Riverwood’s Lizzie McGrath wins 3-point title

After Lizzie McGrath signed up for the GHSA 3-point Contest, she did a little research on what it would take to win. And after dominating all three rounds of the competition, the senior from Riverwood emerged as the champion.

McGrath, who averaged 15.6 for Riverwood this season, scored 21 points in the first round, 26 points in the second round, and beat Trion’s Iziah McCutchins 18-13 in the final.

“I watched last year’s championship and I saw the scores there,” McGrath said. “So when I was practicing, I had a mental mindset. My thing was be at 23 (per round). Every time I was in practice, I was beating that. I knew it was going to be different here but I was just trying to reach that goal.”