Pre-Playoff Lacrosse Rankings

The regular season will come to a close. The final week of the regular season will be this week as teams will try to fine-tune and clean up before postseason play begins Monday, April 24th.
In Class 7A boys, No. 1 West Forsyth retains its position after defeating Cambridge 11-9 and Harrison 16-8. No. 2 North Paulding beat Wheeler and picked up a critical region win against Walton to lock up Area 2. No. 3 Lambert and No. 4 Buford each picked up wins this past week. No. 5 Mountain View debuted in the top five for the first time this season. No. 6 North Gwinnett, No. 7 Carrollton, No. 8 Parkview, No. 9 North Cobb, and No. 10 Denmark round out the top 10.
On the girls side, No. 1 Milton continues to prove they are the best team in Georgia, beating their past two opponents by a combined 34 goals. No. 2 North Paulding went 1-1 this past week, defeating Marietta 9-5 and losing to Hillgrove 9-6. No. 3 Carrollton and No. 4 Cherokee both move up. No. 5 West Forsyth got back on track, picked up two huge region wins against Buford and Lambert, and reentered the top five. No. 6 Mountain View, No. 7 Collins Hill, No. 8 Hillgrove, No. 9 Marietta, and No. 10 Lambert round out the top ten. Collins Hill slid down four spots, is currently on a three-game losing streak, and will battle for this postseason lives this week against Mountain View.
In class 5A-6A, No. 1 Blessed Trinity remains atop the poll after winning against No. 3 Fellowship Christian in class A-4A last week. Blessed Trinity has a massive showdown against No. 2 Roswell this week in one of the biggest games of the regular season. No. 3 Alpharetta and No. 4 Lakeside-Evans remain in top form. No. 5 Etowah makes its debut as a top-five team for the first time this season. No. 6 North Forsyth, No. 7 Dunwoody, No. 8 Creekview, No. 9 Greater Atlanta Christian, and No. 10 Evans round out the poll.
On the girls side, No. 1 Blessed Trinity beat Fellowship Christian 16-6 last week. No. 2 Creekview Creekview went 2-0 this past week, beating Chattahoochee and Woodstock. No. 3 Johns Creek enjoyed an idle week before their final games of the regular season this week. No. 4 Lakeside-Evans beat Grovetown 21-0, and No. 5 Alpharetta beat Lambert and Northview. No. 6 Greater Atlanta Christian, No. 7 Decatur, No. 8 Cambridge, No. 9 Roswell, and No. 10 McIntosh round out the top 10. Greater Atlanta Christian continues to impress with their top-10 victory against Wesleyan and its current seven-game winning streak.
In Class A-4A, No. 1 Wesleyan continues its hot streak and has won 12 consecutive games with two games. No. 2 Benedictine beat Chapel Hill (NC) 8-7. No. 3 Fellowship Christian and No. 4 North Oconee remain put in the rankings. No. 5 Hebron Christian defeated East Forsyth 13-5 on Monday and will have an important matchup against Oconee County for a playoff spot on Friday. No. 6 Starr’s Mill, No. 7 Savannah Country Day, No. 8 Oconee County, No. 9 Pace Academy, and No. 10 Westminster round out the poll. Westminster reenters the poll and Mount Pisgah slides out.
On the girls side, No. 1 Pace Academy remains a force in Class A-4A, beating top five Starr’s Mill and Walker 18-2. No. 2 Columbus beat Darlington 20-2 and McDonough 16-1. No. 3 Fellowship Christian handed Centennial its eighth loss of the season with an 11-4 victory. No. 4 Starr’s Mill and No. 5 Lovett each picked up wins heading into the final stretch. No. 6 Mount Pisgah and No. 7 North Oconee were victorious last week. No. 8 Whitewater moved ahead of No. 9 Trinity Christian after securing a 13-goal victory on Monday. No. 10 Wesleyan won against Buford last week but lost to Greater Atlanta Christian on Monday. Wesleyan reenters the poll.
Class 7A
1. West Forsyth (15-1)
2. North Paulding (14-2)
3. Lambert (13-3)
4. Buford (13-3)
5. Mountain View (13-2)
6. North Gwinnett (12-4)
7. Carrollton (13-3)
8. Parkview (10-4)
9. North Cobb (11-4)
10. Denmark (10-6)
Class 5A-6A
1. Blessed Trinity (15-0)
2. Roswell (14-2)
3. Alpharetta (12-1)
4. Lakeside-Evans (13-2)
5. Etowah (13-3)
6. North Forsyth (12-3)
7. Dunwoody (13-4)
8. Creekview (11-5)
9. Greater Atlanta Christian (11-5)
10. Evans (11-6)
Class A-4A
1. Wesleyan (13-1)
2. Benedictine (11-1)
3. Fellowship Christian (12-3)
4. North Oconee (13-3)
5. Hebron Christian (12-3)
6. Starr’s Mill (11-4)
7. Savannah Country Day (9-4)
8. Oconee County (10-5)
9. Pace Academy (9-6)
10. Westminster (10-6)
Girls
Class 7A
1. Milton (14-2)
2. North Paulding (14-2)
3. Carrollton (12-4)
4. Cherokee (12-4)
5.. West Forsyth (11-5)
6.. Mountain View (10-4)
7. Collins Hill (12-4)
8. Hillgrove (10-4)
9. Marietta (10-5)
10. Lambert (10-6)
Class 5A-6A
1. Blessed Trinity (14-2)
2. Creekview (13-2)
3. Johns Creek (13-3)
4. Lakeside-Evans (14-3)
5. Alpharetta (13-3)
6. Greater Atlanta Christian (11-2)
7. Decatur (12-4)
8. Cambridge (11-4)
9.. Roswell (12-5)
10. McIntosh (9-3)
Class A-4A
1. Pace Academy (14-0)
2. Columbus (16-1)
3. Fellowship Christian (15-2)
4. Starr’s Mill (12-3)
5. Lovett (12-4)
6. Mount Pisgah (10-3)
7. North Oconee (11-4)
8. Whitewater (10-5)
9. Trinity Christian (8-5)
10. Wesleyan (7-4-1)
