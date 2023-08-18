National rankings: Buford in top 10 in 6 preseason polls

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By
44 minutes ago
X

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national preseason polls.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

6. Buford

8. Mill Creek

17. Hughes

22. Colquitt County

26. Parkview

29. Carrollton

38. Walton

46. Milton

55. Grayson

57. Westlake

73. Benedictine

74. Cedar Grove

79. Ware County

83. Gainesville

91. Thomas County Central

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

10. Buford

12. Carrollton

14. Hughes

20. Colquitt County

27. Gainesville

37. Walton

44. Milton

46. Parkview

52. Grayson

57. Mill Creek

66. Ware County

85. Westlake

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

10. Mill Creek

16. Buford

27. Hughes

31. Colquitt County

38. Grayson

39. North Cobb

42. Carrollton

49. Ware County

55. Westlake

56. Cedar Grove

71. Collins Hill

73. Milton

74. Walton

80. Warner Robins

85. Lee County

95. Benedictine

96. Roswell

100. Parkview

High School Football America

(Top 100)

7. Buford

18. Colquitt County

25. Hughes

29. Mill Creek

35. Walton

37. Carrollton

59. Milton

68. Cedar Grove

84. Gainesville

86. North Cobb

95. Roswell

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

7. Buford

15. Colquitt County

19. Hughes

20. Mill Creek

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

10. Buford

11. Colquitt County

15. Hughes

25. Carrollton

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

10. Buford

19. Colquitt County

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Chip Saye on facebook

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Charlie Neibergall/AP

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Trump indictment: Breaking down the ‘criminal enterprise’1h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

The Jolt: Trump’s surrender at Fulton jail could upstage GOP debate
44m ago

Credit: NYT

ONLY ON AJC
TORPY: Thick Trump indictment means the legal fun is just starting
1h ago

Credit: AJC

HAPPENING TODAY
Trump rivals to court conservatives in Battleground Georgia
2h ago

Credit: AJC

HAPPENING TODAY
Trump rivals to court conservatives in Battleground Georgia
2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar

AJC PODCAST
LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Chaos Arrives’
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: For the AJC

4 Questions with Marist defensive end/wide receiver Luke Harpring
59m ago
List: Coaches who won state title in final season at school
1h ago
West Forsyth 40, Cherokee Bluff 7
8h ago
Featured

Credit: BEN GRAY / AJC

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter will celebrate 96th birthday with butterflies
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Coaster Fest, Piedmont Park Arts Festival...
18h ago
RECIPES: Tasty ideas for using those fresh Southern summer tomatoes
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top