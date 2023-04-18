BreakingNews
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-75 reopens in Marietta hours after deadly multivehicle wreck
X

Pre-Playoff Lacrosse Rankings

Credit: Score Editor

Credit: Score Editor

High School Sports Blog
By Najeh Wilkins, Score Atlanta
15 minutes ago

The regular season will come to a close. The final week of the regular season will be this week as teams will try to fine-tune and clean up before postseason play begins Monday, April 24th.

In Class 7A boys, No. 1 West Forsyth retains its position after defeating Cambridge 11-9 and Harrison 16-8. No. 2 North Paulding beat Wheeler and picked up a critical region win against Walton to lock up Area 2. No. 3 Lambert and No. 4 Buford each picked up wins this past week. No. 5 Mountain View debuted in the top five for the first time this season. No. 6 North Gwinnett, No. 7 Carrollton, No. 8 Parkview, No. 9 North Cobb, and No. 10 Denmark round out the top 10.

On the girls side, No. 1 Milton continues to prove they are the best team in Georgia, beating their past two opponents by a combined 34 goals. No. 2 North Paulding went 1-1 this past week, defeating Marietta 9-5 and losing to Hillgrove 9-6. No. 3 Carrollton and No. 4 Cherokee both move up. No. 5 West Forsyth got back on track, picked up two huge region wins against Buford and Lambert, and reentered the top five. No. 6 Mountain View, No. 7 Collins Hill, No. 8 Hillgrove, No. 9 Marietta, and No. 10 Lambert round out the top ten. Collins Hill slid down four spots, is currently on a three-game losing streak, and will battle for this postseason lives this week against Mountain View.

In class 5A-6A, No. 1 Blessed Trinity remains atop the poll after winning against No. 3 Fellowship Christian in class A-4A last week. Blessed Trinity has a massive showdown against No. 2 Roswell this week in one of the biggest games of the regular season. No. 3 Alpharetta and No. 4 Lakeside-Evans remain in top form. No. 5 Etowah makes its debut as a top-five team for the first time this season. No. 6 North Forsyth, No. 7 Dunwoody, No. 8 Creekview, No. 9 Greater Atlanta Christian, and No. 10 Evans round out the poll.

On the girls side, No. 1 Blessed Trinity beat Fellowship Christian 16-6 last week. No. 2 Creekview Creekview went 2-0 this past week, beating Chattahoochee and Woodstock. No. 3 Johns Creek enjoyed an idle week before their final games of the regular season this week. No. 4 Lakeside-Evans beat Grovetown 21-0, and No. 5 Alpharetta beat Lambert and Northview. No. 6 Greater Atlanta Christian, No. 7 Decatur, No. 8 Cambridge, No. 9 Roswell, and No. 10 McIntosh round out the top 10. Greater Atlanta Christian continues to impress with their top-10 victory against Wesleyan and its current seven-game winning streak.

In Class A-4A, No. 1 Wesleyan continues its hot streak and has won 12 consecutive games with two games. No. 2 Benedictine beat Chapel Hill (NC) 8-7. No. 3 Fellowship Christian and No. 4 North Oconee remain put in the rankings. No. 5 Hebron Christian defeated East Forsyth 13-5 on Monday and will have an important matchup against Oconee County for a playoff spot on Friday. No. 6 Starr’s Mill, No. 7 Savannah Country Day, No. 8 Oconee County, No. 9 Pace Academy, and No. 10 Westminster round out the poll. Westminster reenters the poll and Mount Pisgah slides out.

On the girls side, No. 1 Pace Academy remains a force in Class A-4A, beating top five Starr’s Mill and Walker 18-2. No. 2 Columbus beat Darlington 20-2 and McDonough 16-1. No. 3 Fellowship Christian handed Centennial its eighth loss of the season with an 11-4 victory. No. 4 Starr’s Mill and No. 5 Lovett each picked up wins heading into the final stretch. No. 6 Mount Pisgah and No. 7 North Oconee were victorious last week. No. 8 Whitewater moved ahead of No. 9 Trinity Christian after securing a 13-goal victory on Monday. No. 10 Wesleyan won against Buford last week but lost to Greater Atlanta Christian on Monday. Wesleyan reenters the poll.

Class 7A

1. West Forsyth (15-1)

2. North Paulding (14-2)

3. Lambert (13-3)

4. Buford (13-3)

5. Mountain View (13-2)

6. North Gwinnett (12-4)

7. Carrollton (13-3)

8. Parkview (10-4)

9. North Cobb (11-4)

10. Denmark (10-6)

Class 5A-6A

1. Blessed Trinity (15-0)

2. Roswell (14-2)

3. Alpharetta (12-1)

4. Lakeside-Evans (13-2)

5. Etowah (13-3)

6. North Forsyth (12-3)

7. Dunwoody (13-4)

8. Creekview (11-5)

9. Greater Atlanta Christian (11-5)

10. Evans (11-6)

Class A-4A

1. Wesleyan (13-1)

2. Benedictine (11-1)

3. Fellowship Christian (12-3)

4. North Oconee (13-3)

5. Hebron Christian (12-3)

6. Starr’s Mill (11-4)

7. Savannah Country Day (9-4)

8. Oconee County (10-5)

9. Pace Academy (9-6)

10. Westminster (10-6)

Girls

Class 7A

1. Milton (14-2)

2. North Paulding (14-2)

3. Carrollton (12-4)

4. Cherokee (12-4)

5.. West Forsyth (11-5)

6.. Mountain View (10-4)

7. Collins Hill (12-4)

8. Hillgrove (10-4)

9. Marietta (10-5)

10. Lambert (10-6)

Class 5A-6A

1. Blessed Trinity (14-2)

2. Creekview (13-2)

3. Johns Creek (13-3)

4. Lakeside-Evans (14-3)

5. Alpharetta (13-3)

6. Greater Atlanta Christian (11-2)

7. Decatur (12-4)

8. Cambridge (11-4)

9.. Roswell (12-5)

10. McIntosh (9-3)

Class A-4A

1. Pace Academy (14-0)

2. Columbus (16-1)

3. Fellowship Christian (15-2)

4. Starr’s Mill (12-3)

5. Lovett (12-4)

6. Mount Pisgah (10-3)

7. North Oconee (11-4)

8. Whitewater (10-5)

9. Trinity Christian (8-5)

10. Wesleyan (7-4-1)

About the Author

Najeh Wilkins
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Georgia Tech’s Kaleb Edwards to medically retire15h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Is Jalen Carter the real deal or a potential NFL bust?

Credit: Bob Andres

5 observations from Georgia Tech’s spring game

Credit: AP

Skoronski’s short arm length being scrutinized for left tackle

Credit: AP

Skoronski’s short arm length being scrutinized for left tackle

Credit: AP Photo/Charlie Reidel

Braves pull ahead of Royals in ninth inning for sweep, sixth straight win
The Latest

Credit: Mark Brock, DeKalb County Athletics

Golf blog: Dunwoody boys, Chamblee girls win DeKalb County titles
3h ago
Track and Field Blog: Westlake girls, Shiloh boys shine at Christian Coleman Invitational
17h ago
Elite field vying for GHSA slow-pitch softball championship
18h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Dominion Voting defamation trial could reverberate in Georgia
Why did they chop the ‘last mansion’ on Peachtree into pieces?
21h ago
CNN Center’s future could include hundreds of apartments, owner says
4h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top