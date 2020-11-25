National rankings: Grayson, Colquitt Co. hold steady as top Georgia teams

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
24. (28) Colquitt County
30. (34) Grayson
73. (87) Warner Robins
80. (81) Lowndes
5. (5) Grayson
14. (11) Colquitt County
4. (4) Grayson
11. (11) Colquitt County
9. (7) Colquitt County
11. (9) Grayson
28. (26) Lowndes
55. (56) Warner Robins
64. (87) Buford
80. (90) North Gwinnett
81. (76) Lee County
84. (92) Blessed Trinity
90. (NR) North Cobb
99. (NR) Milton
4. (4) Grayson
20. (22) Colquitt County
26. (32) Norcross
29. (35) Lowndes
71. (74) Blessed Trinity
73. (71) Cedar Grove
74. (74) Milton
76. (76) Lee County
83. (93) Warner Robins
91. (NR) Allatoona
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author