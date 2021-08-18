Softball and Volleyball scores from Tuesday

ajc logo
Softball

Brantley County 9, Bacon County 6

Camden County 7, Coffee 5

Glynn Academy 1, Effingham County 0

Hawkinsville 8, Wheeler County 2

Marion County 15, Westwood (GISA) 0

Portal 8, Metter 0

Tattnall Square 17, Deerfield-Windsor 0

Wilcox County 8, Treutlen 0

Volleyball

Allatoona 2, Chapel Hill 0

Allatoona 2, Marietta 1

Brookwood 2, Archer 0

Cartersville 2, Coosa 0

Cartersville 2, Villa Rica 0

Christian Heritage 2, Dalton 1

Creekview 2, Kell 1

Davidson Fine Arts 2, RCTCM 0

Douglas County 1, Osborne 0

Douglas County 2, Hiram 0

Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Ola 0

Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Woodward Academy 0

Fayette County 2, Union Grove 0

Flowery Branch 3, West Hall 0

Grayson 2, Gainesville 1

Jefferson 2, Clarke Central 0

Johnson-Gainesville 2, Westside-Augusta 0

LaFayette 2, Christian Heritage 0

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 2, Dade County 1

Milton 2, River Ridge 0

North Hall 2, Jefferson 1

Pickens 3, North Murray 2

River Ridge 2, South Forsyth 0

Sequoyah 3, Walton 0

Temple 3, Heirway Christian 0

Tift County 2, Georgia Christian 1

Villa Rica 2, Coosa 0

Westminster 3, Decatur 0

