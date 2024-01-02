Offseason football hires: 36 jobs have opened; 5 filled

Thirty-six of the GHSA’s 411 football teams will have new head coaches next season.

Only five had announce new coaches. The most recent was Cherokee’s Adam Holley, named before the holidays. He had been Calhoun’s offensive coordinator.

Here are the openings and hires announced so far. The list reached 104 last offseason.

Filled:

Charlton County: DeMario Jones (replacing Russ Murray)

Cherokee: Adam Holley (replacing Josh Shaw)

Dodge County: Phillip Brown (replacing Thomas Smith)

East Forsyth: Dustin Canon (replacing Brian Allison)

East Laurens: Jesse Hicks (replacing Bin Turner)

Open:

Arabia Mountain: Julian Washington

Baldwin: Jesse Hicks

Banks County: Jay Reid

Columbus: Phil Marino

Coosa: Joey Mathis

Fayette County: Nick Davis

GMC Prep: Bobby Rhoades

Greenbrier: Tony Kramer

Haralson County: Scott Peavey

Harrison: Josh Cassidy

King’s Ridge Christian: Terry Crowder

LaFayette: Andy Scott

Lithonia: Kevin Hill

Midtown: Delbert Ellerton

Miller County: Daniel McFather

Mount Vernon: Wayne Dabbs

Paulding County: Sumo Robinson

Pepperell: Rick Hurst

Pickens: Grant Myers

Pike County: Bryan Holley

Riverwood: Michael Young

Salem: Leroy Hood

South Cobb: Thomas Hanson

Stone Mountain: Greg Carter

Tattnall County: Isaac Ferrell

Tift County: Noel Dean

Treutlen: Pat Collins

Turner County: Ben Simmons

Twiggs County: Patrick Wray

Union Grove: Casey Smith

Wheeler County: Britt Ingle

