National rankings: Milton finishes as Georgia’s top team in 5 of 8 polls

Milton quarterback Luke Nickel (5) celebrates his rushing touchdown with offensive lineman JP Katzmark (64) during the second half against Walton in the Class 7A GHSA State Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Wednesday, December. 13, 2023, in Atlanta. Milton won 31-21. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By
57 minutes ago

Milton, Thomas County Central and Mill Creek finished as the top Georgia teams in the final 2023 national high school football rankings, which were released last week.

Milton, which defeated Walton 31-21 in the Class 7A final to win its second state title in six years, was the state’s highest-rated team in five of the eight widely recognized polls that were tracked by Georgia High School Football Daily, with a high of No. 11 in the MaxPreps rankings. Others that had Milton as Georgia’s top team were USA Today (No. 14 nationally), High School Football America (No. 18), NationalHSFB.com (No. 19) and Blue Star Media (No. 21).

The Eagles finished in the top 25 in seven of the eight polls. Milton was projected as an eight-point underdog in the championship game against Walton, which had been Georgia’s highest-ranked team heading into the finals.

Class 6A champion Thomas County Central was the top-rated Georgia in two polls, ranked No. 17 by CalPreps and No. 19 by the Massey Ratings. The Yellow Jackets defeated Woodward Academy 49-28 in the championship game to claim their sixth state title and first since 1997.

Defending Class 7A champion Mill Creek was the top Georgia team in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated poll with a No. 14 ranking. The Hawks finished ahead of two other Georgia teams in the top 25, No. 18 Colquitt County and No. 22 Milton. Mill Creek went 12-1, losing to Camden County 39-20 in the quarterfinals.

Listed below are all the Georgia teams ranked in the eight polls.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

17. Thomas County Central

21. Milton

22. Colquitt County

25. Walton

36. Coffee

45. Carrollton

55. Mill Creek

56. Grayson

67. Rome

70. Camden County

78. Marist

89. Buford

97. Woodward Academy

99. Douglas County

USA Today

(Top 25)

14. Milton

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

11. Milton

18. Walton

29. Colquitt County

33. Carrollton

35. Thomas County Central

38. Camden County

41. Mill Creek

44. Grayson

45. Buford

66. Woodward Academy

67. Gainesville

72. Douglas County

80. Rome

83. Coffee

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

19. Thomas County Central

23. Colquitt County

24. Walton

29. Coffee

33. Buford

36. Milton

39. Mill Creek

43. Carrollton

58. Grayson

63. Rome

High School Football America

(Top 100)

18. Milton

27. Walton

47. Mill Creek

49. Buford

50. Colquitt County

65. Carrollton

79. Grayson

86. Thomas County Central

89. Coffee

92. Creekside

97. Rome

99. Gainesville

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

14. Mill Creek

18. Colquitt County

22. Milton

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

19. Milton

23. Thomas County Central

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

21. Milton

22. Walton

24. Colquitt County

