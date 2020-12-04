X

National rankings: Colquitt County now in top 20 of five polls

ajc.com

Credit: Casey Sykes

Credit: Casey Sykes

High School Sports Blog | 40 minutes ago
By Chip Saye, GHSF Daily

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

19. (24) Colquitt County

30. (30) Grayson

82. (80) Lowndes

USA Today

5. (5) Grayson

13. (14) Colquitt County

MaxPreps

4. (4) Grayson

9. (11) Colquitt County

Massey Ratings

7. (9) Colquitt County

10. (11) Grayson

28. (28) Lowndes

50. (64) Buford

51. (55) Warner Robins

76. (81) Lee County

78. (NR) Collins Hill

81. (84) Blessed Trinity

83. (90) North Cobb

85. (NR) Valdosta

95. (NR) Norcross

96. (80) North Gwinnett

98. (NR) Ware County

High School Football America

4. (4) Grayson

16. (20) Colquitt County

25. (26) Norcross

28. (29) Lowndes

69. (71) Blessed Trinity

71. (73) Cedar Grove

72. (74) Milton

74. (76) Lee County

78. (83) Warner Robins

89. (91) Allatoona

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Chip Saye

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.