National rankings: Surging Walton in top 25 of six polls

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Credit: Jamie Spaar

High School Sports Blog
By
1 hour ago
X

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

7. (8) Buford

17. (14) Mill Creek

22. (19) Walton

23. (28) Hughes

38. (44) Carrollton

39. (34) Westlake

46. (32) Colquitt County

51. (36) Parkview

63. (64) Thomas County Central

76. (NR) Benedictine

85. (NR) Milton

94. (NR) Gainesville

USA Today

(Top 25)

9. (8) Buford

14. (13) Mill Creek

17. (21) Colquitt County

22. (NR) Walton

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

7. (5) Buford

13. (14) Colquitt County

16. (18) Walton

17. (17) Carrollton

35. (36) Parkview

37. (38) Gainesville

41. (45) Mill Creek

48. (52) Hughes

52. (67) Grayson

66. (72) Westlake

86. (82) Milton

92. (92) Rome

95. (NR) Benedictine

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

12. (8) Mill Creek

14. (9) Buford

16. (22) Colquitt County

23. (19) Westlake

27. (24) Walton

37. (53) Benedictine

41. (47) Carrollton

49. (49) Hughes

51. (52) Thomas County Central

58. (66) Grayson

65. (70) Parkview

72. (46) Lee County

74. (76) Gainesville

80. (NR) Milton

91. (51) Ware County

98. (37) Roswell

High School Football America

(Top 100)

6. (5) Buford

14. (15) Colquitt County

18. (19) Mill Creek

21. (23) Walton

48. (48) Hughes

49. (49) Carrollton

65. (66) Gainesville

73. (81) Westlake

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

5. (5) Buford

13. (13) Colquitt County

15. (16) Mill Creek

19. (20) Hughes

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

10. (10) Buford

11. (11) Colquitt County

19. (24) Walton

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

6. (6) Buford

15. (15) Colquitt County

16. (16) Mill Creek

18. (NR) Walton

24. (25) Hughes

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Chip Saye on facebook

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

Editors' Picks

EXCLUSIVE
Morehouse president eyes growth while preserving historic roots3h ago

FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Some sun later today, soggy last weekend of summer ahead
29m ago

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Time to mask up again? Avoid crowds? Here’s what COVID experts are doing
3h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

THE JOLT
Democrats unite for challenge against McCormick for U.S. House seat
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

THE JOLT
Democrats unite for challenge against McCormick for U.S. House seat
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Toxic PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ found in drinking water across Georgia
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: For the AJC

The Leaderboard: North Murray’s Williams, Petty off to hot start
1h ago
4 Questions with Cedar Grove quarterback E.J. Colson
1h ago
List: Undefeated teams’ odds of finishing unbeaten in regular season
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AP/The Birmingham News

60 years later: the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing remembered
2h ago
Michael Cunningham's weekend sports predictions
16h ago
AJC Podcast: Inside the Dangerous Dwellings investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top