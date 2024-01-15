No. 2 Wesleyan girls slip past No. 3 Pickens in key Region 7 game

The highlight of the Class 3A girls basketball weekend came Friday when the No. 2 Wesleyan’s girls (13-1, 5-0) defeated No. 3 Pickens (17-1, 4-1) 62-54 by making key late-game free-throw shots in the final minutes of play.

Wesleyan, which lost in the state finals last season, secured the Region 7 victory in come-from-behind fashion to remain unbeaten in league play.

The Wolves led 15-13 after the first quarter but trailed 34-27 at the half. Entering the fourth quarter, Wesleyan was trailing 48-40 before outscoring the Dragons 22-6.