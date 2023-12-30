National rankings: Milton finishes as Georgia’s top team in 5 of 8 polls

Milton, Thomas County Central and Mill Creek finished as the top Georgia teams in the final 2023 national high school football rankings, which were released last week.

Milton, which defeated Walton 31-21 in the Class 7A final to win its second state title in six years, was the state’s highest-rated team in five of the eight widely recognized polls that were tracked by Georgia High School Football Daily, with a high of No. 11 in the MaxPreps rankings. Others that had Milton as Georgia’s top team were USA Today (No. 14 nationally), High School Football America (No. 18), NationalHSFB.com (No. 19) and Blue Star Media (No. 21).

The Eagles finished in the top 25 in seven of the eight polls. Milton was projected as an eight-point underdog in the championship game against Walton, which had been Georgia’s highest-ranked team heading into the finals.