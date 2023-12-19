Sports season moves to basketball, and Region 5 still showing strength

Sandy Creek players celebrate their victory over Cedar Grove during 2023 GHSA Basketball Class 3A Boy’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Macon, GA. Sandy Creek won 66-38 over Cedar Grove. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Seth Ellerbee
48 minutes ago

There has been a lot of talk through the years about Region 5′s football prowess, but after six weeks of the basketball season, the league is proving it’s not one-dimensional.

Three boys teams from Region 5 are ranked in the Class 3A top-5 – No. 1 Sandy Creek, No. 2 Douglass and No. 4 Cedar Grove.

Sandy Creek’s Patriots are 7—1 with victories against Class A Division I No. 1 Mount Vernon (57-54), Milton (69-50), McIntosh (67-31), Class 4A No. 8 Fayette County (57-35), Creekside (94-30), East Coweta (77-49) and Gainesville (64-31). The loss came against Class 7A No. 1 Grayson (64-63)

Micah Smith, a 6-foot-7 senior power forward, Smith is leading the team. As a three-star recruit, he has committed to James Madison.

Three Douglass players are scoring in double-figures to pace the Astros to a 7-4 record – senior Noah Treadwell (18 points per game), senior R.J. Winegarner (13.3) and junior Joshua Mickell (11.2). Jacob Mickell adds 9.7 points per game.

Cedar Grove (5-4) has played a tough early season schedule like its football team. The Saints have victories against Eastside (73-30), Miller Grove (58-45), Grovetown (56-42), Lithonia (43-32) and Salem (49-44). The losses came against Osborne (64-50), Mays (63-46), McDonough (50-41) and Tucker (52-46).

Sophomore Emmanuel Green averages 21 points per game to lead the team.

On the girls side, defending-champion Hebron Christian is ranked atop the class, with perennial playoff stalwart Wesleyan close behind.

Hebron defeated Wesleyan 65-58 in last year’s semifinals before defeating Lumpkin County 68-36 in the championship game. This season, Hebron is 8-0 and has beaten some of the best teams from higher classes in the state, with victories against Class 7A Parkview (85-26), Discovery (89-22), Duluth (77-20), No. 5 McEachern (63-29), South Gwinnett (80-22), Class 4A No. 7 Trinity Christian (98-52), Class 7A No. 3 Norcross (82-43) and Class 5A No. 1 Union Grove (64-37).

Wesleyan is 9-1 with its loss coming against Class 7A No. 1 Grayson, 69-49. Also undefeated is No. 3 Pickens (9-0, 3-0), which is coming off a 63-38 victory over Lumpkin County.

Juniors Emma Lightsey and Kylie Watkins are averaging double-figures for No. 5 White County. Lightsey leads with 18 points; Watkins adds 11.

Class 3A top-10 rankings

Boys

1. Sandy Creek

2. Douglass

3. Cross Creek

4. Cedar Grove

5. Hebron Christian

6. Long County

7. Richmond Academy

8. Monroe Area

9. Dougherty

10. Johnson-Savannah

Girls

1. Hebron Christian

2. Wesleyan

3. Pickens

4. Carver-Columbus

5. White County

6. Dawson County

7. Hart County

8. Cross Creek

9. Dougherty

10. Monroe

Seth Ellerbee
