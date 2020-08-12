X

Softball and Volleyball scores from Tuesday

High schools | 30 minutes ago
By Score Atlanta

Softball scores from Tuesday

Calhoun 4, Sonoraville

Cedartown 7, Cartersville 5

Christian Heritage 13, Pepperell 12

Coahulla Creek 11, Murray County 0

Dalton 11, Rome 3

Dodge County 14, Perry 6

East Paulding 15, Douglas County 0

Harrison 6, Hillgrove 5

Howard 10, First Presbyterian 2

Irwin County 18, Turner County 7

Jackson County 5, East Jackson 4

Lumpkin County 9, Forsyth Central 3

Marion County 16, Jordan 0

Morgan County 3, Jasper County/Monticello 1

Newton 8, Upson-Lee 1

Villa Rica 15, Grady 1

Volleyball scores from Tuesday

Augusta Prep Day 3, Harlem 0

Chapel Hill 2, Adairsville 0

Eastside 3, Eagle's Landing 2

Gainesville 2, Cherokee Bluff 1

Harris County 2, Mary Persons 0

Harris County 2, Warner Robins 0

Jefferson 2, Gainesville 1

Oconee County 2, Winder-Barrow 0

Stratford Academy 3, Academy For Classical Education 0

Tattnall Square 3, Peach County 1

Walker 2, Our Lady of Mercy 0

Winder-Barrow 2, Oconee County 0

