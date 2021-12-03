National rankings: Collins Hill climbs four spots in Massey Ratings

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
5. (5) Collins Hill
25. (46) Buford
29. (52) Milton
34. (20) Warner Robins
35. (19) Mill Creek
38. (48) Walton
44. (37) North Cobb
60. (49) Brookwood
77. (89) Grayson
(Top 25)
3. (3) Collins Hill
(Top 25)
3. (3) Collins Hill
21. (21) Milton
(Top 100)
12. (16) Collins Hill
33. (29) Warner Robins
35. (46) Buford
43. (38) Mill Creek
50. (58) Milton
52. (60) North Cobb
92. (85) Brookwood
(Top 100)
18. (18) Collins Hill
25. (25) Buford
30. (31) Milton
43. (47) Warner Robins
61. (54) North Cobb
82. (NR) Walton
84. (49) Lee County
86. (74) Lowndes
89. (76) Mill Creek
93. (78) Cartersville
