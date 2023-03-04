X
Dark Mode Toggle

Spring sports scores from Friday

High School Sports Blog
14 minutes ago

Baseball

Bremen 14, Coosa 4

Centennial 6, Northview 3

Clay 14, Tallulah Falls 4

Crawford County 9, John Milledge 3

Crisp County 2, Jackson 1

DeSoto Central 5, Cartersville 1

Faith Academy 15, Sandy Creek 10

Grayson 2, Camden County 0

McIntosh 6, Mary Persons 2

Mt. Paran Christian 5, Redan 2

North Atlanta 5, South Cobb 2

North Cobb Christian 2, Prince Avenue 1

Oxford, AL. 6, Buford 5

Paulding County at Cass, late

Providence School 5, Parkview 4

Strong Rock Christian 4, Perry 3

Boys Lacrosse

Allatoona 10, Bartram Trail, Fla. 6

Blessed Trinity 14, Walton 11

Cherokee 19, West Florida, FL 6

Dunwoody 10, Chattahoochee 4

Etowah 14, Campbell 1

Grovetown 11, Brookwood 8

Jesuit 14, Woodward Academy 9

Lake Highland Prep 10, Lovett 9

Lakeside-DeKalb 10, Strong Rock Christian 5

Lassiter 7, Buford 6

North Gwinnett 16, Bishop England 6

North Paulding 12, Harrison 9

Peachtree Ridge 13, Collins Hill 2

Roswell 13, Lambert 6

Sequoyah 10, Mt. Pisgah Christian 7

Whitewater 15, Trinity Christian 4

Woodstock 8, North Atlanta 5

Girls Lacrosse

Blessed Trinity 20, Charlotte Country Day, NC 6

Cambridge 20, Brookwood 6

Cherokee 14, Pensacola Catholic 11

Collins Hill 11, Dunwoody 7

Etowah 14, Campbell 9

Gainesville 12, Woodland-Stockbridge 8

Johns Creek 11, Cannon 1

Boys Soccer

Brooks County 7, Piedmont Academy 2

Brookwood 4, South Gwinnett 2

Calhoun 2, Hiram 0

Cambridge 2, Northview 1

Carrollton 8, Westlake 1

Commerce 6, Athens Christian 4

Dunwoody 3, Campbell 1

Harrison 2, North Paulding 1

Hillgrove 3, Marietta 2

Kennesaw Mountain 2, North Cobb 0

Lamar County 7, St. George’s 1

Lambert 2, South Forsyth 0

Loganville 4, Winder-Barrow 3

Parkview 3, Grayson 1

Peach County 3, Jackson 3

Pike County 8, Upson-Lee 0

Pope 3, Johns Creek 1

River Ridge 5, Etowah 1

Riverwood 2, Lakeside-DeKalb 0

South Paulding 4, Paulding County 3

Sprayberry 2, Roswell 0

Strong Rock Christian 4, Eagle’s Landing Christian 3

Tattnall Square 3, George Walton Academy 1

Trinity Christian 7, Fayette County 2

Girls Soccer

Arabia Mountain 5, Lithonia 1

Baldwin 12, Westside-Macon 6

Brookwood 6, South Gwinnett 0

Calhoun 3, Hiram 1

Cambridge 5, Northview 1

Campbell 4, Dunwoody 0

Chattahoochee 8, Kell 1

Commerce 10, Athens Christian 0

East Forsyth 5, Cedar Shoals 1

Forsyth Central 2, Milton 1

George Walton Academy 4, Tattnall Square 2

Hapeville Charter 4, Southwest DeKalb 0

Hillgrove 4, Marietta 0

Jackson 10, Peach County 0

Kennesaw Mountain 2, North Cobb 0

Lambert 1, South Forsyth 0

Loganville 10, Winder-Barrow 0

Meadowcreek 4, Duluth 3

Mill Creek 12, Dacula 0

Mountain View 3, Collins Hill 0

Mt. Pisgah Christian 10, St. Francis 0

Norcross 7, Berkmar 0

North Forsyth 4, Apalachee 1

North Paulding 3, Harrison 2

Perry 3, Spalding 0

Piedmont Academy 3, Brooks County 3

Pike County 6, Upson-Lee 0

Pope 3, Johns Creek 0

Prince Avenue 5, Jasper County 1

River Ridge 1, Etowah 0

Roswell 8, Sprayberry 0

Shiloh 4, Lanier 2

St. Pius X 12, South Cobb 0

Starr’s Mill 4, Whitewater 0

Strong Rock Christian 6, Eagle’s Landing Christian 1

Trinity Christian 6, Fayette County 1

Wheeler 9, Osborne 0

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Kirby Smart: No culture problem, no policy change as a result of fatal crash6h ago

Devin Willock’s dad questions communication following fatal crash
9h ago

Credit: TNS

Felony charges dismissed against Georgia’s Rara Thomas
7h ago

Thirty-nine years at the AJC, and I owe it all to Guy McIntyre
8h ago

Thirty-nine years at the AJC, and I owe it all to Guy McIntyre
8h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office

Ex-Doraville police officer accused of killing teen faces new charge
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Seth Ellerbee

Class 3A: Semifinal coverage from Fort Valley State
7h ago
Class A Division I: Semifinal coverage from Georgia College
8h ago
Class 5A: Semifinal coverage from West Georgia
8h ago
Featured

Itchin’ mad about the early pollen in Atlanta? Blame the warm weather
10h ago
The Jolt: Busy, long day at the Georgia Legislature. Some bills to watch
Atlanta neighbors want to reclaim and revitalize the Joyland neighborhood
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top