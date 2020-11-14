North Cobb 28, Marietta 26

Marietta (2-7, 1-3) got touchdown runs by quarterback Tyler Hughes on its first two possessions of the second half to turn a 14-6 deficit into a 20-14 lead with 4:08 remaining in the third quarter, but the lead changed hands three more times over the next seven minutes. Singleton scored on a 4-yard run with 16 seconds left in the third quarter, but Marietta answered with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Hughes to Christian Mathis for a 26-21 lead with 10:54 left.

On the ensuing possession, North Cobb drove 67 yards in six plays, the key one being a 33-yard pass from Singleton to Benjamin Hall that put the ball on the Marietta 1-yard line. Singleton scored the game-winner on the next play.

Singleton finished with 138 yards rushing on 30 carries and was 12-of-19 passing for 110 yards. The Warriors also got 52 yards rushing from Hall and 45 from Zarrian Cook. North Cobb ran for 265 yards and had 375 overall.

North Cobb was outgained 232-138 in the first half but had the lead, thanks in large part to two second-quarter interceptions by Jayden Walker that led to touchdowns about three minutes apart. Singleton’s 2-yard run gave North Cobb its first lead with 7:12 to play in the quarter, and his 11-yard run after the second interception gave the Warriors the ball right back at the Marietta 36, made it 14-6 with 4:10 remaining in the half.

Marietta drove 87 yards on 13 plays on its first possession of the game to take a 6-0 lead on a 2-yard run by Milon Jones. However, North Cobb blocked the extra-point, and Marietta spent the rest of the night trying to catch up with that missed point, successfully converting on one two-point attempt but failing on two others.

Hughes was 22-of-31 passing for 308 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. The Blue Devils finished with 424 total yards, including 58 rushing by Jones and 115 receiving on seven catches by Zuri Johnson.

“There is a lot of talent in the region,” Queen said. “There’s no stepovers. Every week is tough, and hopefully that’s going to prepare us for the playoffs. It was a very physical game, we had some guys go out with injuries, but we had some young guys step in and make plays for us.”

Marietta - 6-0-14-6 - 26

North Cobb - 0-14-7-7 - 28

First quarter

M - Milon Jones 2 run (kick blocked), 8:03

Second quarter

N - Malachi Singleton 2 run (Ben Moran kick), 7:12

N - Singleton 11 run (Moran kick), 4:10

Third quarter

M - Tyler Hughes 4 run (pass failed), 9:11

M - Hughes 1 run (Daniel Martin pass from Jalen Woods), 4:08

N - Singleton 4 run (Moran kick), 0:16

Fourth quarter

M - Christian Mathis 18 pass from Hughes (pass failed), 10:54

N - Singleton 1 run (Moran kick), 9:03