Top girls teams

2023 outlook: It’s not surprising to see the Eagles at the top of this list. They’ve won championships each of the past two seasons, and won last season’s 2A title game over Banks County by 23 points, with a young team. They’re off to a fast start again, with their most notable wins coming against opponents from other states ranked inside the top five of the MaxPreps computer rankings, including Florida’s Palm Bay (No. 4 in 4A) and Blanche Ely (No. 2 in 6A, and Rabun Gap-Nacoochee, which competes in the NCISAA and is ranked 3 in its Class 4. Their lone loss was to Grayson, the top-ranked team in 7A, 55-52 in overtime.

Thomson Bulldogs (7-0, 2-0 Region 4)

2022 finish: 22-6, 2A quarterfinals

2023 outlook: The Bulldogs went far with an exceptionally young team last season, with sophomores and freshmen leading the way. Juniors Jada Kendrick (19 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 3.6 steals) and Ty’Leishiah Latimore (16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.8 steals) lead the team in scoring, and the rest of the team, according to its online roster on MaxPreps, is eight sophomores and two freshman. Paris Rosser averages 12.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 4.7 steals, and Dalysa Gilmore averages 7.1 points, seven rebounds and 2.7 steals. Both are seniors. Notable wins include 5A’s No. 9 Statesboro (66-34) and 3A’s No. 8 Cross Creek (58-47).

Butler Bulldogs (4-1, 2-0 Region 4)

2022 finish: 20-10, quarterfinals

2023 outlook: Last season the Bulldogs, as an unranked No. 4 seed heading into the state tournament, snuck up on teams as it advanced to the Elite Eight, knocking off top-seeded Tattnall County 48-47 in Round 1 and Northeast Macon 42-39 in Round 2. They have everyone on notice this season, including pollsters. Their lone blemish so far is a 59-55 overtime loss to 3A’s No. 3 Cross Creek. Junior Brayla Harris leads the team with 17.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.6 steals. Sophomore Paris Floyd averages 11.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 4.5 steals, and senior Karen Nimo averages 10 points, 4.4 rebounds and two steals.

Josey Eagles (6-1, 2-0 Region 4)

2022 finish: 25-5, quarterfinals

2023 outlook: The Eagles are two seasons removed from winning 2A. They are led by two juniors. Shaniya Sanders averages 16.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, two steals and a block, and Keasia Henderson has 14.8 points, 10.3 assists and three steals. They have two double-digit scoring sophomores, Za’Miya Jenkins (13.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.2 blocks), and Kerri Fluellen (13 points, five rebounds, 4.8 assists, 4.8 steals). Senior Clairissa Winfrey averages 7.2 points and 6.2 rebounds. Notable wins include 7A’s Brookwood and 5A’s Kell, with their lone loss coming to 6A’s No. 7 Lakeside-Evans, 52-49 in overtime.

Central-Macon Chargers (6-3, 2-0 Region 2)

2022 finish: 28-2, quarterfinals

2023 outlook: The Chargers reached the quarters in consecutive seasons for the first time in a program that dates to 1970, and the return most of the players that made last season’s run, including Alaya Grane, Taliah Grier and Tayelor Davis, who are seniors this season. They beat No. 7 Dodge County on Dec. 16. They beat Rutland 90-2 on Dec. 12. Their losses have come to ranked opponents, 4A’s No. 1 Baldwin, 7A’s No. 2 Buford and 6A’s No. 7 Veterans. On Dec. 22, they’ll play top-ranked Mount Paran. The two did not meet last season.

Sources: MaxPreps, Georgia High School Basketball Project