Three teams defend titles at GHSA traditional wrestling championships in Macon

MACON -- Camden County, Rockmart and Social Circle defended team championships as a marathon day brought the GHSA traditional wrestling season to a close at the Centreplex in Macon Saturday evening.
In the state’s highest class, Camden’s victory marked the program’s 21st overall state championship and 10th consecutive traditional wrestling title. The Wildcats amassed 279 points and edged out Buford (240.5) points for runner-up. Bradley Patterson (113 pounds), Hunter Prosen (126), Konlin Weaver (157) and Ryder Wilder (190) paced the Wildcats with individual titles.
South Effingham scored 176.5 points to take the program’s first traditional title, beating Woodward Academy (122) and Jackson County (111.5). A program on the rise, the Mustangs won the past two team duals championships. Eli Wood (138 pounds) and Ashton Anderson (285 pounds) led South Effingham to individual championships.
In Class 5A, Ola secured the program’s first overall wrestling championships by scoring 191 points to beat Jefferson and deny the Dragons the program’s 45th wrestling title. Gabriel Easey (106 pounds), J’Veion Redmon (138 pounds) and Brian Papcun (144 pounds) led Ola with individual titles.
Central-Carroll entered the Class 4A championship having won the past two team duals championships and beat North Hall to secure the program’s first traditional title. The Lions scored 222 points to beat North Hall (98 points) and Troup (91 points). Gabe Swann (106 pounds), Chris Phillies (113 pounds) and Colson Hoffman (138 pounds) secured individual championships for Central-Carroll.
In Class 3A, Columbus won the program’s third overall wrestling title and first traditional championship, scoring 169.5 points to beat Lumpkin County (139 points) and Ringgold (117.5 points). The Blue Devils got individual titles from Carter Dixon (120 pounds), Mason Persons (126 pounds), Ethan Secoy (165 points) and Tyler Secoy (190 pounds).
Rockmart won the program’s 15th overall wrestling title and 12th traditional title in Class 2A while defending last year’s title. The Yellow Jackets beat Union County (123 points) and Ringgold (117.5 points). Rockmart was led in individual titles by Eli Bowman (106 pounds), Malachi Macedonio (113 pounds), Major Chambers (120 pounds), James Murray (132 pounds), Garrett Pace (138 pounds) and Nahzir Turner (175 pounds).
Social Circle captured the team’s 12th overall and seventh traditional championship by scoring 251.5 points to beat Mt. Pisgah (158 points) and Commerce (115.5 points). Cohen Hargrove (106 pounds), Connor Castillo (113 pounds), Braydon Mitchell (120 pounds), James Sievers (132 pounds), Curtis Duren (138 pounds) and Sean Crews (165 pounds) led Social Circle with individual titles.
In the girls championship, Carrollton followed last month’s team championship with a first-ever individual championship with 103 points to beat Woodward Academy (73.5 points) and Lumpkin County (68 points).
Class 7A Team Champions
1. Camden County, 279, 2. Buford, 240.5, 3. West Forsyth, 101
Class 6A Team Champions
1. South Effingham, 176.5, 2. Woodward Academy, 122, 3. Jackson County, 111.5
Class 5A Team Champions
1. Ola, 191, 2. Jefferson, 162.5, 3. Woodland-Cartersville, 156
Class 4A Team Champions
1. Central-Carroll, 222, 2. North Hall, 98, 3. Troup, 91
Class 3A Team Champions
1. Columbus, 169.5, 2. Lumpkin County, 139, 3. Ringgold, 117.5
Class 2A Team Champions
1. Rockmart, 220, 2. Union County 123, 3. Cook, 113
Class 1A Team Champions
1. Social Circle, 251.5, 2. Mt. Pisgah, 158, 3. Commerce, 115.5
Girls Team Champions
1. Carrollton, 103, 2. Woodward Academy, 73.5, 3. Lumpkin County, 68
Class 7A Individual Champions
106 pounds: 1. Teequavius Mill, Mill Creek
113 pounds: 1. Bradley Patterson, Camden
120 pounds: 1. Antonio Mills, Mill Creek
126 pounds: 1. Hunter Prosen, Camden
132 pounds: 1. Maddox McArthur, Buford
138 pounds: 1. Drew Gorman, Buford
144 pounds: 1. Noah Danforth, West Forsyth
150 pounds: 1. Logan Paradice, Colquitt County
157 pounds: 1. Konlin Weaver, Camden
165 pounds: 1. Grayson Santee, Buford
175 pounds: 1. Dominic Bambinelli, Mill Creek
190 pounds: 1. Ryder Wilder, Camden
215 pounds: 1. Aaron Riner, Buford
285 pounds: 1. Jacob Levy Carrollton
Class 6A Individual Champions
106 pounds: 1. Donavaon Spry, Jackson County
113 pounds: 1. Isaac Hoshide, Lassiter
120 pounds: 1. Clayton Hicks, Brunswick
126 pounds: 1. Hunter Kegley, Glynn Academy
132 pounds: 1. Tanner Spalding, Woodward Academy
138 pounds: 1. Eli Wood, South Effingham
144 pounds: 1. Jack Garrett, Blessed Trinity
150 pounds: 1. Ryan Seymour, South Paulding
157 pounds: 1. Dylan Reel, Woodward Academy
165 pounds: 1. Robby De Haven, Woodward Academy
175 pounds: 1. Latrell Schafer, Veterans
190 pounds: 1. Anthony Lowe, Brunswick
215 pounds: 1. Brock Hacker, Johns Creek
285 pounds: 1. Ashton Anderson, South Effingham
Class 5A Individual Champions
106 pounds: 1. Gabriel Easey, Ola
113 pounds: 1. Robert Managa, Chapel Hill
120 pounds: 1. Roman Belardo, Jefferson
126 pounds: 1. Durben Carpenter, Chattahoochee
132 pounds: 1. Hunter Keane, Cambridge
138 pounds: 1. J’Veion Redmon, Ola
144 pounds: 1. Brian Papcun, Ola
150 pounds: 1. Dallas Russell, Jefferson
157 pounds: 1. Seth Larson, Flowery Branch
165 pounds: 1. Davis Dendy, Jefferson
175 pounds: 1. Kirecg Roe, Cass
190 pounds: 1. Griffin Harper, Flowery Branch
215 pounds: 1. Styker Woods, Dalton
285 pounds: 1. Jabare George, Ware County
Class 4A Individual Champions
106 pounds: 1. Gabe Swann, Central-Carroll
113 pounds: 1. Chris Phillips, Central-Carroll
120 pounds: 1. Oliver Webb, Southeast Whitfield
126 pounds: 1. Ty Murray, Central-Carroll
132 pounds: 1. Cael Kusky, Lovett
138 pounds: 1. Colson Hoffman, Central-Carroll
144 pounds: 1. Braydon Bowen, Troup
150 pounds: 1. Connor Free, North Hall
157 pounds: 1. JT Bowers, West Laurens
165 pounds: 1. Jackson Moffit, East Forsyth
175 pounds: 1. Chris Mance, Lovett
190 pounds: 1. Evan Wingrove, Heritage-Catoosa
215 pounds: 1. Isaiah Scott, Southwest DeKalb
285 pounds: 1. Guillermo Rosales, Johnson-Gainesville
Class 3A Individual Champions
106 pounds: 1. Noah Brown, Gordon Lee
113 pounds: 1. Graysen Cooper, Bremen
120 pounds: 1. Carter Dixon, Columbus
126 pounds: 1. Mason Persons, Columbus
132 pounds: 1. Bregan Berry, Gilmer
138 pounds: 1. Pierce Pennington, Ringgold
144 pounds: 1. Nathan Nielsen, Lumpkin County
150 pounds: 1. Nathan Bowen, Oconee County
157 pounds: 1. Christian Keheley, White County
165 pounds: 1. Ethan Secoy, Columbus
175 pounds: 1. Brady Simms, Franklin County
190 pounds: 1. Tyler Secoy, Columbus
215 pounds: 1. Colton Schuette, Dawson County
285 pounds: 1. Jett Johnson, Adairsville
Class 2A Individual Champions
106 pounds: 1. Eli Bowman, Rockmart
113 pounds: 1. Malachi Macedonio, Rockmart
120 pounds: 1. Major Chambers, Rockmart
126 pounds: 1. Jonathon Westberry, Brantley County
132 pounds: 1. James Murray, Rockmart
138 pounds: 1. Garrett Pace, Rockmart
144 pounds: 1. Dabvn Wadley, Toombs County
150 pounds: 1. Kristopher McGinnis, Murray County
157 pounds: 1. Payton Legatt, Union County
165 pounds: 1. Gariel Hightower, Vidalia
175 pounds: 1. Nahzir Turner, Rockmart
190 pounds: 1. Jack Godbee, Vidalia
215 pounds: 1. Malcom Burris, Fitzgerald
285 pounds: 1. JoJo Shuman, Callaway
Class 1A Individual Champions
106 pounds: 1. Cohen Hargrove, Social Circle
113 pounds: 1. Connor Castillo, Social Circle
120 pounds: 1. Braydon Mitchell, Social Circle
126 pounds: 1. Conner Doherty, Mt. Pisgah
132 pounds: 1. James Sievers, Social Circle
138 pounds: 1. Curtis Duren, Social Circle
144 pounds: 1. Marley Washington, Mt. Pisgah
150 pounds: 1. Mason Gillespie, Heard County
157 pounds: 1. Cade Parent, St. Francis
165 pounds: 1. Sean Crews, Social Circle
175 pounds: 1. Josh Lange, Mt. Pisgah
190 pounds: 1. Hoke Hogan, Commerce
215 pounds: 1. Landon Williams, Dade County
285 pounds: 1. Clint Williamson, Lamar County
Girls Individual Champions
100 pounds: Aneri Patel, Woodward Academy
105 pounds: Ollie Weiland, White County
110 pounds: Brooke French, Allatoona
115 pounds: Artemis Eaton, North Forsyth
120 pounds: Vera Spencer, North Oconee
125 pounds: Marigona Lau, Glynn Academy
130 pounds: Samantha Patton, Cook
135 pounds: Elle Kaufman, Lovett
140 pounds: Greta Garbuzovas, Lumpkin County
145 pounds: Ayana Fletcher, Northside-Columbus
155 pounds: Arieana Bacon, Greenbrier
170 pounds: Genevieve An, Kennesaw Mountain
190 pounds: Terra Burse, Southeast Whitfield
235 pounds: Ayla Evans, SW DeKalb
