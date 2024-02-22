Second round preview: Can North Springs build on first-round shocker

North Springs had been playing better going into the region tournament. The Spartans beat Cambridge and played a good Chattahoochee team to within two points. They beat Cambridge again in the first round of the tournament, got hammered by No. 1 Kell and lost by five to Greater Atlanta Christian in the consolation game.

North Springs is led by senior Esmer Madesko, who averages 23.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 3.5 steals. Madesko, a 6-foot-1 senior, was named to the first-team All-Region 6 team. Madesko is a top-ranked baseball player.

Coach Charles Park has done a good job rebuilding a program that was 1-18 in 2022 and failed to win a game in 2020. North Springs reached the state tournament last and lost in the first round.

The other first-round casualties were McIntosh, the Region 3 regular-season and tournament champion, and Clarke Central, the top seed from Region 1.

Jones County, the No. 4 seed from Region 2, eliminated McIntosh 57-49. Jones County (19-9) outscored McIntosh 10-2 to end the game. Maynard Jackson (19-8), the No. 4 seed from Region 5, took a 77-60 win in Athens.

Things were much less eventful in the girls side of the bracket, where no region champion lost in the first round. There were two No. 2 seeds who got bounced in the first round – Decatur and Eastside.

Perhaps the most confirming win came when a young Harris County knocked off traditional power Warner Robins. Coach Steffanie Ramsey’s No. 9-ranked Tigers (24-3), led by Brooke Bass, beat the No. 10-ranked Demons 76-71 and advances to the second round to host Bradwell Institute.

Top three second-round girls games:

Kell at No. 2 Maynard Jackson: This is a rematch of last year’s semifinal game that Kell won en route to winning a state championship. Kell (12-14) isn’t close to being the same team but the Longhorns have made huge strides and finished second in their region. Kell defeated Hiram 56-47 in the first round.

Maynard Jackson (25-1) has won 18 in a row and thumped Flowery Branch 80-27 in the first round. The Jags have three first-team all-region players in the lineup: Taliah Cornish, Shakira Gresham and Kennedie Cooper.

No. 8 Statesboro at No. 1 Union Grove: Statesboro (22-4) disposed of Chamblee 70-24 in the first round. The Blue Devils are led by seniors Reya Johnson (17.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists) and 6-foot-4 center Alyssa Staten (16.6 points, 14.8 rebounds, 2.8 blocks). Staten, who has committed to Northeastern, has 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in her career.

Union Grove (27-1) has won 16 straight since its loss to Hebron Christian. The Wolverines whipped Northgate 65-50 in the first round. They are led by Jordan Brooks, the Region 2 Player of the Year, who averages 13.7 points, and first-team all-region pick Nadea Smith, who averages 13.3 points and 7.4 rebounds.

No. 5 Jones County at No. 6 Ware County: Jones County (22-6) rolled over McIntosh 62-32 in the first round. The Greyhounds are led by Amaris Ridgeway, a first-team all-region selection, and Carlie Skinner, a second-team selection. Ridgeway scored 17 in the first-round win.

Ware County (21-6) had no trouble with Lithonia in the playoff opener, scoring a 54-19 win. The Gators are led by Trinity Jenkins (12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds) and junior Charlacia Jones (8.1 points. 9.8 rebounds).

Top three second-round boys games

No. 6 Chapel Hill at No. 1 Kell: Kell (24-3), led by Region 6 Player of the Year C.J. Brown has won 23 in a row. The Longhorns also have first-team all-region picks Cannon Richards and Jaylen Colon. Chapel Hill (21-8) is led by Ramon Soyoye, a 6-foot-10 senior who was named to the All-Region 5 team, and C.J. Winters.

Jones County at No. 4 Tucker: Jones County (19-9) eliminated McIntosh in the first round. The Greyhounds bring a balanced attack led by seniors Jaden Stanley (15.1 points) and Kaden Douglas (14.7 points). Tucker (22.5) bounced back from its loss in the region final to beat Ware County 63-48 in the first round. Region 4 Player of the Year Josiah Lawson led the team with 27 points.

Hiram at No. 5 Tri-Cities: Hiram (18-9) returned to form and eliminated No. 7 Chattahoochee 72-68 in the first round. Region 7 Player of the Year Chase Tyler leads the Hornets, who also feature first-team all-region pick Ryan Williams. Tri-Cities (20-8), the Region 5 champion, had a tough time with Heritage before pulling out a 59-57 win. Freshman Tre Keith led the Bulldogs with 33 points and seven rebounds.

Second-round schedule

Boys

Bradwell Institute at Eagle’s Landing, Hiram at Tri-Cities, Jones County at Tucker, Maynard Jackson at Greater Atlanta Christian, North Springs at Winder-Barrow, Warner Robins at Decatur, Chapel Hill at Kell, Dutchtown at Statesboro.

Girls

Statesboro at Union Grove, Kell at Maynard Jackson, Bradwell Institute at Harris County, Cartersville at Jefferson, Creekside at Dalton, Eagle’s Landing at Arabia Mountain, Midtown at Greater Atlanta Christian, Jones County at Ware County.