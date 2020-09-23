X

Softball and Volleyball scores from Tuesday

By Score Atlanta

Softball

Buford 11, Dacula 3

Buford 15, Norcross 5

Campbell 15, Whitefield Academy 0

Cedartown 8, Southeast Whitfield 0

Cedartown 9, Southeast Whitfield 1

Jefferson County 12, Westside-Augusta 5

Lanier County 8, Echols County 0

Lumpkin County 6, Gilmer 5

Madison County 6, East Hall 0

Mt. de Sales 8, First Presbyterian 0

Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 9, Holy Innocents' 2

New Hampstead 21, Johnson-Savannah 0

North Atlanta 9, Johns Creek 1

Oglethorpe County 12, Putnam County 3

Pace Academy 12, South Atlanta 0

Pataula Charter 13, Pelham 3

Pataula Charter 9, Pelham 1

Perry 9, Spalding 6

Ringgold 16, North Murray 1

Rockmart 9, LaFayette 1

South Atlanta 14, Therrell 4

Union County 1, Banks County 0

Wayne County 2, Veterans 1

Volleyball

Armuchee 2, Heard County 0

Armuchee 2, Pepperell 0

Athens Academy 3, North Oconee 0

Buford 2, Habersham Central 0

Buford 2, Lanier 0

Burke County 2, Hephzibah 0

Cartersville 3, Rockmart 0

Central-Carroll 2, Spalding 0

Columbus 2, Shaw 0

Dalton 3, Douglas County 0

East Jackson 2, Athens Christian 0

Evans 2, Harlem 0

Fayette County 2, Central-Carroll 0

Greater Atlanta Christian 3, Centennial 0

Greenville 2, Northeast-Macon 0

Haralson County 2, Gordon Central 0

Haralson County 2, Morris Innovative 0

Jackson 2, Perry 0

Jackson County 3, Johnson-Gainesville 0

King’s Ridge 2, Whitefield Academy 0

LaFayette 2, Armuchee 0

Mt. Paran Christian 3, Christian Heritage 0

North Cobb Christian 2, Calhoun 0

North Cobb Christian 2, Coahulla Creek 0

Northside-Columbus 2, Northgate 0

Northview 2, Forsyth Central 0

Parkview 3, Newton 0

Savannah 2, Johnson-Savannah 0

Savannah 2, Winder-Barrow 1

Shaw 2, Carver-Columbus 0

St. Vincents 3, The Habersham School 0

Veterans 2, Jackson 1

Villa Rica 2, New Manchester 0

Winder-Barrow 2, Habersham Central 0

