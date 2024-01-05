Norcross’ Maloof named Falcons’ coach of the year

Keith Maloof of Norcross is the Atlanta Falcons’ coach of the year, an annual award that recognizes high school football coaches for their character, leadership and work in the community.

Maloof, Norcross’ coach since 1999, became the all-time leader in coaching victories in Gwinnett County this season with 202. He won state titles in 2012 and 2013. Maloof’s career record is 224-99 with three seasons at Tucker.

At various times in recent years, Maloof has been the Georgia high school coach with the most active NFL players. Those NFL players include Alvin Kamara, Lorenzo Carter, Jake Camarda, Max Garcia, Jason Croom, Chris Herndon, Jared Pinkney, Isaiah McKay and Robert Beal.