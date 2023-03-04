Spring sports scores from Friday

Baseball
Bremen 14, Coosa 4
Centennial 6, Northview 3
Clay 14, Tallulah Falls 4
Crawford County 9, John Milledge 3
Crisp County 2, Jackson 1
DeSoto Central 5, Cartersville 1
Faith Academy 15, Sandy Creek 10
Grayson 2, Camden County 0
McIntosh 6, Mary Persons 2
Mt. Paran Christian 5, Redan 2
North Atlanta 5, South Cobb 2
North Cobb Christian 2, Prince Avenue 1
Oxford, AL. 6, Buford 5
Paulding County at Cass, late
Providence School 5, Parkview 4
Strong Rock Christian 4, Perry 3
Boys Lacrosse
Allatoona 10, Bartram Trail, Fla. 6
Blessed Trinity 14, Walton 11
Cherokee 19, West Florida, FL 6
Dunwoody 10, Chattahoochee 4
Etowah 14, Campbell 1
Grovetown 11, Brookwood 8
Jesuit 14, Woodward Academy 9
Lake Highland Prep 10, Lovett 9
Lakeside-DeKalb 10, Strong Rock Christian 5
Lassiter 7, Buford 6
North Gwinnett 16, Bishop England 6
North Paulding 12, Harrison 9
Peachtree Ridge 13, Collins Hill 2
Roswell 13, Lambert 6
Sequoyah 10, Mt. Pisgah Christian 7
Whitewater 15, Trinity Christian 4
Woodstock 8, North Atlanta 5
Girls Lacrosse
Blessed Trinity 20, Charlotte Country Day, NC 6
Cambridge 20, Brookwood 6
Cherokee 14, Pensacola Catholic 11
Collins Hill 11, Dunwoody 7
Etowah 14, Campbell 9
Gainesville 12, Woodland-Stockbridge 8
Johns Creek 11, Cannon 1
Boys Soccer
Brooks County 7, Piedmont Academy 2
Brookwood 4, South Gwinnett 2
Calhoun 2, Hiram 0
Cambridge 2, Northview 1
Carrollton 8, Westlake 1
Commerce 6, Athens Christian 4
Dunwoody 3, Campbell 1
Harrison 2, North Paulding 1
Hillgrove 3, Marietta 2
Kennesaw Mountain 2, North Cobb 0
Lamar County 7, St. George’s 1
Lambert 2, South Forsyth 0
Loganville 4, Winder-Barrow 3
Parkview 3, Grayson 1
Peach County 3, Jackson 3
Pike County 8, Upson-Lee 0
Pope 3, Johns Creek 1
River Ridge 5, Etowah 1
Riverwood 2, Lakeside-DeKalb 0
South Paulding 4, Paulding County 3
Sprayberry 2, Roswell 0
Strong Rock Christian 4, Eagle’s Landing Christian 3
Tattnall Square 3, George Walton Academy 1
Trinity Christian 7, Fayette County 2
Girls Soccer
Arabia Mountain 5, Lithonia 1
Baldwin 12, Westside-Macon 6
Brookwood 6, South Gwinnett 0
Calhoun 3, Hiram 1
Cambridge 5, Northview 1
Campbell 4, Dunwoody 0
Chattahoochee 8, Kell 1
Commerce 10, Athens Christian 0
East Forsyth 5, Cedar Shoals 1
Forsyth Central 2, Milton 1
George Walton Academy 4, Tattnall Square 2
Hapeville Charter 4, Southwest DeKalb 0
Hillgrove 4, Marietta 0
Jackson 10, Peach County 0
Kennesaw Mountain 2, North Cobb 0
Lambert 1, South Forsyth 0
Loganville 10, Winder-Barrow 0
Meadowcreek 4, Duluth 3
Mill Creek 12, Dacula 0
Mountain View 3, Collins Hill 0
Mt. Pisgah Christian 10, St. Francis 0
Norcross 7, Berkmar 0
North Forsyth 4, Apalachee 1
North Paulding 3, Harrison 2
Perry 3, Spalding 0
Piedmont Academy 3, Brooks County 3
Pike County 6, Upson-Lee 0
Pope 3, Johns Creek 0
Prince Avenue 5, Jasper County 1
River Ridge 1, Etowah 0
Roswell 8, Sprayberry 0
Shiloh 4, Lanier 2
St. Pius X 12, South Cobb 0
Starr’s Mill 4, Whitewater 0
Strong Rock Christian 6, Eagle’s Landing Christian 1
Trinity Christian 6, Fayette County 1
Wheeler 9, Osborne 0