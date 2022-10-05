Softball and Volleyball scores from Tuesday

Softball
Bryan County 8, Portal 0
Buford 10, Mountain View 0
Bulloch Academy 8, Calvary Day 0
Chamblee 12, Lakeside-DeKalb 0
Citizen’s Christian 12, Atkinson County 2
Clinch County 15, Montgomery County 8
Colquitt County 14, Valdosta 0
Deerfield-Windsor 18, Westover 1
East Coweta 6, Alexander 0
Emanuel County Institute 2, Eagle’s Landing Christian 1
Franklin County 6, Hebron Christian 2
Gilmer 4, Southeast Whitfield 1
Glynn Academy 9, Camden County 3
Gordon Lee 9, Calhoun 2
Harrison 9, Campbell 1
Hawkinsville 3, Bleckley County 2
Heard County 6, Troup County 0
Irwin County 11, Fitzgerald 1
Jefferson 6, Eastside 0
Lamar County 15, Spalding 5
Lanier 14, Shiloh 2
Marist 7, North Springs 2
Mt. Paran Christian 17, Therrell 0
Mt. Pisgah Christian 9, Johns Creek 0
Mt. Vernon 2, Centennial 0
North Atlanta 13, Alpharetta 1
Pace Academy 20, Woodward Academy 1
Pataula Charter 10, SW GA Stem 1
Prince Avenue 11, Providence Christian 0
Social Circle 7, Alcovy 5
St. Pius X 12, Decatur 2
Stockbridge 15, Landmark Christian 1
Temple 6, Haralson County 1
Thomas County Central 6, Cairo 5
Thomasville 13, Echols County 4
Trinity Christian 8, Lovett 5
Whitefield Academy 18, South Cobb 3
Alexander 20, Langston Hughes 0
Apalachee 13, Shiloh 1
Appling County 11, Pierce County 2
Athens Christian 19, BAASA 13
Bleckley County 9, Jefferson County 4
Brantley County 2, Tattnall County 1
Buford 4, Mill Creek 2
Calhoun 3, Dalton 2
Cartersville 6, Woodland-Cartersville 3
Cass 9, Hiram 2
Central-Carroll 2, Heritage-Catoosa 0
Collins Hill 15, Central Gwinnett 0
Collins Hill 16, Eagle’s Landing Christian 1
Commerce 5, Lake Oconee Academy 2
Creekside 16, Midtown 9
Creekview 1, Sequoyah 0
Dacula 6, Mountain View 5
Dawson County 6, Gilmer 0
Denmark 4, Milton 1
Dutchtown 14, Eagle’s Landing 11
Eagle’s Landing Christian 10, Landmark Christian 0
East Forsyth 13, East Hall 1
East Paulding 21, Douglas County 0
Effingham County 17, Glynn Academy 0
Effingham County 5, Glynn Academy 2
Elbert County 5, Rabun County 0
Glascock County 9, Johnson County 1
Griffin 21, Westside-Macon 0
Harris County 7, Heard County 6
Howard 10, Spalding 9
Jones County 17, Warner Robins 1
Jonesboro 19, Forest Park 18
Kennesaw Mountain 12, Wheeler 0
LaFayette 8, Ridgeland 0
LaGrange 19, East Hall 0
Lakeside-DeKalb 15, Tucker 0
Lanier 14, Gainesville 0
Lassiter 8, Alpharetta 0
Lincoln County 16, Cross Creek 2
Lithia Springs 18, Jackson-Atlanta 0
Lovett 5, Hampton 0
Lowndes 9, Camden County 0
Madison County 9, Cherokee Bluff 4
Manchester 15, Webster County 3
Marist 15, South Cobb 0
McEachern 5, Harrison 3
McIntosh 9, Upson-Lee 1
Monroe Area 4, Hebron Christian 1
Mt. Paran Christian 16, Washington 0
Newnan 14, Paulding County 0
North Cobb 8, Walton 0
North Forsyth 10, Jackson County 0
North Oconee 6, Walnut Grove 5
Northeast-Macon 23, Jordan 5
Northwest Whitfield 18, Southeast Whitfield 0
Pace Academy 18, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0
Parkview 9, Newton 2
Pataula Charter 6, Seminole County 1
Pepperell 9, Chattooga 4
Pike County 14, Mary Persons 0
Pike County 14, Mary Persons 3
Pope 9, Blessed Trinity 1
Portal 11, Montgomery County 3
Ringgold 3, Coahulla Creek 2
Sandy Creek 5, Whitefield Academy 4
Sonoraville 8, Cedartown 2
South Effingham 10, Lakeside-Evans 0
South Paulding 12, New Hampstead 0
Sprayberry 6, Roswell 5
Stockbridge 17, McDonough 0
Swainsboro 15, Dublin 0
Thomasville 18, Clinch County 5
Thomson 16, Washington County 7
Thomson 7, Washington County 4
Trion 12, Darlington 0
Troup County 5, Trinity Christian 3
Valdosta 31, Atkinson County 30
Vidalia 2, Toombs County 0
Vidalia 6, Hillgrove 2
Walker 15, KIPP Atlanta Charter 0
Washington-Wilkes 10, GSIC 2
Wesleyan 7, Lumpkin County 1
West Laurens 1, Perry 0
White County 11, West Hall 2
Volleyball
Academy For Classical Education 2, Cook 0
Academy For Classical Education 2, Northeast-Macon 0
Apalachee 3, Allatoona 1
Augusta Prep Day 3, Brandon Hall 0
Bremen 2, Cedartown 0
Buford 3, Sequoyah 1
Calhoun 3, LaFayette 1
Cedar Shoals 2, Putnam County 0
Central-Talbotton 2, Dublin 0
Cherokee 3, Marietta 1
Cherokee Bluff 3, Mill Creek 1
Chestatee 3, Winder-Barrow 1
Columbus 3, Thomasville 0
Dalton 3, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
Davidson Fine Arts 2, Josey 0
Davidson Fine Arts 2, Westside-Augusta 0
Dunwoody 2, Milton 0
Eagle’s Landing Christian 3, Ola 0
Griffin 2, McDonough 0
Habersham Central 2, Apalachee 0
Heritage-Newnan 3, Tattnall Square 0
Jackson County 2, Banks County 0
Jackson County 2, Elbert County 0
Johnson-Gainesville 2, Washington County 0
Kell 3, South Paulding 0
Landmark Christian 3, Konos Academy 0
Lanier 2, Apalachee 0
Lanier 2, Habersham Central 0
Loganville 3, Prince Avenue 0
Lovejoy 2, Druid Hills 0
Lovett 2, Holy Innocents’ 0
Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 2, King’s Academy, GA 1
Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 2, Sprayberry 0
Mt. Paran Christian 2, Greater Atlanta Christian 0
Mt. Paran Christian 2, Mt. Vernon 0
Norcross 2, Milton 0
North Murray 2, Rockmart 0
North Oconee 2, Eastside 0
Oconee County 2, Franklin County 0
Oconee County 2, Hart County 0
Oglethorpe County 3, Social Circle 0
Pierce County 2, Brantley County 0
Pike County 2, Peach County 0
Pope 3, Hillgrove 0
Rabun County 2, Athens Academy 1
RCTCM 2, Butler 0
Richmond Academy 2, Alleluia Community 0
Rockmart 2, Gordon Central 0
Rome 2, King’s Ridge 0
Savannah Arts 2, South Effingham 1
Sequoyah 2, Blessed Trinity 0
South Effingham 2, The Habersham School 0
Strong Rock Christian 3, Frederica Ac. (GISA) 0
Tallulah Falls 2, Athens Christian 0
Upson-Lee 3, Lamar County 1
Villa Rica 2, King’s Ridge 0
Wesleyan 2, Dawson County 0
Wesleyan 2, Pickens 0
West Forsyth 2, Etowah 1
