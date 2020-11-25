X

National rankings: Grayson, Colquitt Co. hold steady as top Georgia teams

Credit: Casey Sykes

By Chip Saye, GHSF Daily

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

24. (28) Colquitt County

30. (34) Grayson

73. (87) Warner Robins

80. (81) Lowndes

USA Today

5. (5) Grayson

14. (11) Colquitt County

MaxPreps

4. (4) Grayson

11. (11) Colquitt County

Massey Ratings

9. (7) Colquitt County

11. (9) Grayson

28. (26) Lowndes

55. (56) Warner Robins

64. (87) Buford

80. (90) North Gwinnett

81. (76) Lee County

84. (92) Blessed Trinity

90. (NR) North Cobb

99. (NR) Milton

High School Football America

4. (4) Grayson

20. (22) Colquitt County

26. (32) Norcross

29. (35) Lowndes

71. (74) Blessed Trinity

73. (71) Cedar Grove

74. (74) Milton

76. (76) Lee County

83. (93) Warner Robins

91. (NR) Allatoona

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

