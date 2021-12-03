ajc logo
National rankings: Collins Hill climbs four spots in Massey Ratings

August 21, 2021 Atlanta - Collins HillÕs QB Sam Horn (21) prepares to pass during the 2021 Corky Kell Classic on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
August 21, 2021 Atlanta - Collins HillÕs QB Sam Horn (21) prepares to pass during the 2021 Corky Kell Classic on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

5. (5) Collins Hill

25. (46) Buford

29. (52) Milton

34. (20) Warner Robins

35. (19) Mill Creek

38. (48) Walton

44. (37) North Cobb

60. (49) Brookwood

77. (89) Grayson

USA Today

(Top 25)

3. (3) Collins Hill

MaxPreps

(Top 25)

3. (3) Collins Hill

21. (21) Milton

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

12. (16) Collins Hill

33. (29) Warner Robins

35. (46) Buford

43. (38) Mill Creek

50. (58) Milton

52. (60) North Cobb

92. (85) Brookwood

High School Football America

(Top 100)

18. (18) Collins Hill

25. (25) Buford

30. (31) Milton

43. (47) Warner Robins

61. (54) North Cobb

82. (NR) Walton

84. (49) Lee County

86. (74) Lowndes

89. (76) Mill Creek

93. (78) Cartersville

Chip Saye
Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

