackles for losses, two assists, one QB pressure and a pass breakup in a 48-13 victory over Fayette County.

*Lambert LB Carson Knowles had eight tackles, two assists, one sack and a QB pressure in a 49-7 victory over South Forsyth.

*Lincoln County LB C.J. Crite had 15 tackles, two assists, one tackle for a loss and two receptions for 61 yards in a 27-0 victory over Warren County.

*Loganville Christian QB Kylan Friar was 19-of-26 passing for 347 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-6 victory over Riverside Military.

*Loganville RB Joseph Barnes rushed for 183 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries, had four receptions for 27 yards, scored a two-point conversion and had a sack in a 32-28 victory over Flowery Branch.

*Lovett LB Michael Doller had nine tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and a sack in a 28-14 victory over Hampton.

*Marist LB Whit Blackburn had nine solo tackles in a 17-0 victory over St. Pius.

*Mary Persons DB R.J. Holder had nine tackles and two tackles for losses in a 15-0 victory over Upson-Lee.

*McIntosh RB Brandan Ridley rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown and had 31 receiving yards in a 7-3 loss to Northside of Columbus.

*Monroe Area RB Darrion Manual rushed for 221 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries in a 35-0 victory over Franklin County.

*Monroe QB Corey Randle was 11-of-17 passing for 342 yards and six touchdowns in a 57-7 victory over Columbus.

*Morgan County LB Landen Vickers had six first hits, six assists, two sacks and a 99-yard TD return of a fumble that he forced in a 51-6 victory over Cross Creek.

*North Atlanta RB Demetrius Barnes rushed for 182 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries in a 49-0 victory over South Cobb.

*North Cobb DB Phillip Gladney had five tackles, a sack, a tackle for a loss and a pass breakup in a 41-20 victory over Cherokee.

*North Paulding WR Javarius George had six receptions for 165 yards in a 47-21 victory over Hillgrove.

*Northeast QB Reginald Glover passed for 75 yards, rushed for 81 yards, threw two TD passes and scored a touchdown in a 49-0 victory over Jordan.

*Pinewood Christian QB Banks Booth was 26-of-37 passing for 388 yards and five touchdowns and caught a TD pass in a 54-49 loss to Frederica Academy.

*Pope WR Josh Stuetzer had seven receptions for 166 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-0 victory over Johns Creek.

*Redan RB Jackie Bowdry rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns in a 59-0 victory over Landmark Christian.

*Richmond Hill ATH Nick Bliss rushed for 155 yards and a touchdown, caught five passes for 36 yards and a touchdown and blocked a punt in a 37-14 victory over Lowndes.

*Rockmart WR Tristan Anderson had six receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-14 victory over Fannin County.

*Savannah Christian DE Logan Brooking had nine solo tackles, two tackles for losses and a sack in a 56-0 victory over Groves.

*Sequoyah QB Kolby Martin was 18-of-23 passing for 304 yard and four touchdowns in a 35-17 victory over Allatoona.

*Shiloh RB Marlin Mathis rushed for 154 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries in a 30-28 loss to Lanier.

*Southwest DeKalb WR Samuel Turner had 10 receptions for 211 yards and a touchdown in a 19-17 loss to Westminster.

*Sprayberry QB Jaden Duckett rushed for 190 yards and three touchdowns on six carries and was 5-of-10 passing for 122 yards and a touchdown in a 53-13 victory over Lassiter.

*Stephenson LB Kaleb Bristow had nine solo tackles, six assists and a sack in a 21-14 victory over Holy Innocents’.

*Stockbridge RB Jayden Scott rushed for 242 yards on 22 carries in a 31-7 victory over Pace Academy.

*Tattnall Square RB Antone Johnson rushed for 271 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries and had two solo tackles and a tackle for a loss in a 29-26 loss to First Presbyterian.

*Thomas County Central RB Trey Brenton rushed for 157 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in a 31-24 victory over Lee County.

*Thomson ATH Jordan Lane had 205 all-purpose yards and returned a kickoff for a touchdown in a 62-8 victory over Glenn Hills.

*Troup ATH Noah Dixon had 174 all-purpose yards, scored three touchdowns, one each rushing, receiving and returning, and made five tackles in a 28-14 victory over Trinity Christian.

*Union County LB Ethan Lester had 19 solo tackles, five assists, three tackles for losses and two sacks in a 35-21 victory over Athens Academy.

*Walker LB/RB Bennett Wright rushed for 39 yards and had 10 tackles, four tackles for losses and a sack for a defense that held its opponent to negative-54 yards in a 31-0 victory over Lanier Christian.

*Walton LB Hudson Beard had six solo tackles, two tackles for losses and a sack in a 35-0 victory over Osborne.

*Warner Robins WR Cam Flowers had seven receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns in a 43-28 victory over Jones County.

*Wesleyan QB Ben Brown was 13-of-17 passing for 222 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-21 victory over West Hall.

*West Laurens QB Ty Cummings rushed for 115 yards and passed for 215 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-21 loss to Howard.

*White County QB Tripp Nix rushed for 180 yards and four touchdowns and passed for 75 yards in a 39-37 loss to Pickens.

*Whitefield Academy QB Callum Neese was 7-of-14 passing for 124 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 60 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries in a 45-44 victory over Mount Vernon.

*Wilcox County WR B.J. Gibson had 10 receptions for 255 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-7 victory over Hawkinsville.

Lines of distinction

*Cass’s offensive line of Bear McWhorter, Judd Hyde, Kail Ellis, Jayden Malone and Tay McKibbins opened holes for 306 yards rushing and four touchdowns, with three backs over 75 yards, in a 52-29 playoff-clinching victory over Calhoun. Backup RB Braylon Hill rushed for 136 yards.

*Crisp County’s offensive line of Rodgerick Troutman, R.J. Williams, Todd Glover, Dustin Griffin, Jace Oliver and Barry Walker opened holes for 321 rushing yards in a 61-22 victory over Thomasville.

*Dade County’s offensive line of Gabriel Yarbrough, Brody Daniels, Jordan Castellanos, Landon Logan and Eli Kimball, paved the way for 248 rushing yards, including one 20-play drive in the second half, in a 26-15 victory over Pepperell. Dade has rushed for more than 200 yards in four straight games, and Landon Williams is over 1,000 yards (1,099).

*Irwin County’s offensive line of Tripp Poole, Camden Sadler, Shyheim Alexander, Tony Harris, Hudson Royal, Josiah Marshall and Jakob Brown blocked for 291 yards rushing and 141 passing in a 31-29 victory over Early County.

*Mill Creek’s offensive line of Jax Murphy, Arturo Garcia, Jaylen Hillman, Ryan Bell, Jeremiah Schine and Abraham Blanco with tight ends Miles Gindlesperger and D.Q. Forkpa paved the way to 437 total yards (298 rushing, 139 passing) with no sacks in a 41-0 victory over Dacula.

*Norcross’s offensive line of left tackle Rontay Grady, left guard Myron McNeil, center Cole Hilsmier, right guard Kendal Ramsey and right tackle Ethan LaPia with tight ends Robert Benson and Michael Straughter paved the way for 342 rushing yards and 472 yards of total offense with no sacks in a 35-17 victory over previously undefeated Peachtree Ridge.

*Pickens’ offensive line Caden Browning, Caleb Kirby, Jeremy Westbrook, Peyton Vincent, Ben Wigington, Payton House and Russell Young allowed no sacks and helped produce three 100-yard receivers – Hayden Jones (119), Landon Poole (104) and McCord Purdy (109) – in a 39-37 victory over White County.

*Spalding’s offensive line of A.J. Andrews, Jalen Lasster, Ty Smith, Johnathan Sullivan and Thomas Case with tight end Aiden Walker paved the way for 252 yards rushing yards and four touchdowns on 44 carries and 245 passing yards in a 33-22 region-clinching victory against fourth-ranked Perry of Class 4A. Spalding completed its first 10-0 regular season in history.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.