Offseason football hires: 36 jobs have opened; 5 filled

Thirty-six of the GHSA’s 411 football teams will have new head coaches next season.
Only five had announce new coaches. The most recent was Cherokee’s Adam Holley, named before the holidays. He had been Calhoun’s offensive coordinator.
Here are the openings and hires announced so far. The list reached 104 last offseason.
Filled:
Charlton County: DeMario Jones (replacing Russ Murray)
Cherokee: Adam Holley (replacing Josh Shaw)
Dodge County: Phillip Brown (replacing Thomas Smith)
East Forsyth: Dustin Canon (replacing Brian Allison)
East Laurens: Jesse Hicks (replacing Bin Turner)
Open:
Arabia Mountain: Julian Washington
Baldwin: Jesse Hicks
Banks County: Jay Reid
Columbus: Phil Marino
Coosa: Joey Mathis
Fayette County: Nick Davis
GMC Prep: Bobby Rhoades
Greenbrier: Tony Kramer
Haralson County: Scott Peavey
Harrison: Josh Cassidy
King’s Ridge Christian: Terry Crowder
LaFayette: Andy Scott
Lithonia: Kevin Hill
Midtown: Delbert Ellerton
Miller County: Daniel McFather
Mount Vernon: Wayne Dabbs
Paulding County: Sumo Robinson
Pepperell: Rick Hurst
Pickens: Grant Myers
Pike County: Bryan Holley
Riverwood: Michael Young
Salem: Leroy Hood
South Cobb: Thomas Hanson
Stone Mountain: Greg Carter
Tattnall County: Isaac Ferrell
Tift County: Noel Dean
Treutlen: Pat Collins
Turner County: Ben Simmons
Twiggs County: Patrick Wray
Union Grove: Casey Smith
Wheeler County: Britt Ingle
About the Author