National rankings: Surging Walton in top 25 of six polls

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
7. (8) Buford
17. (14) Mill Creek
22. (19) Walton
23. (28) Hughes
38. (44) Carrollton
39. (34) Westlake
46. (32) Colquitt County
51. (36) Parkview
63. (64) Thomas County Central
76. (NR) Benedictine
85. (NR) Milton
94. (NR) Gainesville
(Top 25)
9. (8) Buford
14. (13) Mill Creek
17. (21) Colquitt County
22. (NR) Walton
(Top 100)
7. (5) Buford
13. (14) Colquitt County
16. (18) Walton
17. (17) Carrollton
35. (36) Parkview
37. (38) Gainesville
41. (45) Mill Creek
48. (52) Hughes
52. (67) Grayson
66. (72) Westlake
86. (82) Milton
92. (92) Rome
95. (NR) Benedictine
(Top 100)
12. (8) Mill Creek
14. (9) Buford
16. (22) Colquitt County
23. (19) Westlake
27. (24) Walton
37. (53) Benedictine
41. (47) Carrollton
49. (49) Hughes
51. (52) Thomas County Central
58. (66) Grayson
65. (70) Parkview
72. (46) Lee County
74. (76) Gainesville
80. (NR) Milton
91. (51) Ware County
98. (37) Roswell
(Top 100)
6. (5) Buford
14. (15) Colquitt County
18. (19) Mill Creek
21. (23) Walton
48. (48) Hughes
49. (49) Carrollton
65. (66) Gainesville
73. (81) Westlake
(Top 25)
5. (5) Buford
13. (13) Colquitt County
15. (16) Mill Creek
19. (20) Hughes
(Top 25)
10. (10) Buford
11. (11) Colquitt County
19. (24) Walton
(Top 25)
6. (6) Buford
15. (15) Colquitt County
16. (16) Mill Creek
18. (NR) Walton
24. (25) Hughes
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author