ajc logo
X

Semifinal wrapup: Mill Creek, Carrollton, defending champs have big nights

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Todd Holcomb
14 minutes ago

Defending football champions Warner Robins, Benedictine, Cedar Grove and Fitzgerald are back in championship games after semifinal victories Friday night, and Mill Creek and Schley County reached state finals for the first time.

Carrollton won the marquee matchup of semifinals, defeating No. 2 Colquitt County 35-27 in a battle of unbeaten Class 7A teams, while its finals opponent, Mill Creek, was ultra impressive in a 48-14 victory over No. 7 Milton.

Carrollton was unranked in preseason after moving into the highest classification from 6A but is now 14-0 with a freshman quarterback, Julian Lewis, who passed for 248 yards and two touchdowns. Bryce Hicks, also having a breakout postseason, rushed for 205 yards on 37 carries

The Trojans will play No. 3 Mill Creek, a 48-14 winner over No 7 Milton after leading 42-7 at halftime. Mill Creek, a Gwinnett County school playing its 19th season, will be playing for its first championship. Its star player is AJC Super 11 safety Caleb Downs.

The 6A finalists will be No. 1 Hughes and No. 4 Gainesville. Hughes, the 2021 runner-up, beat No. 6 Rome 42-3 while Gainesville beat No. 3 Roswell 35-28. Both are undefeated.

Reigning champions were 4-0 Friday.

In Class 5A, two-time champ Warner Robins, ranked No. 8, beat No 3 Cartersville 35-10. The Demons have won nine straight games after a 1-4 start and will play in their sixth straight final. Their opponent will be No. 1 Ware County, which beat No. Dutchtown 31-7 to stay unbeaten. Ware has never won a state title.

Benedictine, ranked No. 4, defeated No. 5 Troup 42-21 in a 4A game. Benedictine will play No. 1 Cedartown, a 28-20 winner over No. 2 North Oconee. Cedartown is unbeaten and chasing its first state title since 1963.

Cedar Grove, going for its fifth title in seven seasons in 3A, beat No. 9 Oconee County 23-0. Cedar Grove will play No. 3 Sandy Creek, a 49-14 winner over Carver-Atlanta. Cedar Grove beat Sandy Creek 49-34 in the regular season.

In 2A, No. 1 Fitzgerald beat unranked Fellowship Christian 19-9 for its state-best 20th straight victory. Fitzgerald will play No. 4 Thomson, which beat No. 3 Appling County 20-14.

Prince Avenue Christian, the No. 1 team in Class A Division I, beat No. 8 St. Francis 24-21 and will play No. 2 Swainsboro in the final. Swainsboro ended Irwin’s five-year run of reaching state finals with a 22-21 victory.

In Class A Division II, No. 1 Bowdon beat No. 8 Lincoln County 45-28. Bowdon will play No. 5 Schley County, the preseason No. 1 team. Schley, a west Georgia school that opened in 2000, beat No. 2 Johnson County 35-6 to make its first final.

The finals are Dec. 8-10 at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia high-school coaches: Georgia Tech needs to recruit state better8h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Ranking the Braves’ remaining priorities ahead of the Winter Meetings
2h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Jalon Moore helps Georgia Tech handle Northeastern
1h ago

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Pitching ace Jacob deGrom signs with the Rangers for $37 million a season
2h ago

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Pitching ace Jacob deGrom signs with the Rangers for $37 million a season
2h ago

Credit:

Georgia, minus top two scorers, rolls past Florida A&M
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: David Mitchell

Cedar Grove 23, Oconee County 0
18m ago
GHSA State Football Semifinals Roundup
26m ago
Sandy Creek 49, Carver-Atlanta 14
44m ago
Featured

Credit: Contributed by Old Capital Museum

How 6 voters in Georgia’s most competitive county see the runoff
11h ago
Our bodies are a tattoo canvas? Years later, some crave an eraser
17h ago
High school football state playoff scoreboard
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top