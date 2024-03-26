Starr’s Mill promotes Cooper as football coach

Starr’s Mill promoted defensive backs coach David Cooper to head football coach on Monday. Cooper will replace retiring coach Chad Phillips.
Cooper has been on the Starr’s Mill staff since 2015. He coached at Sandy Creek from 2005 to 2014 and was part of three state-championship teams.
Cooper played baseball at North Georgia and has coached that sport in high school.
We’re proud to announce David Cooper as the third Head Football Coach in Starr’s Mill history! #SMPantherPride pic.twitter.com/78RZFdiv2z— Starr's Mill HS (@StarrsMillHS) March 25, 2024
Phillips had been on Starr’s Mill’s staff since the Fayette County school opened in 1998 and became head coach in 2010.
Phillips’ teams won seven region titles in his 14 seasons as head coach. His 2023 team was 10-4 and reached the Class 4A semifinals.
Starr’s Mill will be in Region 3-4A next season with Central-Carroll, Griffin, Harris County, Jonesboro, Mundy’s Mill and Northside-Columbus.
