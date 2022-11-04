ajc logo
National rankings: Georgia teams mostly hold steady after Week 11

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

10. (10) Buford

17. (13) Mill Creek

22. (19) Colquitt County

25. (32) Hughes

38. (34) North Cobb

40. (38) Cedar Grove

42. (52) Grayson

45. (59) Thomas Co. Central

50. (45) Carrollton

78. (73) Walton

90. (NR) Westlake

94. (81) Cedartown

100. (NR) Lambert

USA Today

(Top 25)

6. (6) Buford

18. (19) Hughes

23. (25) Colquitt County

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

6. (6) Buford

20. (20) Hughes

21. (21) Mill Creek

23. (24) Colquitt County

47. (46) Cedar Grove

64. (66) Carrollton

72. (73) North Cobb

76. (76) Creekside

90. (92) Grayson

99. (NR) Thomas County Central

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

6. (6) Buford

16. (14) Mill Creek

18. (19) Colquitt County

23. (25) Hughes

35. (29) Carrollton

39. (36) North Cobb

43. (43) Grayson

45. (35) Cedar Grove

51. (57) Thomas County Central

72. (66) Walton

75. (80) Ware County

80. (68) Roswell

93. (100) Westlake

95. (92) Lambert

98. (73) Cedartown

99. (67) Valdosta

High School Football America

(Top 100)

2. (2) Buford

19. (20) Colquitt County

22. (23) Hughes

26. (27) Mill Creek

34. (35) Cedar Grove

60. (61) North Cobb

66. (68) Grayson

74. (74) Walton

79. (79) Creekside

98. (99) Milton

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

9. (9) Buford

18. (15) Colquitt County

20. (17) Mill Creek

25. (25) Hughes

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

12. (12) Buford

13. (13) Hughes

21. (22) Mill Creek

22. (23) Colquitt County

23. (24) Cedar Grove

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

6. (6) Buford

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter.

Chase Elliott goes for NASCAR Cup Series title No. 2 on Sunday
