Preview, by-the-numbers look at the Class 6A final

Woodward Academy vs. Thomas County Central

When, where: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Records, rankings: Woodward Academy is 12-2, the No. 1 seed from Region 3-6A and No. 10; Thomas County Central is 14-0, the No. 1 seed from 1-6A and No. 2.

Last meeting: Thomas County Central won 48-14 in the first round of the 2002 Class 4A playoffs.

Things to know: These teams won close games on the road last week to reach the finals for the first time in more than 20 years. Woodward Academy defeated previously unbeaten Douglas County 24-21 to advance to the final for the first time since 1980. The War Eagles trailed 14-0 early, scored the game’s next 24 points and held on. Thomas County Central held off Marist 13-7 to make the finals for the first time since 2002. The Yellow Jackets took a 13-0 first-half lead and turned back two Marist scoring opportunities in the second half. Both teams lean on defenses that rank among the top three in Class 6A. Thomas County Central allows a classification-best 8.3 points per game, while Woodward Academy is third at 11.3. Offensively, Thomas County Central outgains Woodward Academy by about 80 yards per game. Trey Brenton carries much of the load for the Yellow Jackets, with 1,565 yards and 20 touchdowns on 241 attempts. However, quarterback Jaylen Johnson is equally dangerous passing the ball, with 2,029 yards and 21 touchdowns. Head coach Justin Rogers is 26-1 with two region titles since taking over last year at a program that had had five consecutive non-winning seasons in Class 4A before his arrival. Woodward Academy gets about 57% of its offense from a passing game led by two 1,000-yard passers, Griffin Marshall with 1,188 yards and Landon Walker 1,127. Their top target is Wake Forest-committed wide receiver Ben Grice. Lucas Farrington leads the running game and needs 28 yards to reach 1,000 for the season. One of Woodward Academy’s two losses came against Marist, 17-10 on Sept. 8, but Woodward has since won 11 consecutive games.

Maxwell Ratings’ projected score: Thomas County Central 19, Woodward Academy 8

By the numbers:

WOODWARD ACADEMY

Record: 12-2

Seed: No. 1 from Region 3-6A

Ranking: No. 10

Points per game: 32.6

Points allowed per game: 11.3

Rushing yards (average per game): 123.1

Passing yards (average per game): 163.8

Total yards (average per game): 286.9

THOMAS COUNTY CENTRAL

Record: 14-0

Seed: No. 1 from Region 1-6A

Ranking: No. 2

Points per game: 40.0

Points per game allowed: 8.3

Rushing yards (average per game): 215.2

Passing yards (average per game): 153.5

Total yards (average per game): 368.7

Rushing leaders

Woodward Academy

- Lucas Farrington – 972 yards (156 carries, 6.2 yards per carry, 11 touchdowns)

- Landon Walker – 395 yards (97 carries, 4.1 yards per carry, 9 touchdowns)

Thomas County Central

- Trey Brenton – 1,565 yards (241 carries, 6.5 yards per carry, 20 touchdowns)

- Ahmad Ponder – 500 yards (115 carries, 4.4 yards per carry, 8 touchdowns)

Passing leaders

Woodward Academy

- Griffin Marshall – 1,188 yards (127 attempts, 87 completions, 13 touchdowns, 4 interceptions)

- Landon Walker – 1,127 yards (140 attempts, 85 completions, 13 touchdowns, 2 interceptions)

Thomas County Central

- Jaylen Johnson – 2,029 yards (226 attempts, 143 completions, 21 touchdowns, 6 interceptions)

Receiving leaders

Woodward Academy

- Ben Grice: 835 yards (44 receptions, 19.0 yards per catch, 10 touchdowns

- Josiah Abdullah: 689 yards (47 receptions, 14.7 yards per catch, 9 touchdowns

- Jerome Bettis: 337 yards (28 receptions, 25.9 yards per catch, 4 touchdowns

Thomas County Central

- Tre’von Pringle: 584 yards (38 receptions, 15.4 yards per catch, 5 touchdowns

- Malachi Thomas: 573 yards (33 receptions, 17.4 yards per catch, 7 touchdowns

- Trey Brenton: 187 yards (23 receptions, 8.1 yards per catch, 4 touchdowns

Defensive/special teams leaders

Woodward Academy

- Andrew Hines III: 84 total tackles (59 solo), 10 TFLs, 2 interceptions

- Tyree Myrick: 57 tackles, 18 assists, 9 TFLs, 4 fumble recoveries

- Hudson Hanges: 49-for-50 PATs, 15-for-16 FGs (long of 48)

Thomas County Central

- Jayden Rubbo: 105 total tackles, (51 solo), 19 TFLs, 6 sacks

- Caleb Anderson: 100 total tackles, (46 solo), 10 TFLs, 3 sacks

- Tywon Christopher: 85.5 total tackles (42 solo), 2 INTs, 7 PBUs