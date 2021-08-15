Softball and Volleyball scores from Saturday

Softball
Alcovy 4, Oglethorpe County 0
Brentwood Academy 1, Georgia Military 0
Brookwood 9, South Forsyth 5
Buford 3, Alexander 0
Buford 7, Grayson 2
Calhoun 9, East Paulding 4
Carrollton 6, Columbus 2
Cedartown 15, Gilmer 8
Cedartown 9, Murray County 3
Central-Carroll 4, North Forsyth 2
Central-Carroll 7, Northside-Columbus 0
Cherokee 11, Marist 0
Cherokee 9, Pope 1
Collins Hill 5, Locust Grove 4
Dade County 6, LaFayette 4
Gordon Lee 9, East Paulding 6
Jefferson 5, Chattahoochee 4
Lambert 2, Social Circle 1
Loganville 15, Dacula 7
McIntosh 12, Spalding 0
Mill Creek 10, Brookwood 2
Mill Creek 6, South Forsyth 3
Mount Vernon, GA 5, North Springs 0
Mountain View 5, Loganville 2
Newnan 5, Haralson County 2
North Cobb 15, Wheeler 3
North Forsyth 5, South Paulding 0
North Oconee 17, Collins Hill 7
Northwest Whitfield 2, Rockmart 0
Northwest Whitfield 3, Woodland-Cartersville 1
Oglethorpe County 12, Prince Avenue 3
Pope 4, Marist 3
Prince Avenue 9, Alcovy 3
Riverwood 6, North Springs 4
Rockmart 16, Gilmer 0
Sequoyah 16, Dawson County 2
Social Circle 5, Jefferson 3
Sonoraville 4, Cass 2
Sonoraville 8, Woodland-Cartersville 0
South Effingham 3, Bremen 1
South Effingham 6, Carrollton 1
South Forsyth 10, Mill Creek 4
South Paulding 4, Dawson County 3
Southwest DeKalb 22, Lithonia 12
St. Pius X 5, Blessed Trinity 2
Tattnall Square 18, Newnan 0
Tattnall Square 5, Chapel Hill 0
Vidalia 11, Pike County 1
Wesleyan 10, Lovett 2
Wesleyan 6, Thomas County Central 3
Whitewater 3, Hampton 2
Volleyball
Arabia Mountain 1, Lakeside-DeKalb 1
Arabia Mountain 2, Lithonia 0
Arabia Mountain 2, Tucker 0
Athens Academy 2, Savannah Christian 0
Brookstone 2, Locust Grove 0
Cambridge 2, South Forsyth 1
Colquitt County 2, Highland Christian 0
Columbus 2, Marietta 1
Columbus 2, Northgate 1
Creekview 2, Columbus 0
Creekview 2, Pope 1
Denmark 2, Riverwood 0
Dunwoody 2, Arabia Mountain 0
Eagle’s Landing 2, Houston County 0
Eagle’s Landing 2, Locust Grove 0
Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Calvary Day 0
Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Holy Innocents’ 1
Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, St. Vincents 1
Etowah 2, Newnan 0
Etowah 2, Norcross 0
Fayette County 2, Eagle’s Landing 0
Fayette County 2, Houston County 0
Fayette County 2, Union Grove 0
Gainesville 2, Brookwood 0
Georgia Christian 2, Cook 0
Hart County 2, Cedar Shoals 0
Hart County 2, East Jackson 0
Hart County 2, Oglethorpe County 0
Hebron Christian 2, Calvary Day 0
Hebron Christian 2, Savannah Country Day 0
Highland Christian 2, Camden County 0
Highland Christian 2, Thomasville 0
Hillgrove 2, West Forsyth 1
Kennesaw Mountain 2, River Ridge 0
Lassiter 2, South Forsyth 0
Loganville 2, Gainesville 0
Loganville 2, Mountain View 0
Lowndes 2, Cook 0
Lowndes 2, Georgia Christian 0
Lowndes 2, Northside-Warner Robins 0
Madison County 2, Hart County 0
Marist 2, Pace Academy 1
McIntosh 2, Marist 1
Mountain View 2, Gainesville 1
Mt. Paran Christian 2, Eagle’s Landing Christian 1
North Forsyth 2, Riverwood 0
North Gwinnett 2, Riverwood 0
Northside-Columbus 2, Centennial 0
Northside-Columbus 2, Etowah 0
Northside-Warner Robins 2, Highland Christian 0
Parkview 2, Winder-Barrow 0
Pope 2, Marietta 0
Pope 2, Northgate 0
Prince Avenue 2, Winder-Barrow 1
River Ridge 2, North Cobb 1
River Ridge 2, Woodstock 0
Riverwood 2, East Forsyth 0
Sandy Creek 2, Eagle’s Landing 0
Savannah Christian 2, Hebron Christian 1
Savannah Christian 2, Holy Innocents’ 1
Sequoyah 2, Cambridge 0
Sequoyah 2, Lassiter 1
Sequoyah 2, Starr’s Mill 0
Shiloh 2, Notre Dame Academy 1
Starr’s Mill 2, South Forsyth 0
Trinity Christian 2, Savannah Christian 1
Valwood 2, Lowndes 0
Walton 2, Marist 0
West Forsyth 2, Centennial 0
West Forsyth 2, Norcross 1
Westminster 2, Marist 0
Westminster 2, Morgan County 0
Westminster 2, Pace Academy 1
Winder-Barrow 2, Mountain View 0