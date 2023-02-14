Sandy Creek’s Garvin retires after winning Class 3A football title

Brett Garvin, who led Sandy Creek to the Class 3A football championship last season, retired officially Monday after 31 seasons on high school sidelines, the past 22 at one of metro Atlanta’s best programs.
‘’It’s been on my mind,’’ Garvin said. “It’s been a long time at the same school, and I feel like maybe the kids at Sandy Creek deserve some new blood. Obviously going out on top is the way to go.’’
Garvin joined Sandy Creek’s staff in 2001 under coach Rodney Walker and stayed during the tenure of Walker’s son, Chip, from 2005 to 2016, when the Patriots won three state titles. Sandy Creek won a title in 2012 with Garvin’s oldest son, Cole, as the quarterback.
Garvin became head coach in 2017, and his six-season record was 48-19. Garvin’s final team finished 13-2 and won the Fayette County school’s first championship in 10 years.
Sandy Creek’s 21-17 victory over defending Class 3A champion Cedar Grove in the December title game came with controversy. Sandy Creek scored the winning touchdown on a 1-yard run that video replay showed fell short. That prompted the GHSA to take steps toward adopting video review for championship games next season.
Garvin agreed the call was unfortunate but didn’t think it took away from his team’s victory or effort.
‘’It was just third down,’’ he said. “I’m sure the Vegas odds would’ve been pretty good from the 1.’’
Before coming to Sandy Creek, Garvin was staffs at Fannin County, Bleckley County and Thomasville. He’s also coached in his native South Carolina. Garvin said he and his wife soon would be moving to Myrtle Beach, S.C., and wouldn’t rule out coaching again. He said he’d also given thought to becoming a football official.
“Sandy Creek will always be home,’’ Garvin said. “My kids went to school here. My oldest boy will stay here. Here’s selling real estate. My youngest will probably come back and work for him. It’s been a geat place for me and my family, and the people of Tyrone have taken care of us and made us feel welcome from day one. I’ve had nothing but great memories.’’
About the Author