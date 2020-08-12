Softball and Volleyball scores from Tuesday

Softball scores from Tuesday
Calhoun 4, Sonoraville
Cedartown 7, Cartersville 5
Christian Heritage 13, Pepperell 12
Coahulla Creek 11, Murray County 0
Dalton 11, Rome 3
Dodge County 14, Perry 6
East Paulding 15, Douglas County 0
Harrison 6, Hillgrove 5
Howard 10, First Presbyterian 2
Irwin County 18, Turner County 7
Jackson County 5, East Jackson 4
Lumpkin County 9, Forsyth Central 3
Marion County 16, Jordan 0
Morgan County 3, Jasper County/Monticello 1
Newton 8, Upson-Lee 1
Villa Rica 15, Grady 1
Volleyball scores from Tuesday
Augusta Prep Day 3, Harlem 0
Chapel Hill 2, Adairsville 0
Eastside 3, Eagle's Landing 2
Gainesville 2, Cherokee Bluff 1
Harris County 2, Mary Persons 0
Harris County 2, Warner Robins 0
Jefferson 2, Gainesville 1
Oconee County 2, Winder-Barrow 0
Stratford Academy 3, Academy For Classical Education 0
Tattnall Square 3, Peach County 1
Walker 2, Our Lady of Mercy 0
Winder-Barrow 2, Oconee County 0
