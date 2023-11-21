Prince Avenue’s Philo faces tall task to become state’s all-time passing leader

He trails Lawrence, Gunner Stockton (13,652, Rabun County), Deshaun Watson (13,077, Gainesville) and Jake Fromm (12,745, Houston County). Fromm famously missed out of the playoffs his senior season at Houston County (2013-2016) and possibly could have set the state record if given five more games in his career.

But Philo still has three possible games to do work.

Philo, who has committed to play at Georgia Tech, was 19-of-27 passing for 207 yards and two touchdowns in the Wolverines’ 72-41 second-round victory against Mount. That leaves Philo needing to average 413 passing yards per game, while leading Prince Avenue to a state championship game, to tie or break the record.

That’s a tall task. But not unheard of.

In last year’s state championship game against Swainsboro, Philo passed for 477 yards. Against Social Circle last year, he passed for 500 yards. Against Athens Academy last year, 452 yards. Against ELCA this season, 408 yards. In 2021, he passed for 557 yards – fourth all-time in the GHSA – against Christian Academy of Knoxville.

The Wolverines will play host to Irwin County, which defeated Bleckley County 31-0 in the second round in the top-left quadrant. In the bottom-left quadrant, Commerce beat Dade County 34-14 and will travel to Bryan County after it Bryan defeated Pelham 34-8 to earn the program’s first quarterfinals berth. In the top-right quadrant, Elbert outlasted Trion 42-41 and will play host to Swainsboro, which defeatedt beat Lamar County 18-6. In the bottom-right quadrant, Rabun County beat Whitefield Academy 42-14 and will travel to Brooks County, which won 22-7 against Dublin.

In Class A Division II, top-ranked Schley County opened its playoff run with a 49-23 victory against Lincoln County. The Wildcats will host Early County in the quarterfinals after Early defeated Emanuel County Institute 43-34. In the top-right quadrant, Bowdon upended Greene County 28-23 and will play host to Dooly County, which defeated Jenkins County 28-24. Clinch County beat Seminole County 35-6 in the top-left quadrant and will play host to Manchester, which defeated Johnson County 35-0. In the bottom-left quadrant, Macon County outlasted Aquinas 38-35 and will travel to Telfair County, which defeated Portal 14-12.

Georgia high school passing yardage leaders (career)

13,902 - Trevor Lawrence (Cartersville) 2014 - 2017

13,652 - Gunner Stockton (Rabun County) 2018 - 2021

13,077 - Deshaun Watson (Gainesville) 2010 - 2013

12,745 - Jake Fromm (Houston County) 2013 - 2016

12,664 - Aaron Philo (Prince Avenue Christian) 2020-2023

Class A Division I second-round scores

R1 #2 Irwin County 31, R2 #1 Bleckley County 0

R5 #1 Prince Avenue Christian 72, R6 #2 Mount Vernon 41

R3 #1 Bryan County 34, R1 #3 Pelham 8

R8 #1 Commerce 34, R7 #2 Dade County 14

R8 #2 Elbert County 42, R7 #1 Trion 41,

R2 #3 Swainsboro 18, R4 #1 Lamar County 6

R8 #3 Rabun County 42, R6 #1 Whitefield Academy 14

R1 #1 Brooks County 22, R2 #2 Dublin 7

Class A Division II second-round scores

R2 #1 Clinch County 35, R1 #2 Seminole County 6

R6 #2 Manchester 35, R5 #1 Johnson County 0

R4 #2 Telfair County 14, R3 #1 Portal 12

R6 #3 Macon County 38, R8 #1 Aquinas 35

R7 #1 Bowdon 28, R8 #2 Greene County 23

R4 #1 Dooly County 28, R3 #2 Jenkins County 24

R6 #1 Schley County 49, R8 #3 Lincoln County 23

R1 #1 Early County 43, R3 #3 Emanuel County Institute 34