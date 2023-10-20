National rankings: Mill Creek now Georgia’s highest-rated team

BreakingNews
Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

9. (17) Mill Creek

18. (19) Walton

21. (11) Buford

22. (25) Colquitt County

25. (31) Newton

34. (38) Thomas County Central

40. (48) Westlake

44. (45) Carrollton

51. (68) Douglas County

55. (52) Gainesville

73. (77) Lee County

75. (91) Hughes

83. (95) Grayson

91. (86) Norcross

95. (99) North Cobb

USA Today

(Top 25)

11. (14) Mill Creek

15. (16) Colquitt County

16. (6) Buford

24. (24) Walton

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

9. (25) Mill Creek

12. (13) Colquitt County

14. (15) Walton

17. (5) Buford

18. (17) Carrollton

41. (41) Gainesville

47. (48) Newton

60. (60) Grayson

75. (78) Westlake

90. (91) Rome

93. (NR) Lee County

96. (96) Benedictine

100. (100) Creekside

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

8. (9) Mill Creek

13. (14) Walton

15. (37) Colquitt County

16. (12) Buford

30. (33) Carrollton

34. (34) Newton

38. (31) Thomas County Central

41. (38) Westlake

48. (45) Benedictine

68. (65) Lee County

70. (70) Gainesville

71. (68) Hughes

74. (82) Grayson

82. (80) Roswell

85. (92) North Cobb

92. (96) Coffee

95. (87) Douglas County

High School Football America

(Top 100)

10. (18) Mill Creek

12. (8) Buford

13. (12) Colquitt County

20. (21) Walton

44. (43) Carrollton

58. (59) Gainesville

84. (85) Benedictine

93. (93) Hughes

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

9. (12) Mill Creek

11. (13) Colquitt County

12. (4) Buford

21. (22) Walton

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

10. (12) Colquitt County

14. (22) Mill Creek

20. (18) Walton

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

7. (14) Mill Creek

11. (7) Buford

14. (13) Colquitt County

15. (15) Walton

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

