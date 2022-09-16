National rankings: Hughes moves into top 25 in three polls

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
9. (8) Buford
18. (18) Mill Creek
20. (25) Hughes
22. (52) Cedar Grove
32. (27) North Cobb
33. (30) Grayson
42. (64) Colquitt County
55. (69) Walton
63. (38) Collins Hill
73. (NR) Valdosta
76. (NR) Parkview
77. (82) Calvary Day
90. (NR) Milton
91. (NR) Thomas County Central
97. (NR) Carrollton
99. (NR) Westlake
(Top 25)
4. (4) Buford
17. (17) Grayson
(Top 100)
6. (6) Buford
18. (18) Grayson
25. (26) Mill Creek
28. (31) Hughes
38. (74) Colquitt County
41. (65) Cedar Grove
57. (58) North Cobb
74. (78) Walton
76. (80) Carrollton
79. (61) Lee County
82. (NR) Creekside
96. (96) Kennesaw Mountain
(Top 100)
6. (7) Buford
11. (43) Cedar Grove
16. (23) Mill Creek
28. (56) Colquitt County
32. (29) Grayson
34. (98) Valdosta
36. (34) North Cobb
39. (12) Collins Hill
42. (42) Hughes
57. (94) Ware County
59. (NR) Parkview
61. (81) Carrollton
71. (96) Walton
80. (45) Lee County
83. (NR) Cedartown
95. (NR) Cartersville
98. (NR) Thomas County Central
(Top 100)
3. (3) Buford
21. (21) North Cobb
25. (28) Grayson
26. (26) Hughes
28. (30) Mill Creek
47. (58) Colquitt County
53. (57) Walton
55. (55) Lee County
74. (99) Cedar Grove
78. (76) Collins Hill
88. (79) Brookwood
89. (NR) Creekside
(Top 25)
13. (13) Buford
17. (18) Grayson
24. (NR) Hughes
(Top 25)
15. (15) Buford
16. (18) Hughes
19. (21) North Cobb
23. (24) Grayson
(Top 25)
6. (6) Buford
16. (16) Grayson
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author