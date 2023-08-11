Preseason all-state: Savannah private schools place 6 on Class 3A team

Class 3A

*Best player: Kameron Davis, Dougherty. Davis has thrown for more than 5,000 yards and rushed for more than 3,000 in his career. His team is 19-6 after a winless season his freshman year. He’s committed to Florida State as a running back.

*Best position: Running back. The three here – Duke Watson, Nori Moore and Ahmari Douglas – each had more than 1,800 yards from scrimmage last season.

*Most highly recruited: Elijah Griffin, Savannah Christian. He is the consensus No. 2 junior prospect nationally.

*That’s interesting: Six players on this team play at Savannah private schools that were in Class A two years ago. Three are from Calvary Day, two from Savannah Christian and one from Savannah Country Day.

*Snubbed: Running backs Ethan Bloom of Adairsville and Zo Smalls of Savannah Christian each had more than 1,500 yards from scrimmage last season.

*Underrated: Cedar Grove’s Chase Kerns played alongside four Division I signees last season and led the Class 3A runner-up in tackles for losses, sacks and forced fumbles. At 6-1, 270, he has only a couple of small-school offers such as Clark-Atlanta.

*What else is news: It doesn’t mean anyone is writing off the defending champions, or things won’t be different in December, but nobody from Sandy Creek made the team. Virtually all of the Patriots’ first-team all-region players graduated.

Offense

QB - Elliott Colson, Cedar Grove, Jr.

QB - Jake Merklinger, Calvary Day, Sr.

RB - Duke Watson, Mary Persons, Sr.

RB - Nori Moore, Hart County, Sr.

RB - Ahmari Douglas, Long County, Jr.

WR - Cole Shaw, Thomasville, Sr.

WR - Jamie Tremble, Wesleyan, Sr.

TE - Michael Smith, Calvary Day, Sr.

OL - Bobby Campbell, Adairsville, Sr.

OL - Kam Dawkins, Carver (Columbus), Sr.

OL - Jaylen Slaughter, Cedar Grove, Sr.

OL - Max Thurston, Monroe Area, Sr.

OL - Barry Walker, Crisp County, Sr.

ATH - Kameron Davis, Dougherty, Sr.

PK - Cash Ramirez, Savannah Country Day, So.

Defense

DL - Aidan Butts, Stephens County, Sr.

DL - Maurice Davis Jr., Dougherty, Sr.

DL - Chase Kerns, Cedar Grove, Sr.

DL - Elijah Griffin, Savannah Christian, Jr.

LB - David Bucey, Savannah Christian, Sr.

LB - Jordan Davis, Calvary Day, Sr.

LB - Drew Faucher, Hebron Christian, Sr.

LB - Cedric Roberts, Peach County, Sr.

DB - Jontae Gilbert, Douglass, Jr.

DB - Jakyre Horton, Cedar Grove, Sr.

DB - Rodrick Hunter, Carver (Atlanta), Sr.

DB - Jay Randall, Thomasville, Sr.

P - Andrew Bennett, Thomasville, Sr.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.