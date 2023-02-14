Sandy Creek’s Garvin retires after winning Class 3A football title

Garvin agreed the call was unfortunate but didn’t think it took away from his team’s victory or effort.

‘’It was just third down,’’ he said. “I’m sure the Vegas odds would’ve been pretty good from the 1.’’

Before coming to Sandy Creek, Garvin was staffs at Fannin County, Bleckley County and Thomasville. He’s also coached in his native South Carolina. Garvin said he and his wife soon would be moving to Myrtle Beach, S.C., and wouldn’t rule out coaching again. He said he’d also given thought to becoming a football official.

“Sandy Creek will always be home,’’ Garvin said. “My kids went to school here. My oldest boy will stay here. Here’s selling real estate. My youngest will probably come back and work for him. It’s been a geat place for me and my family, and the people of Tyrone have taken care of us and made us feel welcome from day one. I’ve had nothing but great memories.’’