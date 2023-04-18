Pre-Playoff Lacrosse Rankings

In Class 7A boys, No. 1 West Forsyth retains its position after defeating Cambridge 11-9 and Harrison 16-8. No. 2 North Paulding beat Wheeler and picked up a critical region win against Walton to lock up Area 2. No. 3 Lambert and No. 4 Buford each picked up wins this past week. No. 5 Mountain View debuted in the top five for the first time this season. No. 6 North Gwinnett, No. 7 Carrollton, No. 8 Parkview, No. 9 North Cobb, and No. 10 Denmark round out the top 10.

On the girls side, No. 1 Milton continues to prove they are the best team in Georgia, beating their past two opponents by a combined 34 goals. No. 2 North Paulding went 1-1 this past week, defeating Marietta 9-5 and losing to Hillgrove 9-6. No. 3 Carrollton and No. 4 Cherokee both move up. No. 5 West Forsyth got back on track, picked up two huge region wins against Buford and Lambert, and reentered the top five. No. 6 Mountain View, No. 7 Collins Hill, No. 8 Hillgrove, No. 9 Marietta, and No. 10 Lambert round out the top ten. Collins Hill slid down four spots, is currently on a three-game losing streak, and will battle for this postseason lives this week against Mountain View.