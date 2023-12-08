National rankings: Walton among top 15 in six polls

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
14. (12) Walton
21. (25) Thomas County Central
22. (24) Colquitt County
37. (66) Milton
41. (38) Carrollton
46. (62) Coffee
57. (51) Mill Creek
60. (47) Camden County
68. (36) Grayson
72. (68) Rome
76. (67) Marist
84. (NR) Woodward Academy
89. (49) Douglas County
90. (79) Buford
97. (NR) Creekside
100. (96) Valdosta
(Top 25)
13. (12) Walton
21. (NR) Milton
(Top 100)
8. (8) Walton
18. (28) Milton
28. (31) Colquitt County
30. (33) Carrollton
36. (35) Camden County
38. (40) Mill Creek
41. (17) Grayson
42. (42) Buford
45, (51) Thomas County Central
62. (73) Woodward Academy
68. (71) Gainesville
72. (64) Douglas County
79. (80) Rome
80. (NR) Creekside
99. (NR) Coffee
(Top 100)
12. (12) Walton
21. (23) Thomas County Central
24. (24) Colquitt County
34. (31) Buford
35. (34) Mill Creek
36. (37) Carrollton
45. (47) Coffee
48. (73) Milton
55. (38) Grayson
60. (62) Rome
85. (NR) Creekside
96. (86) Marist
97. (95) Westlake
(Top 100)
13. (14) Walton
42. (39) Mill Creek
44. (42) Buford
45. (53) Milton
46. (45) Colquitt County
60. (59) Carrollton
70. (49) Grayson
85. (91) Creekside
88. (94) Thomas County Central
90. (89) Gainesville
96. (96) Rome
(Regular-season top 25)
8. Mill Creek
11. Colquitt County
12. Buford
21. Walton
(Top 25)
16. (17) Walton
(Top 25)
12. (12) Walton
21. (20) Buford
22. (21) Colquitt County
