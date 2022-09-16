ajc logo
National rankings: Hughes moves into top 25 in three polls

Langston Hughes’s Prentiss Air Noland (1) runs the ball during a GHSA High School football game between Langston Hughes High School and McEachern High School at McEachern High School in Powder Springs, GA., on Friday, August 26, 2022. (Photo by Jenn Finch)

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

9. (8) Buford

18. (18) Mill Creek

20. (25) Hughes

22. (52) Cedar Grove

32. (27) North Cobb

33. (30) Grayson

42. (64) Colquitt County

55. (69) Walton

63. (38) Collins Hill

73. (NR) Valdosta

76. (NR) Parkview

77. (82) Calvary Day

90. (NR) Milton

91. (NR) Thomas County Central

97. (NR) Carrollton

99. (NR) Westlake

USA Today

(Top 25)

4. (4) Buford

17. (17) Grayson

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

6. (6) Buford

18. (18) Grayson

25. (26) Mill Creek

28. (31) Hughes

38. (74) Colquitt County

41. (65) Cedar Grove

57. (58) North Cobb

74. (78) Walton

76. (80) Carrollton

79. (61) Lee County

82. (NR) Creekside

96. (96) Kennesaw Mountain

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

6. (7) Buford

11. (43) Cedar Grove

16. (23) Mill Creek

28. (56) Colquitt County

32. (29) Grayson

34. (98) Valdosta

36. (34) North Cobb

39. (12) Collins Hill

42. (42) Hughes

57. (94) Ware County

59. (NR) Parkview

61. (81) Carrollton

71. (96) Walton

80. (45) Lee County

83. (NR) Cedartown

95. (NR) Cartersville

98. (NR) Thomas County Central

High School Football America

(Top 100)

3. (3) Buford

21. (21) North Cobb

25. (28) Grayson

26. (26) Hughes

28. (30) Mill Creek

47. (58) Colquitt County

53. (57) Walton

55. (55) Lee County

74. (99) Cedar Grove

78. (76) Collins Hill

88. (79) Brookwood

89. (NR) Creekside

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

13. (13) Buford

17. (18) Grayson

24. (NR) Hughes

HSFB.com

(Top 25)

15. (15) Buford

16. (18) Hughes

19. (21) North Cobb

23. (24) Grayson

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

6. (6) Buford

16. (16) Grayson

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

