Region 5 games take spotlight on weekend filled with byes

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
32 minutes ago
X

Half of the teams in the AJC top-10 rankings will not play this -- including No. 1 Calvary Day (7-0) and No. 2 Stephens County (7-0) -- but the remaining games have heavy region implications.

And some of the most-telling region matchups involve four-team Region 5.

  • Cedar Grove (2-5) began the season at No. 1 but dropped to No. 3 last week after its fifth loss to the season, this time 13-9 to Carver (Ala.). The Saints will be at home against unranked Douglass (5-2) in the team’s Region 5 opener and looking to stop the slide.
  • Sandy Creek is coming off a 28-19 loss to Class 5A Harris County (6-1) and will be at home against Carver-Atlanta (2-4) in the other Region 5 opening game. Carver defeated LaGrange 28-12 to open the season, but suffered four consecutive losses -- Calhoun, Stephenson, Buford and Peach County --before last week’s 28-0 victory against Mundy’s Mill. Sandy Creek won 22-12 last season.
  • In Region 2 play, Peach County (2-4) will travel to No. 4 Mary Persons (6-1, 1-0) in hopes of slowing down running back Duke Watson, a Louisville commitment. At 6-foot, 180-pounds, Watson has 1,161 yards and 21 touchdowns through seven games. Peach beat Mary Persons 35-18 last season.
  • In Region 1 play, Carver-Columbus (4-2, 2-0) entered the rankings after beating then-No. 6 Thomasville 28-14 last week and will look to stay there when it travels to Crisp County (4-3, 1-1). Crisp beat Dougherty (4-3, 1-1) 38-12 in the region opener, but lost to Monroe (4-2, 1-1) 21-16 last week. No. 5 Savannah Christian (5-2, 3-1), No. 6 Lumpkin County (7-0, 3-0) and No. 10 Monroe Area (4-3, 1-1) also have bye weeks.

Class 3A schedule

1. (2) Calvary Day (7-0) does not play.

2. (3) Stephens County (7-0) does not play.

3. (1) Cedar Grove (2-5) vs. Douglass (5-2)

4. (4) Mary Persons (6-1) vs. Peach County (2-4)

5. (5) Savannah Christian (5-2) does not play.

6. (7) Lumpkin County (7-0) does not play.

7. (8) Sandy Creek (5-2) vs. Carver-Atlanta (2-4)

8. (9) Morgan County (6-1) at Hephzibah (5-2)

9. (NR) Carver-Columbus (4-3) at Crisp County (4-3)

10. (NR) Monroe Area (4-3) does not play.

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
Editors' Picks

Credit: Sam Whitehead, KFF Health News

PrEP, a key HIV prevention tool, isn’t reaching Black women2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Former Dunwoody day care owner gets 30 years in prison in child abuse case
29m ago

Credit: Vino Wong /AJC

TOP STORY
Georgia’s U.S. Rep. Austin Scott running for U.S. House speaker
2h ago

Austin Scott has long been known as a conservative with a maverick streak
1h ago

Austin Scott has long been known as a conservative with a maverick streak
1h ago

Atlanta employers say ‘Back to the office.’ Workers say, ‘Not so fast’
10h ago
The Latest

Rabun County faces Elbert County to determine Region 8 pecking order
31m ago
Week 9 high school football scoreboard
3h ago
The Leaderboard: Hannah surpasses Philo in passing yards through Week 8
8h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Day 7 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
6m ago
Friday the 13th: Day of ‘double hoo-doo’ or just misunderstood?
10h ago
‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse happens Saturday; N. Georgia may catch glimpse
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top