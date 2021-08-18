Softball and Volleyball scores from Tuesday

Softball
Brantley County 9, Bacon County 6
Camden County 7, Coffee 5
Glynn Academy 1, Effingham County 0
Hawkinsville 8, Wheeler County 2
Marion County 15, Westwood (GISA) 0
Portal 8, Metter 0
Tattnall Square 17, Deerfield-Windsor 0
Wilcox County 8, Treutlen 0
Volleyball
Allatoona 2, Chapel Hill 0
Allatoona 2, Marietta 1
Brookwood 2, Archer 0
Cartersville 2, Coosa 0
Cartersville 2, Villa Rica 0
Christian Heritage 2, Dalton 1
Creekview 2, Kell 1
Davidson Fine Arts 2, RCTCM 0
Douglas County 1, Osborne 0
Douglas County 2, Hiram 0
Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Ola 0
Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Woodward Academy 0
Fayette County 2, Union Grove 0
Flowery Branch 3, West Hall 0
Grayson 2, Gainesville 1
Jefferson 2, Clarke Central 0
Johnson-Gainesville 2, Westside-Augusta 0
LaFayette 2, Christian Heritage 0
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 2, Dade County 1
Milton 2, River Ridge 0
North Hall 2, Jefferson 1
Pickens 3, North Murray 2
River Ridge 2, South Forsyth 0
Sequoyah 3, Walton 0
Temple 3, Heirway Christian 0
Tift County 2, Georgia Christian 1
Villa Rica 2, Coosa 0
Westminster 3, Decatur 0
