Semifinal wrapup: Mill Creek, Carrollton, defending champs have big nights

Reigning champions were 4-0 Friday.

In Class 5A, two-time champ Warner Robins, ranked No. 8, beat No 3 Cartersville 35-10. The Demons have won nine straight games after a 1-4 start and will play in their sixth straight final. Their opponent will be No. 1 Ware County, which beat No. Dutchtown 31-7 to stay unbeaten. Ware has never won a state title.

Benedictine, ranked No. 4, defeated No. 5 Troup 42-21 in a 4A game. Benedictine will play No. 1 Cedartown, a 28-20 winner over No. 2 North Oconee. Cedartown is unbeaten and chasing its first state title since 1963.

Cedar Grove, going for its fifth title in seven seasons in 3A, beat No. 9 Oconee County 23-0. Cedar Grove will play No. 3 Sandy Creek, a 49-14 winner over Carver-Atlanta. Cedar Grove beat Sandy Creek 49-34 in the regular season.

In 2A, No. 1 Fitzgerald beat unranked Fellowship Christian 19-9 for its state-best 20th straight victory. Fitzgerald will play No. 4 Thomson, which beat No. 3 Appling County 20-14.

Prince Avenue Christian, the No. 1 team in Class A Division I, beat No. 8 St. Francis 24-21 and will play No. 2 Swainsboro in the final. Swainsboro ended Irwin’s five-year run of reaching state finals with a 22-21 victory.

In Class A Division II, No. 1 Bowdon beat No. 8 Lincoln County 45-28. Bowdon will play No. 5 Schley County, the preseason No. 1 team. Schley, a west Georgia school that opened in 2000, beat No. 2 Johnson County 35-6 to make its first final.

The finals are Dec. 8-10 at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.