No. 2 Wesleyan girls slip past No. 3 Pickens in key Region 7 game

By Seth Ellerbee
Jan 15, 2024

The highlight of the Class 3A girls basketball weekend came Friday when the No. 2 Wesleyan’s girls (13-1, 5-0) defeated No. 3 Pickens (17-1, 4-1) 62-54 by making key late-game free-throw shots in the final minutes of play.

Wesleyan, which lost in the state finals last season, secured the Region 7 victory in come-from-behind fashion to remain unbeaten in league play.

The Wolves led 15-13 after the first quarter but trailed 34-27 at the half. Entering the fourth quarter, Wesleyan was trailing 48-40 before outscoring the Dragons 22-6.

Trailing 48-40 entering the fourth quarter, Wesleyan’s Chazadi Wright cut into the lead with six minutes left in the game on a 2-pointer, followed by Shayla Bahr’s 3-pointer cut the lead to 48-45.

Pickens extended the lead to 50-45 on a field goal from Isabella Hopkins, but Wesleyan’s Wright cut the lead to 50-47, and Bryanna Preston made three consecutive shots and a free throw to give Wesleyan a 54-50 lead.

With less than a minute left, Pickens was forced to foul, and Wright converted four free throws to secure the victory.

In other key games

-- No. 3 Hebron Christian’s boys remain undefeated (14-0, 2-0) after upending Hart County 76-56 to move to 2-0 in Region 8 game.

--- No. 4 Carver-Columbus’ boys moved to 3-0 in Region 1 play after beating Crisp County 71-51 Friday and Thomasville 72-39 Saturday.

-- Hebron Christian (14-2, 2-0) moved to 2-0 in Region 8 play after beating No. 8 Hart County 70-32 Friday. Hart is 1-1 in league play after beating Monroe Area 62-20 last week.

-- After losing to No. 3 Pickens 58-52 last week, No. 5 White County (15-3, 3-2) beat Dawson County 53-46 Friday in a Region 7 game.

Class 3A boys top-10

1. Sandy Creek (13-2)

2. Monroe (13-2)

3. Hebron Christian (14-0)

4. Carver-Columbus (16-0)

5. Cross Creek (10-7)

6. Cedar Grove (12-5)

7. Dougherty (11-6)

8. Douglass (11-8)

9. Johnson-Savannah (9-6)

10. Liberty County (8-4)

Class 3A girls top-10

1. Hebron Christian (14-2)

2. Wesleyan (13-1)

3. Pickens (17-1)

4. Carver-Columbus (11-5)

5. White County (15-3)

6. Cross Creek (12-4)

7. Dawson County (10-7)

8. Hart County (11-5)

9. Savannah Country Day (10-3)

10. Mary Persons (14-4)

