Top boys teams

2023 outlook: Another season, another poll with the Columbia Eagles and Westside-Augusta Patriots in the top two spots. The Eagles are ranked No. 1. Notable wins include 6A’s Jonesboro, Tennessee’s Oak Ridge (ranked No. 12 in 4A on MaxPreps), and No. 7 and Region 5 rival ELCA. The Eagles beat ELCA 87-70 on Dec. 12 and haven’t played since. They’ll resume play Saturday, when they play East Nashville Magnet, No. 14 in Tennessee’s 2A, in a holiday tournament in Chattanooga, Tenn. After the Eagles’ 88-57 win over Miller Grove on Nov. 28, Columbia dedicated the school gym to longtime coach Dr. Phil McCrary, who has guided the program since 1988. The win over Oak Ridge, which came in the Bahamas on Nov. 25, marked McCary’s 700th career win.

Westside-Augusta Patriots (9-1. 1-1 Region 4)

2022 finish: 25-7, champions

2023 outlook: The Patriots are ranked No. 2, but they’re the two-time defending champions, and they’ve eliminated Columbia in each of the last two state tournaments, including in the semifinals last season. Khalon Hudson, last season’s AJC Class 2A player of the year, and and all-state second team selection Jalexs Ewing, are among last year’s graduates. Senior Demarco Middleton (16.2 points, 5.3 assists to just 1.1 turnovers, and 1.9 steals), junior Jarious Adkinson (13.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.7 steals), Lavonta Ivery (11.8 points, 3.6 assists, 1.4 steals) and sophomore Dontrell Jackson (11.4 points, 4.3 assists, 2.7 steals) provide a level of depth that keeps them in the championship conversation. Notable wins include 3A’s No. 3 Cross Creek (95-62), South Carolina’s 4A No. 7 North Augusta (59-58). Their lone blemish is a Region 4 loss to Thomson, 71-68. They’ll play again, Jan. 23, at Thomson.

Thomson Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0 Region 4)

2022 finish: 16-9, first round

2023 outlook: The Bulldogs never seemed to get fully in rhythm last season after Thomson’s football team, which features several key basketball players, made a deep, championship-winning playoff run that bled into basketball season. That was no doubt a contributing factor in the Bulldogs settling for a No. 4 seed despite being ranked No. 8, and they drew a tough Round 1 opponent in No. 7 Windsor Forest, which eliminated them with a narrow 72-68 win. Thomson’s football team was eliminated in the second round this year, which may or may not explain the Bulldogs’ undefeated start. As mentioned above, they beat No. 2 Westside 71-68 in region play, and all other wins have come by at least 15 points. Senior captain Daquon Young averages around 20 points, with senior Jahkias Jones another double-digit scorer.

Spencer Greenwave Owls (8-0, 2-0 Region 2)

2022 finish: 25-5, quarterfinals

2023 outlook: The Owls are two years removed from winning the 3A title, and they lost AJC all-state second team selection Tycen McDaniels to graduation. Senior co-captain Gary Gaither (14.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.9 steals), senior Joe Dozier (10.5 points, 2.2 steals) and junior Demarcus Horne (10 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 3.2 steals) are the team’s double-digit scorers. Aside from edging Hardaway 57-54 on Wednesday, all of the Owls’ other wins have come by double digits. None of their opponents, past or future, are currently ranked, so an undefeated record heading into the state tournament is in play.

Dodge County Indians (6-1, 0-0 Region 1)

2022 finish: 23-4, quarterfinals

2023 outlook: Last season was the Indians’ deepest run since they were 2A runners-up in 2007, with the highlight knocking off No. 5 Putnam County in double-overtime in the second round after entering the tournament unranked. The Indians can’t fly under the radar this season as a top five team. Through three games, Will Jordan, a senior, averaged 20 points, followed by senior Jaedon MClendon (17 points). All of the Indians’ wins have come by double-digits, and their lone loss, 66-64, came to East Laurens in a non-region contest, though they’ll get a rematch Jan. 27 at home. Like Spencer, none of the Indians’ opponents this season are currently ranked.

Sources: GHSB Project, MaxPreps