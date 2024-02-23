Round 1: 17 ranked 3A teams move into the second round

Calvary Day, the Region 3 No. 4 seed defeated Region 2 No. 1 Peach County in the first round and will travel to No. 3 Monroe after the Golden Tornadoes moved past Harlem 47-39 in the opening round.

Top-ranked Sandy Creek had little issues in the Patriots’ 97-42 victory against Stephens County in the first round and will host Region 7 No. 3 Lumpkin after the Indians defeated Ridgeland 57-37 in the tournament opener.

On the girls side, there are three games between ranked programs, and the best has to be No. 5 Pickens traveling to No. 1 Hebron. Both teams coming off large first-round victories. Hebron defeated Cedar Grove 82-12, and Pickens beat Coahulla Creek 71-46.

Wesleyan, ranked No. 2 in the class, defeated Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 72-45 in the first round. The state runner-up Wolves will host No. 9 Oconee County after the Warriors defeated Sandy Creek 53-40. Monroe, ranked No. 8, will travel to No. 10 Mary Persons after the Golden Tornadoes defeated Richmond Academy 70-29, and Mary Persons beat Liberty County 56-33.

Class 3A Boys second-round schedule

R3 #4 Calvary Day at R1 #2 No. 3 Monroe

R7 #3 Lumpkin County at R5 #1 No. 1 Sandy Creek

R1 #2 No. 8 Carver-Columbus at R3 #1 Savannah Country Day

R7 #2 Pickens at R8 #1 Hart County

R8 #2 No. 7 Hebron Christian at R7 #1 No. 10 Gilmer

R3 #2 Johnson-Savannah at R4 #1 No. 5 Cross Creek

R7 #4 Dawson County at R5 #2 No. 6 Douglass

R2 #2 Upson-Lee at R1 #1 Dougherty

Class 3A girls second-round schedule

R1 #2 No. 8 Monroe at R2 #1 No. 10 Mary Persons

R8 #4 Franklin County at R7 #3 No. 6 White County

R4 #2 Morgan County at R3 #1 Calvary Day

R7 #2 No. 5 Pickens at R8 #1 No. 1 Hebron Christian

R8 #2 No. 9 Oconee County at R7 #1 No. 2 Wesleyan

R3 #2 Savannah Country Day at R4 #1 No. 4 Cross Creek

R7 #4 No. 7 Dawson County at R8 #3 Hart County

R2 #2 Peach County at R1 #1 No. 3 Carver-Columbus

Class 3A boys first-round results

R1 #2 Monroe 47, R4 #3 Harlem 39

R3 #4 Calvary Day 54, R2 #1 Peach County 53

R7 #3 Lumpkin County 57, R6 #2 Ridgeland 37

R5 #1 Sandy Creek 97, R8 #4 Stephens County 42

R1 #3 Carver-Columbus 67, R4 #2 Richmond Academy 54

R3 #1 Savannah Country Day 58, R2 #4 Mary Persons 45

R7 #2 Pickens 67, R6 #3 Coahulla Creek 53

R8 #1 Hart County 81, R5 #4 Carver-Atlanta 45

R8 #2 Hebron Christian 55, R5 #3 Cedar Grove 49

R7 #1 Gilmer 70, R6 #4 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 44

R3 #2 Johnson-Savannah 76, R2 #3 Jackson 50

R4 #1 Cross Creek 63, R1 #4 Columbus 37

R5 #2 Douglass 67, R8 #3 Monroe Area 44

R7 #4 Dawson County 56, R6 #1 Adairsville 48

R2 #2 Upson-Lee 53, R3 #3 Long County 49

R1 #1 Dougherty 96, R4 #4 Salem 81

Class 3A girls first-round results

R1 #2 Monroe 70, R4 #3 Richmond Academy 29

R2 #1 Mary Persons 56, R3 #4 Liberty County 33

R7 #3 White County 70, R6 #2 Ringgold 38

R8 #4 Franklin County 71, R5 #1 Carver-Atlanta 57

R4 #2 Morgan County 49, R1 #3 Dougherty 41

R3 #1 Calvary Day 70, R2 #4 Pike County 37

R7 #2 Pickens 71, R6 #3 Coahulla Creek 46

R8 #1 Hebron Christian 89, R5 #4 Cedar Grove 12

R8 #2 Oconee County 53, R5 #3 Sandy Creek 40

R7 #1 Wesleyan 72, R6 #4 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 45

R3 #2 Savannah Country Day 49, R2 #3 Upson-Lee 38

R4 #1 Cross Creek 60, R1 #4 Thomasville 32

R8 #3 Hart County 64, R5 #2 Douglass 44

R7 #4 Dawson County 59, R6 #1 Adairsville 28

R2 #2 Peach County 61, R3 #3 Beach 46

R1 #1 Carver-Columbus 88, R4 #4 Harlem 25