National rankings: Walton among top 15 in six polls

Walton’s Max McRaney (43) celebrates his touchdown with Noah Lavallee (34) during the second half of a GHSA semifinal game Friday, December 1, 2023. (Daniel Varnado/For the AJC)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Combined ShapeCaption
Walton’s Max McRaney (43) celebrates his touchdown with Noah Lavallee (34) during the second half of a GHSA semifinal game Friday, December 1, 2023. (Daniel Varnado/For the AJC)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Credit: Daniel Varnado

High School Sports Blog
By
35 minutes ago

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

14. (12) Walton

21. (25) Thomas County Central

22. (24) Colquitt County

37. (66) Milton

41. (38) Carrollton

46. (62) Coffee

57. (51) Mill Creek

60. (47) Camden County

68. (36) Grayson

72. (68) Rome

76. (67) Marist

84. (NR) Woodward Academy

89. (49) Douglas County

90. (79) Buford

97. (NR) Creekside

100. (96) Valdosta

USA Today

(Top 25)

13. (12) Walton

21. (NR) Milton

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

8. (8) Walton

18. (28) Milton

28. (31) Colquitt County

30. (33) Carrollton

36. (35) Camden County

38. (40) Mill Creek

41. (17) Grayson

42. (42) Buford

45, (51) Thomas County Central

62. (73) Woodward Academy

68. (71) Gainesville

72. (64) Douglas County

79. (80) Rome

80. (NR) Creekside

99. (NR) Coffee

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

12. (12) Walton

21. (23) Thomas County Central

24. (24) Colquitt County

34. (31) Buford

35. (34) Mill Creek

36. (37) Carrollton

45. (47) Coffee

48. (73) Milton

55. (38) Grayson

60. (62) Rome

85. (NR) Creekside

96. (86) Marist

97. (95) Westlake

High School Football America

(Top 100)

13. (14) Walton

42. (39) Mill Creek

44. (42) Buford

45. (53) Milton

46. (45) Colquitt County

60. (59) Carrollton

70. (49) Grayson

85. (91) Creekside

88. (94) Thomas County Central

90. (89) Gainesville

96. (96) Rome

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Regular-season top 25)

8. Mill Creek

11. Colquitt County

12. Buford

21. Walton

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

16. (17) Walton

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

12. (12) Walton

21. (20) Buford

22. (21) Colquitt County

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Chip Saye on facebook

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top