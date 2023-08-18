National rankings: Buford in top 10 in 6 preseason polls

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national preseason polls.
(Top 100)
6. Buford
8. Mill Creek
17. Hughes
22. Colquitt County
26. Parkview
29. Carrollton
38. Walton
46. Milton
55. Grayson
57. Westlake
73. Benedictine
74. Cedar Grove
79. Ware County
83. Gainesville
91. Thomas County Central
(Top 100)
10. Buford
12. Carrollton
14. Hughes
20. Colquitt County
27. Gainesville
37. Walton
44. Milton
46. Parkview
52. Grayson
57. Mill Creek
66. Ware County
85. Westlake
(Top 100)
10. Mill Creek
16. Buford
27. Hughes
31. Colquitt County
38. Grayson
39. North Cobb
42. Carrollton
49. Ware County
55. Westlake
56. Cedar Grove
71. Collins Hill
73. Milton
74. Walton
80. Warner Robins
85. Lee County
95. Benedictine
96. Roswell
100. Parkview
(Top 100)
7. Buford
18. Colquitt County
25. Hughes
29. Mill Creek
35. Walton
37. Carrollton
59. Milton
68. Cedar Grove
84. Gainesville
86. North Cobb
95. Roswell
(Top 25)
7. Buford
15. Colquitt County
19. Hughes
20. Mill Creek
(Top 25)
10. Buford
11. Colquitt County
15. Hughes
25. Carrollton
(Top 25)
10. Buford
19. Colquitt County
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author