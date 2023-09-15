National rankings: Surging Walton in top 25 of six polls

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

7. (8) Buford

17. (14) Mill Creek

22. (19) Walton

23. (28) Hughes

38. (44) Carrollton

39. (34) Westlake

46. (32) Colquitt County

51. (36) Parkview

63. (64) Thomas County Central

76. (NR) Benedictine

85. (NR) Milton

94. (NR) Gainesville

USA Today

(Top 25)

9. (8) Buford

14. (13) Mill Creek

17. (21) Colquitt County

22. (NR) Walton

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

7. (5) Buford

13. (14) Colquitt County

16. (18) Walton

17. (17) Carrollton

35. (36) Parkview

37. (38) Gainesville

41. (45) Mill Creek

48. (52) Hughes

52. (67) Grayson

66. (72) Westlake

86. (82) Milton

92. (92) Rome

95. (NR) Benedictine

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

12. (8) Mill Creek

14. (9) Buford

16. (22) Colquitt County

23. (19) Westlake

27. (24) Walton

37. (53) Benedictine

41. (47) Carrollton

49. (49) Hughes

51. (52) Thomas County Central

58. (66) Grayson

65. (70) Parkview

72. (46) Lee County

74. (76) Gainesville

80. (NR) Milton

91. (51) Ware County

98. (37) Roswell

High School Football America

(Top 100)

6. (5) Buford

14. (15) Colquitt County

18. (19) Mill Creek

21. (23) Walton

48. (48) Hughes

49. (49) Carrollton

65. (66) Gainesville

73. (81) Westlake

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

5. (5) Buford

13. (13) Colquitt County

15. (16) Mill Creek

19. (20) Hughes

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

10. (10) Buford

11. (11) Colquitt County

19. (24) Walton

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

6. (6) Buford

15. (15) Colquitt County

16. (16) Mill Creek

18. (NR) Walton

24. (25) Hughes

