High School Sports Blog

Starr’s Mill promotes Cooper as football coach

ajc.com

By
0 minutes ago

Starr’s Mill promoted defensive backs coach David Cooper to head football coach on Monday. Cooper will replace retiring coach Chad Phillips.

Cooper has been on the Starr’s Mill staff since 2015. He coached at Sandy Creek from 2005 to 2014 and was part of three state-championship teams.

Cooper played baseball at North Georgia and has coached that sport in high school.

Phillips had been on Starr’s Mill’s staff since the Fayette County school opened in 1998 and became head coach in 2010.

Phillips’ teams won seven region titles in his 14 seasons as head coach. His 2023 team was 10-4 and reached the Class 4A semifinals.

Starr’s Mill will be in Region 3-4A next season with Central-Carroll, Griffin, Harris County, Jonesboro, Mundy’s Mill and Northside-Columbus.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘This will save lives’: Grady paramedics begin blood transfusions

Credit: Stephen B. Morton/Georgia Port Authority

Savannah River deepening study a ‘priority’ for U.S. House lawmakers
2h ago

Credit: Contributed

Five UGA students went on a road trip. They returned home as heroes

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Home Depot, others can ignore Okefenokee resolutions, agency says

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Home Depot, others can ignore Okefenokee resolutions, agency says

Credit: TNS

Attorney in Fulton Trump case fights to keep his law license
The Latest

Credit: Cecil Copeland

Track and Field Blog: Lowndes sweeps field at Harmon’s Invitational
A look at 15 of the GHSA’s top boys
Certainly not a walk in the park for Area 6-7A boys soccer teams
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
Musician creates GoFundMe page for ‘Banjo Boy’ from ‘Deliverance’ movie
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta