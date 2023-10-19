No. 1 Schley vs. No. 3 Manchester headlines list of big weekend games

Schley County hasn’t really been challenged since entering region play, and other than Manchester’s 18-7 victory against No. 4 Macon County on Sept. 29, neither have the Blue Devils.

Schley’s Wildcats average 239 passing and 190 rushing yards and are outscoring opponents 316-96. Quarterback Jay Kanazawa is 98-of-156 passing for 1,512 yards and 19 touchdowns – eight to Jalewis Soloman. Jeremiah Rogers (6 touchdown runs), and Zayden Walker (6) and Kabreion Aldridge (5) are the leading rushers.

Manchester runs. The Blue Devils average 277 rushing yards, 44 passing, and are outscoring opponents 230-50. Quarterback Daryus Bryant is 7-of-19 passing for 185 yards and three touchdowns. In the backfield, Keelan Whitaker (4 touchdown runs), Qua Cooper (4), Darius Favors (3) Javon Favors (2) and Caron Long (1) are options.

In Class A Division I, No. 4 Elbert County (7-1, 1-0) is bringing momentum from its 21-9 victory against then-No. 4 Rabun County last week when it plays at home against No. 7 Commerce (7-1, 1-0) in a Region 8 game that has region title implications. Elbert features a more-balanced offense than in recent history, and Commerce features two 1,000-yard rushers (Jaiden Daniels, Tysean Wiggins).

Also In Class A Division I, No. 2 Swainsboro, No. 8 Lamar County and No. 10 Bryan County will not play. In Class A Division II, No. 6 Bowdon and No. 10 Early County are idle.

Class A Division I top-10 schedule

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (6-1, 0-0) at Oglethorpe County (3-4, 0-0)

2. (2) Swainsboro (8-0, 2-0) does not play

3. (3) Trion (7-0, 3-0) vs. Pepperell (4-3, 3-0)

4. (5) Elbert County (7-1, 1-0) vs. No. 7 Commerce (7-1, 1-0)

5. (4) Rabun County (6-2, 0-1) at Athens Christian (0-7, 0-1)

6. (6) Bleckley County (6-2, 2-0) at East Laurens (2-5, 0-1)

7. (7) Commerce (7-1, 1-0) at No. 4 Elbert County (7-1, 1-0)

8. (8) Lamar County (6-2, 1-0) does not play.

9. (9) Mount Vernon (5-2, 0-0) vs. Mount Pisgah (3-4, 0-0)

10. (10) Bryan County (7-1, 2-0) does not play.

Class A Division II top-10 schedule

1. (1) Schley County (7-0, 4-0) vs. No. 3 Manchester (6-1, 4-0)

2. (2) Greene County (7-0, 2-0) vs. Lincoln County (4-3, 1-1)

3. (3) Manchester (6-1, 4-0) at No. 1 Schley County (7-0, 4-0)

4. (4) Macon County (5-2, 2-2) at Chattahoochee County (0-7, 0-4)

5. (5) Clinch County (7-1, 2-0) at Atkinson County (0-7, 0-1)

6. (6) Bowdon (7-2, 1-0) does not play.

7. (7) Jenkins County (7-0, 1-0) at Montgomery County (0-8, 0-2)

8. (9) Aquinas (6-1, 2-0) at Washington-Wilkes (4-3, 1-1)

9. (10) Telfair County (6-0, 2-0) at Wheeler County (3-4, 0-2)

10. (8) Early County (6-2, 6-0) does not play.