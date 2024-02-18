Three teams defend titles at GHSA traditional wrestling championships in Macon

In Class 5A, Ola secured the program’s first overall wrestling championships by scoring 191 points to beat Jefferson and deny the Dragons the program’s 45th wrestling title. Gabriel Easey (106 pounds), J’Veion Redmon (138 pounds) and Brian Papcun (144 pounds) led Ola with individual titles.

Central-Carroll entered the Class 4A championship having won the past two team duals championships and beat North Hall to secure the program’s first traditional title. The Lions scored 222 points to beat North Hall (98 points) and Troup (91 points). Gabe Swann (106 pounds), Chris Phillies (113 pounds) and Colson Hoffman (138 pounds) secured individual championships for Central-Carroll.

In Class 3A, Columbus won the program’s third overall wrestling title and first traditional championship, scoring 169.5 points to beat Lumpkin County (139 points) and Ringgold (117.5 points). The Blue Devils got individual titles from Carter Dixon (120 pounds), Mason Persons (126 pounds), Ethan Secoy (165 points) and Tyler Secoy (190 pounds).

Rockmart won the program’s 15th overall wrestling title and 12th traditional title in Class 2A while defending last year’s title. The Yellow Jackets beat Union County (123 points) and Ringgold (117.5 points). Rockmart was led in individual titles by Eli Bowman (106 pounds), Malachi Macedonio (113 pounds), Major Chambers (120 pounds), James Murray (132 pounds), Garrett Pace (138 pounds) and Nahzir Turner (175 pounds).

Social Circle captured the team’s 12th overall and seventh traditional championship by scoring 251.5 points to beat Mt. Pisgah (158 points) and Commerce (115.5 points). Cohen Hargrove (106 pounds), Connor Castillo (113 pounds), Braydon Mitchell (120 pounds), James Sievers (132 pounds), Curtis Duren (138 pounds) and Sean Crews (165 pounds) led Social Circle with individual titles.

In the girls championship, Carrollton followed last month’s team championship with a first-ever individual championship with 103 points to beat Woodward Academy (73.5 points) and Lumpkin County (68 points).

Class 7A Team Champions

1. Camden County, 279, 2. Buford, 240.5, 3. West Forsyth, 101

Class 6A Team Champions

1. South Effingham, 176.5, 2. Woodward Academy, 122, 3. Jackson County, 111.5

Class 5A Team Champions

1. Ola, 191, 2. Jefferson, 162.5, 3. Woodland-Cartersville, 156

Class 4A Team Champions

1. Central-Carroll, 222, 2. North Hall, 98, 3. Troup, 91

Class 3A Team Champions

1. Columbus, 169.5, 2. Lumpkin County, 139, 3. Ringgold, 117.5

Class 2A Team Champions

1. Rockmart, 220, 2. Union County 123, 3. Cook, 113

Class 1A Team Champions

1. Social Circle, 251.5, 2. Mt. Pisgah, 158, 3. Commerce, 115.5

Girls Team Champions

1. Carrollton, 103, 2. Woodward Academy, 73.5, 3. Lumpkin County, 68

Class 7A Individual Champions

106 pounds: 1. Teequavius Mill, Mill Creek

113 pounds: 1. Bradley Patterson, Camden

120 pounds: 1. Antonio Mills, Mill Creek

126 pounds: 1. Hunter Prosen, Camden

132 pounds: 1. Maddox McArthur, Buford

138 pounds: 1. Drew Gorman, Buford

144 pounds: 1. Noah Danforth, West Forsyth

150 pounds: 1. Logan Paradice, Colquitt County

157 pounds: 1. Konlin Weaver, Camden

165 pounds: 1. Grayson Santee, Buford

175 pounds: 1. Dominic Bambinelli, Mill Creek

190 pounds: 1. Ryder Wilder, Camden

215 pounds: 1. Aaron Riner, Buford

285 pounds: 1. Jacob Levy Carrollton

Class 6A Individual Champions

106 pounds: 1. Donavaon Spry, Jackson County

113 pounds: 1. Isaac Hoshide, Lassiter

120 pounds: 1. Clayton Hicks, Brunswick

126 pounds: 1. Hunter Kegley, Glynn Academy

132 pounds: 1. Tanner Spalding, Woodward Academy

138 pounds: 1. Eli Wood, South Effingham

144 pounds: 1. Jack Garrett, Blessed Trinity

150 pounds: 1. Ryan Seymour, South Paulding

157 pounds: 1. Dylan Reel, Woodward Academy

165 pounds: 1. Robby De Haven, Woodward Academy

175 pounds: 1. Latrell Schafer, Veterans

190 pounds: 1. Anthony Lowe, Brunswick

215 pounds: 1. Brock Hacker, Johns Creek

285 pounds: 1. Ashton Anderson, South Effingham

Class 5A Individual Champions

106 pounds: 1. Gabriel Easey, Ola

113 pounds: 1. Robert Managa, Chapel Hill

120 pounds: 1. Roman Belardo, Jefferson

126 pounds: 1. Durben Carpenter, Chattahoochee

132 pounds: 1. Hunter Keane, Cambridge

138 pounds: 1. J’Veion Redmon, Ola

144 pounds: 1. Brian Papcun, Ola

150 pounds: 1. Dallas Russell, Jefferson

157 pounds: 1. Seth Larson, Flowery Branch

165 pounds: 1. Davis Dendy, Jefferson

175 pounds: 1. Kirecg Roe, Cass

190 pounds: 1. Griffin Harper, Flowery Branch

215 pounds: 1. Styker Woods, Dalton

285 pounds: 1. Jabare George, Ware County

Class 4A Individual Champions

106 pounds: 1. Gabe Swann, Central-Carroll

113 pounds: 1. Chris Phillips, Central-Carroll

120 pounds: 1. Oliver Webb, Southeast Whitfield

126 pounds: 1. Ty Murray, Central-Carroll

132 pounds: 1. Cael Kusky, Lovett

138 pounds: 1. Colson Hoffman, Central-Carroll

144 pounds: 1. Braydon Bowen, Troup

150 pounds: 1. Connor Free, North Hall

157 pounds: 1. JT Bowers, West Laurens

165 pounds: 1. Jackson Moffit, East Forsyth

175 pounds: 1. Chris Mance, Lovett

190 pounds: 1. Evan Wingrove, Heritage-Catoosa

215 pounds: 1. Isaiah Scott, Southwest DeKalb

285 pounds: 1. Guillermo Rosales, Johnson-Gainesville

Class 3A Individual Champions

106 pounds: 1. Noah Brown, Gordon Lee

113 pounds: 1. Graysen Cooper, Bremen

120 pounds: 1. Carter Dixon, Columbus

126 pounds: 1. Mason Persons, Columbus

132 pounds: 1. Bregan Berry, Gilmer

138 pounds: 1. Pierce Pennington, Ringgold

144 pounds: 1. Nathan Nielsen, Lumpkin County

150 pounds: 1. Nathan Bowen, Oconee County

157 pounds: 1. Christian Keheley, White County

165 pounds: 1. Ethan Secoy, Columbus

175 pounds: 1. Brady Simms, Franklin County

190 pounds: 1. Tyler Secoy, Columbus

215 pounds: 1. Colton Schuette, Dawson County

285 pounds: 1. Jett Johnson, Adairsville

Class 2A Individual Champions

106 pounds: 1. Eli Bowman, Rockmart

113 pounds: 1. Malachi Macedonio, Rockmart

120 pounds: 1. Major Chambers, Rockmart

126 pounds: 1. Jonathon Westberry, Brantley County

132 pounds: 1. James Murray, Rockmart

138 pounds: 1. Garrett Pace, Rockmart

144 pounds: 1. Dabvn Wadley, Toombs County

150 pounds: 1. Kristopher McGinnis, Murray County

157 pounds: 1. Payton Legatt, Union County

165 pounds: 1. Gariel Hightower, Vidalia

175 pounds: 1. Nahzir Turner, Rockmart

190 pounds: 1. Jack Godbee, Vidalia

215 pounds: 1. Malcom Burris, Fitzgerald

285 pounds: 1. JoJo Shuman, Callaway

Class 1A Individual Champions

106 pounds: 1. Cohen Hargrove, Social Circle

113 pounds: 1. Connor Castillo, Social Circle

120 pounds: 1. Braydon Mitchell, Social Circle

126 pounds: 1. Conner Doherty, Mt. Pisgah

132 pounds: 1. James Sievers, Social Circle

138 pounds: 1. Curtis Duren, Social Circle

144 pounds: 1. Marley Washington, Mt. Pisgah

150 pounds: 1. Mason Gillespie, Heard County

157 pounds: 1. Cade Parent, St. Francis

165 pounds: 1. Sean Crews, Social Circle

175 pounds: 1. Josh Lange, Mt. Pisgah

190 pounds: 1. Hoke Hogan, Commerce

215 pounds: 1. Landon Williams, Dade County

285 pounds: 1. Clint Williamson, Lamar County

Girls Individual Champions

100 pounds: Aneri Patel, Woodward Academy

105 pounds: Ollie Weiland, White County

110 pounds: Brooke French, Allatoona

115 pounds: Artemis Eaton, North Forsyth

120 pounds: Vera Spencer, North Oconee

125 pounds: Marigona Lau, Glynn Academy

130 pounds: Samantha Patton, Cook

135 pounds: Elle Kaufman, Lovett

140 pounds: Greta Garbuzovas, Lumpkin County

145 pounds: Ayana Fletcher, Northside-Columbus

155 pounds: Arieana Bacon, Greenbrier

170 pounds: Genevieve An, Kennesaw Mountain

190 pounds: Terra Burse, Southeast Whitfield

235 pounds: Ayla Evans, SW DeKalb