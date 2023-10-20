National rankings: Mill Creek now Georgia’s highest-rated team

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
9. (17) Mill Creek
18. (19) Walton
21. (11) Buford
22. (25) Colquitt County
25. (31) Newton
34. (38) Thomas County Central
40. (48) Westlake
44. (45) Carrollton
51. (68) Douglas County
55. (52) Gainesville
73. (77) Lee County
75. (91) Hughes
83. (95) Grayson
91. (86) Norcross
95. (99) North Cobb
(Top 25)
11. (14) Mill Creek
15. (16) Colquitt County
16. (6) Buford
24. (24) Walton
(Top 100)
9. (25) Mill Creek
12. (13) Colquitt County
14. (15) Walton
17. (5) Buford
18. (17) Carrollton
41. (41) Gainesville
47. (48) Newton
60. (60) Grayson
75. (78) Westlake
90. (91) Rome
93. (NR) Lee County
96. (96) Benedictine
100. (100) Creekside
(Top 100)
8. (9) Mill Creek
13. (14) Walton
15. (37) Colquitt County
16. (12) Buford
30. (33) Carrollton
34. (34) Newton
38. (31) Thomas County Central
41. (38) Westlake
48. (45) Benedictine
68. (65) Lee County
70. (70) Gainesville
71. (68) Hughes
74. (82) Grayson
82. (80) Roswell
85. (92) North Cobb
92. (96) Coffee
95. (87) Douglas County
(Top 100)
10. (18) Mill Creek
12. (8) Buford
13. (12) Colquitt County
20. (21) Walton
44. (43) Carrollton
58. (59) Gainesville
84. (85) Benedictine
93. (93) Hughes
(Top 25)
9. (12) Mill Creek
11. (13) Colquitt County
12. (4) Buford
21. (22) Walton
(Top 25)
10. (12) Colquitt County
14. (22) Mill Creek
20. (18) Walton
(Top 25)
7. (14) Mill Creek
11. (7) Buford
14. (13) Colquitt County
15. (15) Walton
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author