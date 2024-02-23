Round 1: 17 ranked 3A teams move into the second round

The results from the first round of the Class 3A playoffs yielded a deep second-round schedule featuring four games between ranked programs on the boys and girls side of the class.
Seventeen ranked teams advanced to the second round, including both the boys and girls teams from Hebron Christian, Cross Creek, Carver-Columbus, Hart County, Pickens, Calvary Day, Monroe, Savannah Country Day.
On the boys side, the only game between ranked programs sends No. 7-ranked Hebron to No. 10 Gilmer after the Lions defeated Cedar Grove 55-46 and Gilmer upended Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 70-44.
Calvary Day, the Region 3 No. 4 seed defeated Region 2 No. 1 Peach County in the first round and will travel to No. 3 Monroe after the Golden Tornadoes moved past Harlem 47-39 in the opening round.
Top-ranked Sandy Creek had little issues in the Patriots’ 97-42 victory against Stephens County in the first round and will host Region 7 No. 3 Lumpkin after the Indians defeated Ridgeland 57-37 in the tournament opener.
On the girls side, there are three games between ranked programs, and the best has to be No. 5 Pickens traveling to No. 1 Hebron. Both teams coming off large first-round victories. Hebron defeated Cedar Grove 82-12, and Pickens beat Coahulla Creek 71-46.
Wesleyan, ranked No. 2 in the class, defeated Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 72-45 in the first round. The state runner-up Wolves will host No. 9 Oconee County after the Warriors defeated Sandy Creek 53-40. Monroe, ranked No. 8, will travel to No. 10 Mary Persons after the Golden Tornadoes defeated Richmond Academy 70-29, and Mary Persons beat Liberty County 56-33.
Class 3A Boys second-round schedule
R3 #4 Calvary Day at R1 #2 No. 3 Monroe
R7 #3 Lumpkin County at R5 #1 No. 1 Sandy Creek
R1 #2 No. 8 Carver-Columbus at R3 #1 Savannah Country Day
R7 #2 Pickens at R8 #1 Hart County
R8 #2 No. 7 Hebron Christian at R7 #1 No. 10 Gilmer
R3 #2 Johnson-Savannah at R4 #1 No. 5 Cross Creek
R7 #4 Dawson County at R5 #2 No. 6 Douglass
R2 #2 Upson-Lee at R1 #1 Dougherty
Class 3A girls second-round schedule
R1 #2 No. 8 Monroe at R2 #1 No. 10 Mary Persons
R8 #4 Franklin County at R7 #3 No. 6 White County
R4 #2 Morgan County at R3 #1 Calvary Day
R7 #2 No. 5 Pickens at R8 #1 No. 1 Hebron Christian
R8 #2 No. 9 Oconee County at R7 #1 No. 2 Wesleyan
R3 #2 Savannah Country Day at R4 #1 No. 4 Cross Creek
R7 #4 No. 7 Dawson County at R8 #3 Hart County
R2 #2 Peach County at R1 #1 No. 3 Carver-Columbus
Class 3A boys first-round results
R1 #2 Monroe 47, R4 #3 Harlem 39
R3 #4 Calvary Day 54, R2 #1 Peach County 53
R7 #3 Lumpkin County 57, R6 #2 Ridgeland 37
R5 #1 Sandy Creek 97, R8 #4 Stephens County 42
R1 #3 Carver-Columbus 67, R4 #2 Richmond Academy 54
R3 #1 Savannah Country Day 58, R2 #4 Mary Persons 45
R7 #2 Pickens 67, R6 #3 Coahulla Creek 53
R8 #1 Hart County 81, R5 #4 Carver-Atlanta 45
R8 #2 Hebron Christian 55, R5 #3 Cedar Grove 49
R7 #1 Gilmer 70, R6 #4 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 44
R3 #2 Johnson-Savannah 76, R2 #3 Jackson 50
R4 #1 Cross Creek 63, R1 #4 Columbus 37
R5 #2 Douglass 67, R8 #3 Monroe Area 44
R7 #4 Dawson County 56, R6 #1 Adairsville 48
R2 #2 Upson-Lee 53, R3 #3 Long County 49
R1 #1 Dougherty 96, R4 #4 Salem 81
Class 3A girls first-round results
R1 #2 Monroe 70, R4 #3 Richmond Academy 29
R2 #1 Mary Persons 56, R3 #4 Liberty County 33
R7 #3 White County 70, R6 #2 Ringgold 38
R8 #4 Franklin County 71, R5 #1 Carver-Atlanta 57
R4 #2 Morgan County 49, R1 #3 Dougherty 41
R3 #1 Calvary Day 70, R2 #4 Pike County 37
R7 #2 Pickens 71, R6 #3 Coahulla Creek 46
R8 #1 Hebron Christian 89, R5 #4 Cedar Grove 12
R8 #2 Oconee County 53, R5 #3 Sandy Creek 40
R7 #1 Wesleyan 72, R6 #4 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 45
R3 #2 Savannah Country Day 49, R2 #3 Upson-Lee 38
R4 #1 Cross Creek 60, R1 #4 Thomasville 32
R8 #3 Hart County 64, R5 #2 Douglass 44
R7 #4 Dawson County 59, R6 #1 Adairsville 28
R2 #2 Peach County 61, R3 #3 Beach 46
R1 #1 Carver-Columbus 88, R4 #4 Harlem 25
About the Author