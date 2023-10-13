Region 5 games take spotlight on weekend filled with byes

Half of the teams in the AJC top-10 rankings will not play this -- including No. 1 Calvary Day (7-0) and No. 2 Stephens County (7-0) -- but the remaining games have heavy region implications.
And some of the most-telling region matchups involve four-team Region 5.
- Cedar Grove (2-5) began the season at No. 1 but dropped to No. 3 last week after its fifth loss to the season, this time 13-9 to Carver (Ala.). The Saints will be at home against unranked Douglass (5-2) in the team’s Region 5 opener and looking to stop the slide.
- Sandy Creek is coming off a 28-19 loss to Class 5A Harris County (6-1) and will be at home against Carver-Atlanta (2-4) in the other Region 5 opening game. Carver defeated LaGrange 28-12 to open the season, but suffered four consecutive losses -- Calhoun, Stephenson, Buford and Peach County --before last week’s 28-0 victory against Mundy’s Mill. Sandy Creek won 22-12 last season.
- In Region 2 play, Peach County (2-4) will travel to No. 4 Mary Persons (6-1, 1-0) in hopes of slowing down running back Duke Watson, a Louisville commitment. At 6-foot, 180-pounds, Watson has 1,161 yards and 21 touchdowns through seven games. Peach beat Mary Persons 35-18 last season.
- In Region 1 play, Carver-Columbus (4-2, 2-0) entered the rankings after beating then-No. 6 Thomasville 28-14 last week and will look to stay there when it travels to Crisp County (4-3, 1-1). Crisp beat Dougherty (4-3, 1-1) 38-12 in the region opener, but lost to Monroe (4-2, 1-1) 21-16 last week. No. 5 Savannah Christian (5-2, 3-1), No. 6 Lumpkin County (7-0, 3-0) and No. 10 Monroe Area (4-3, 1-1) also have bye weeks.
Class 3A schedule
1. (2) Calvary Day (7-0) does not play.
2. (3) Stephens County (7-0) does not play.
3. (1) Cedar Grove (2-5) vs. Douglass (5-2)
4. (4) Mary Persons (6-1) vs. Peach County (2-4)
5. (5) Savannah Christian (5-2) does not play.
6. (7) Lumpkin County (7-0) does not play.
7. (8) Sandy Creek (5-2) vs. Carver-Atlanta (2-4)
8. (9) Morgan County (6-1) at Hephzibah (5-2)
9. (NR) Carver-Columbus (4-3) at Crisp County (4-3)
10. (NR) Monroe Area (4-3) does not play.
