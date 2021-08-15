ajc logo
X

Softball and Volleyball scores from Saturday

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Score AtlantaSeth Ellerbee
56 minutes ago

Softball

Alcovy 4, Oglethorpe County 0

Brentwood Academy 1, Georgia Military 0

Brookwood 9, South Forsyth 5

Buford 3, Alexander 0

Buford 7, Grayson 2

Calhoun 9, East Paulding 4

Carrollton 6, Columbus 2

Cedartown 15, Gilmer 8

Cedartown 9, Murray County 3

Central-Carroll 4, North Forsyth 2

Central-Carroll 7, Northside-Columbus 0

Cherokee 11, Marist 0

Cherokee 9, Pope 1

Collins Hill 5, Locust Grove 4

Dade County 6, LaFayette 4

Gordon Lee 9, East Paulding 6

Jefferson 5, Chattahoochee 4

Lambert 2, Social Circle 1

Loganville 15, Dacula 7

McIntosh 12, Spalding 0

Mill Creek 10, Brookwood 2

Mill Creek 6, South Forsyth 3

Mount Vernon, GA 5, North Springs 0

Mountain View 5, Loganville 2

Newnan 5, Haralson County 2

North Cobb 15, Wheeler 3

North Forsyth 5, South Paulding 0

North Oconee 17, Collins Hill 7

Northwest Whitfield 2, Rockmart 0

Northwest Whitfield 3, Woodland-Cartersville 1

Oglethorpe County 12, Prince Avenue 3

Pope 4, Marist 3

Prince Avenue 9, Alcovy 3

Riverwood 6, North Springs 4

Rockmart 16, Gilmer 0

Sequoyah 16, Dawson County 2

Social Circle 5, Jefferson 3

Sonoraville 4, Cass 2

Sonoraville 8, Woodland-Cartersville 0

South Effingham 3, Bremen 1

South Effingham 6, Carrollton 1

South Forsyth 10, Mill Creek 4

South Paulding 4, Dawson County 3

Southwest DeKalb 22, Lithonia 12

St. Pius X 5, Blessed Trinity 2

Tattnall Square 18, Newnan 0

Tattnall Square 5, Chapel Hill 0

Vidalia 11, Pike County 1

Wesleyan 10, Lovett 2

Wesleyan 6, Thomas County Central 3

Whitewater 3, Hampton 2

Volleyball

Arabia Mountain 1, Lakeside-DeKalb 1

Arabia Mountain 2, Lithonia 0

Arabia Mountain 2, Tucker 0

Athens Academy 2, Savannah Christian 0

Brookstone 2, Locust Grove 0

Cambridge 2, South Forsyth 1

Colquitt County 2, Highland Christian 0

Columbus 2, Marietta 1

Columbus 2, Northgate 1

Creekview 2, Columbus 0

Creekview 2, Pope 1

Denmark 2, Riverwood 0

Dunwoody 2, Arabia Mountain 0

Eagle’s Landing 2, Houston County 0

Eagle’s Landing 2, Locust Grove 0

Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Calvary Day 0

Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Holy Innocents’ 1

Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, St. Vincents 1

Etowah 2, Newnan 0

Etowah 2, Norcross 0

Fayette County 2, Eagle’s Landing 0

Fayette County 2, Houston County 0

Fayette County 2, Union Grove 0

Gainesville 2, Brookwood 0

Georgia Christian 2, Cook 0

Hart County 2, Cedar Shoals 0

Hart County 2, East Jackson 0

Hart County 2, Oglethorpe County 0

Hebron Christian 2, Calvary Day 0

Hebron Christian 2, Savannah Country Day 0

Highland Christian 2, Camden County 0

Highland Christian 2, Thomasville 0

Hillgrove 2, West Forsyth 1

Kennesaw Mountain 2, River Ridge 0

Lassiter 2, South Forsyth 0

Loganville 2, Gainesville 0

Loganville 2, Mountain View 0

Lowndes 2, Cook 0

Lowndes 2, Georgia Christian 0

Lowndes 2, Northside-Warner Robins 0

Madison County 2, Hart County 0

Marist 2, Pace Academy 1

McIntosh 2, Marist 1

Mountain View 2, Gainesville 1

Mt. Paran Christian 2, Eagle’s Landing Christian 1

North Forsyth 2, Riverwood 0

North Gwinnett 2, Riverwood 0

Northside-Columbus 2, Centennial 0

Northside-Columbus 2, Etowah 0

Northside-Warner Robins 2, Highland Christian 0

Parkview 2, Winder-Barrow 0

Pope 2, Marietta 0

Pope 2, Northgate 0

Prince Avenue 2, Winder-Barrow 1

River Ridge 2, North Cobb 1

River Ridge 2, Woodstock 0

Riverwood 2, East Forsyth 0

Sandy Creek 2, Eagle’s Landing 0

Savannah Christian 2, Hebron Christian 1

Savannah Christian 2, Holy Innocents’ 1

Sequoyah 2, Cambridge 0

Sequoyah 2, Lassiter 1

Sequoyah 2, Starr’s Mill 0

Shiloh 2, Notre Dame Academy 1

Starr’s Mill 2, South Forsyth 0

Trinity Christian 2, Savannah Christian 1

Valwood 2, Lowndes 0

Walton 2, Marist 0

West Forsyth 2, Centennial 0

West Forsyth 2, Norcross 1

Westminster 2, Marist 0

Westminster 2, Morgan County 0

Westminster 2, Pace Academy 1

Winder-Barrow 2, Mountain View 0

In Other News
1
Burke County, 3 others cancel football openers over COVID
2
Preseason all-state teams: Class 3A
3
Georgia’s top players by position: Athletes
4
4 Questions with GHSFHA founder Loren Maxwell
5
List: Returning receivers with at least 800 yards last season

About the Authors

Score Atlanta
Seth Ellerbee
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top