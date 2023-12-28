Top girls players

F Ciara Alexander, Mount Paran Christian, 6-0, Sr.

Notes: Alexander is the second half of the Eagles’ 1-2 punch, and earned AJC all-state second team honors last season. Over the Thanksgiving holidays, she was named MVP of the Hoops For Hunger Elite Girls Showcase at Jonesboro, chipping in 17 points, 13 rebounds and six steals in a 54-50 win over Rabun Gap. She signed with Campbell in November.

F Lyric Green, Dodge County, 6-0, Jr.

Notes: Green was an all-state second team selection last year as a sophomore, when she led the Indians to a 25-3 record and a playoff win. This season, she’s averaging 17.5 points and 13.3 rebounds for the No. 10 Indians (5-2). She holds offers from Bethune-Cookman, Appalachian State, Jacksonville State and South Alabama.

G Courtney Davis, Fannin County, 5-6, Sr.

Notes: A four-year starter, Davis broke the program’s all-time scoring record in the Rebels’ second game of the season against Pickens, collecting her 1,407th point according to FetchYourNews. She committed to Young Harris in September. She has guided the unranked Rebels to a 7-4 start. She was an all-state second team selection last season.

G Taliah Grier, Central-Macon, 5-5, Sr.

Notes: Grier was an all-state second team selection last season, helping the Chargers to a 28-2 record. This season she has the No. 5 Chargers off to a 7-4 start. Against Region 2 rival and No. 10 Dodge County, she had 15 points and five steals in a 50-37 win. IN a 49-39 win over Pope on Dec. 21, she earned the team’s game ball with a 24-point, four-steal effort. She holds offers from Shorter, Talladega, Brewton-Parker and Fort Lauderdale.