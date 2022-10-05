ajc logo
Softball and Volleyball scores from Tuesday

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

Softball

Bryan County 8, Portal 0

Buford 10, Mountain View 0

Bulloch Academy 8, Calvary Day 0

Chamblee 12, Lakeside-DeKalb 0

Citizen’s Christian 12, Atkinson County 2

Clinch County 15, Montgomery County 8

Colquitt County 14, Valdosta 0

Colquitt County 15, Valdosta 0

Deerfield-Windsor 18, Westover 1

East Coweta 6, Alexander 0

Emanuel County Institute 2, Eagle’s Landing Christian 1

Franklin County 6, Hebron Christian 2

Gilmer 4, Southeast Whitfield 1

Glynn Academy 9, Camden County 3

Gordon Lee 9, Calhoun 2

Harrison 9, Campbell 1

Hawkinsville 3, Bleckley County 2

Heard County 6, Troup County 0

Irwin County 11, Fitzgerald 1

Jefferson 6, Eastside 0

Lamar County 15, Spalding 5

Lanier 14, Shiloh 2

Marist 7, North Springs 2

Mt. Paran Christian 17, Therrell 0

Mt. Pisgah Christian 9, Johns Creek 0

Mt. Vernon 2, Centennial 0

North Atlanta 13, Alpharetta 1

Pace Academy 20, Woodward Academy 1

Pataula Charter 10, SW GA Stem 1

Prince Avenue 11, Providence Christian 0

Social Circle 7, Alcovy 5

St. Pius X 12, Decatur 2

Stockbridge 15, Landmark Christian 1

Temple 6, Haralson County 1

Thomas County Central 6, Cairo 5

Thomasville 13, Echols County 4

Trinity Christian 8, Lovett 5

Whitefield Academy 18, South Cobb 3

Alexander 20, Langston Hughes 0

Apalachee 13, Shiloh 1

Apalachee 14, Shiloh 0

Appling County 11, Pierce County 2

Athens Christian 19, BAASA 13

Bleckley County 9, Jefferson County 4

Brantley County 2, Tattnall County 1

Buford 4, Mill Creek 2

Buford 4, Mill Creek 2

Calhoun 3, Dalton 2

Cartersville 6, Woodland-Cartersville 3

Cass 9, Hiram 2

Central-Carroll 2, Heritage-Catoosa 0

Collins Hill 15, Central Gwinnett 0

Collins Hill 16, Eagle’s Landing Christian 1

Commerce 5, Lake Oconee Academy 2

Creekside 16, Midtown 9

Creekview 1, Sequoyah 0

Dacula 6, Mountain View 5

Dawson County 6, Gilmer 0

Denmark 4, Milton 1

Dutchtown 14, Eagle’s Landing 11

Eagle’s Landing Christian 10, Landmark Christian 0

East Forsyth 13, East Hall 1

East Paulding 21, Douglas County 0

Effingham County 17, Glynn Academy 0

Effingham County 5, Glynn Academy 2

Elbert County 5, Rabun County 0

Glascock County 9, Johnson County 1

Griffin 21, Westside-Macon 0

Harris County 7, Heard County 6

Howard 10, Spalding 9

Jones County 17, Warner Robins 1

Jonesboro 19, Forest Park 18

Kennesaw Mountain 12, Wheeler 0

LaFayette 8, Ridgeland 0

LaGrange 19, East Hall 0

Lakeside-DeKalb 15, Tucker 0

Lanier 14, Gainesville 0

Lassiter 8, Alpharetta 0

Lincoln County 16, Cross Creek 2

Lithia Springs 18, Jackson-Atlanta 0

Lovett 5, Hampton 0

Lowndes 9, Camden County 0

Madison County 9, Cherokee Bluff 4

Manchester 15, Webster County 3

Marist 15, South Cobb 0

McEachern 5, Harrison 3

McIntosh 9, Upson-Lee 1

Monroe Area 4, Hebron Christian 1

Mt. Paran Christian 16, Washington 0

Newnan 14, Paulding County 0

North Cobb 8, Walton 0

North Forsyth 10, Jackson County 0

North Oconee 6, Walnut Grove 5

Northeast-Macon 23, Jordan 5

Northwest Whitfield 18, Southeast Whitfield 0

Pace Academy 18, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0

Parkview 9, Newton 2

Pataula Charter 6, Seminole County 1

Pepperell 9, Chattooga 4

Pike County 14, Mary Persons 0

Pike County 14, Mary Persons 3

Pope 9, Blessed Trinity 1

Portal 11, Montgomery County 3

Ringgold 3, Coahulla Creek 2

Sandy Creek 5, Whitefield Academy 4

Sonoraville 8, Cedartown 2

South Effingham 10, Lakeside-Evans 0

South Paulding 12, New Hampstead 0

Sprayberry 6, Roswell 5

Stockbridge 17, McDonough 0

Swainsboro 15, Dublin 0

Thomasville 18, Clinch County 5

Thomson 16, Washington County 7

Thomson 7, Washington County 4

Trion 12, Darlington 0

Troup County 5, Trinity Christian 3

Valdosta 31, Atkinson County 30

Vidalia 2, Toombs County 0

Vidalia 6, Hillgrove 2

Walker 15, KIPP Atlanta Charter 0

Washington-Wilkes 10, GSIC 2

Wesleyan 7, Lumpkin County 1

West Laurens 1, Perry 0

White County 11, West Hall 2

Volleyball

Academy For Classical Education 2, Cook 0

Academy For Classical Education 2, Northeast-Macon 0

Apalachee 3, Allatoona 1

Augusta Prep Day 3, Brandon Hall 0

Bremen 2, Cedartown 0

Buford 3, Sequoyah 1

Calhoun 3, LaFayette 1

Cedar Shoals 2, Putnam County 0

Central-Talbotton 2, Dublin 0

Cherokee 3, Marietta 1

Cherokee Bluff 3, Mill Creek 1

Chestatee 3, Winder-Barrow 1

Columbus 3, Thomasville 0

Dalton 3, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0

Davidson Fine Arts 2, Josey 0

Davidson Fine Arts 2, Westside-Augusta 0

Dunwoody 2, Milton 0

Eagle’s Landing Christian 3, Ola 0

Griffin 2, McDonough 0

Habersham Central 2, Apalachee 0

Heritage-Newnan 3, Tattnall Square 0

Jackson County 2, Banks County 0

Jackson County 2, Elbert County 0

Johnson-Gainesville 2, Washington County 0

Kell 3, South Paulding 0

Landmark Christian 3, Konos Academy 0

Lanier 2, Apalachee 0

Lanier 2, Habersham Central 0

Loganville 3, Prince Avenue 0

Lovejoy 2, Druid Hills 0

Lovett 2, Holy Innocents’ 0

Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 2, King’s Academy, GA 1

Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 2, Sprayberry 0

Mt. Paran Christian 2, Greater Atlanta Christian 0

Mt. Paran Christian 2, Mt. Vernon 0

Norcross 2, Milton 0

North Murray 2, Rockmart 0

North Oconee 2, Eastside 0

Oconee County 2, Franklin County 0

Oconee County 2, Hart County 0

Oglethorpe County 3, Social Circle 0

Pierce County 2, Brantley County 0

Pike County 2, Peach County 0

Pope 3, Hillgrove 0

Rabun County 2, Athens Academy 1

RCTCM 2, Butler 0

Richmond Academy 2, Alleluia Community 0

Rockmart 2, Gordon Central 0

Rome 2, King’s Ridge 0

Savannah Arts 2, South Effingham 1

Sequoyah 2, Blessed Trinity 0

South Effingham 2, The Habersham School 0

Strong Rock Christian 3, Frederica Ac. (GISA) 0

Tallulah Falls 2, Athens Christian 0

Upson-Lee 3, Lamar County 1

Villa Rica 2, King’s Ridge 0

Wesleyan 2, Dawson County 0

Wesleyan 2, Pickens 0

West Forsyth 2, Etowah 1

