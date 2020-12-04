National rankings: Colquitt County now in top 20 of five polls

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
19. (24) Colquitt County
30. (30) Grayson
82. (80) Lowndes
5. (5) Grayson
13. (14) Colquitt County
4. (4) Grayson
9. (11) Colquitt County
7. (9) Colquitt County
10. (11) Grayson
28. (28) Lowndes
50. (64) Buford
51. (55) Warner Robins
76. (81) Lee County
78. (NR) Collins Hill
81. (84) Blessed Trinity
83. (90) North Cobb
85. (NR) Valdosta
95. (NR) Norcross
96. (80) North Gwinnett
98. (NR) Ware County
4. (4) Grayson
16. (20) Colquitt County
25. (26) Norcross
28. (29) Lowndes
69. (71) Blessed Trinity
71. (73) Cedar Grove
72. (74) Milton
74. (76) Lee County
78. (83) Warner Robins
89. (91) Allatoona
