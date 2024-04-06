Rivers Academy takes top two spots at High School Invitational

Tied for third at 222 were Mount Pisgah and Johns Creek, with Mount Paran taking third on a scorecard playoff.

Mount Pisgah counted a 71 from Lee Smith, a 72 from Brody McQueen and a 74 from Sam Plinkley. Johns Creek got a 72 from Vlad Parker, a 74 from James Henry and a 76 from Taiki Miyagi.

Rounding out the top 10 teams were: Lovett (223), William and Reed School (230), Lambert (251). Walton (232), Wesleyan No. 1 (232), and Myers Park of Charlotte (233). There were 19 teams in the field who competed the historic Highlands Course.

Prince Avenue’s Bradford wins AAC’s Girls Invitational

Claire Bradford shot even-par 72 to win the Atlanta Athletic Club’s Girls Invitational. Bradford, who plays at Prince Avenue Christian, was one shot better than Molly Spector of Holy Innocents’ on the Riverside Course.

Jessalyn Young of Westminster placed third with a 74.

Tied for fourth at 75 were Lindsey Pak of Peachtree Ridge, Annie Veil of Rivers Academy, Athen Yoo of Lambert and Madilyn Saxton of Guyton. Aerin Kim of Johns Creek shot 76 and joined the others on the all-tournament team.

Benedictine, Savannah Country Day claim Savannah titles

The Benedictine boys golf team won its fifth title of the spring and successfully defended its Savannah City High School Championship at Bacon Park. It was the fifth win of the spring for the Cadets.

The Cadets were led by runner-up Whit Watson’s 73, along with Heath Kulp’s 74, Clayton Ruchalski’s 76, Jack Weeks’ 76 and Hamp Threlkeld’s 77. Braden Schnaible of the Habersham School was medalist with a 72 and Caden Hartley of Savannah Country Day placed third with a 74.

The Savannah Country Day girls beat Savannah Christian by one stroke. SCD’s Bryn Sorge and Savannah Christian’s Mary Miller tied for medalist in the nine-hole match at 35, with Sorge winning on a scorecard playoff.

Benedictine, Richmond Hill tops at Gregg Wolff Invitational

The Benedictine boys and Richmond Hill girls were winners at the Gregg Wolff Invitational at Willow Lake Golf Club in Metter.

Benedictine defeated the Habersham School of Savannah by six shots. Habersham’s Braden Schnaible was medalist at 1-over 72. Benedictine was led by freshman Jack Weeks, who tied for fourth at 74, and sophomore Hamp Threlkeld’s 76.

Richmond Hill won the girls tournament. Alexa Mohler was medalist, three shots ahead of teammate Amanda Purchales.

The tournament is named in honor of longtime Georgia PGA professional Gregg Wolff, a member of the Georgia Golf Hall of Fame.