Mill Creek-Buford, six other 7A games to decide 1st place

With four weeks left in the regular season, here’s a region-by-region look at the race to the playoffs.

Six games this week will decide at least a share first place.

Those are Camden County vs. Colquitt County in Region 1, McEachern vs. Marietta in Region 3, Archer vs. Parkview in Region 4, Lambert vs. West Forsyth in Region 6, North Gwinnett vs. Peachtree Ridge in Region 7 and Buford vs. Mill Creek in Region 8.

Region 1

No. 4 Colquitt County (6-0, 0-0) is heavily favored to win this region. The Packers play Camden County (6-1, 1-0) on Friday. Camden edge Richmond Hill (4-3, 0-1) 35-33 last week while Valdosta (5-2, 1-0) beat Lowndes (3-3, 0-1) 37-27. Only one of these teams won’t make the playoffs. It’s early to speculate, but Lowndes might be in a position of needing to beat Richmond Hill on Oct. 27 to make it. Lowndes hasn’t missed the playoffs since 2014. Also, defending champ Colquitt hasn’t won back-to-back titles since 2014-16.

Region 2

No. 6 Carrollton and No. 9 Westlake (both 6-1, 1-0) appear head for a showdown for the title on Oct. 20. East Coweta (5-2, 0-1) is the next-highest-rated team. Campbell (2-4, 0-0) and Pebblebrook (2-5, 0-1) have struggled.

Region 3

McEachern (3-4, 1-0) beat previously unbeaten Harrison (6-1, 0-1) 24-21 in a critical region opener Friday. North Paulding (5-1, 0-0) figures to contend, but don’t underestimate Marietta (2-5, 1-0). All five of their losses are against current or former top-10 teams. Probably no Region 3 team would’ve been favored in any of those five games. Don’t be surprised if Friday’s McEachern-Marietta game determines the region title.

Region 4

There are three top-10 teams in this region – No. 5 Newton (6-0, 1-0), No. 7 Parkview (5-1, 1-0) and No. 8 Grayson (4-2, 0-1). Newton is probably the favorite for having beaten Grayson 31-27 on Sept. 29. The Parkview-Newton game is Oct. 20. Archer (3-3, 1-0) beat Brookwood (3-3, 0-1) in a game that could keep Brookwood out of the playoffs for the first time since 2015. South Gwinnett (4-2, 0-1) remains a contender.

Region 5

No. 3 Walton (6-0, 1-0) beat North Cobb (3-3, 0-1) 35-27 in what some have called possibly the de facto region championship game Friday. The best of the rest are Osborne (6-0, 1-0), which ended a 71-game losing streak to Cobb County schools Friday with its 35-3 victory over Kennesaw Mountain (1-5, 0-1). Wheeler (5-1, 1-0) is also having an outstanding season and can prove itself Friday against North Cobb.

Region 6

Lambert (6-0, 1-0) plays West Forsyth (5-1, 1-0) for first place on Friday. Milton (4-2, 1-0) has lost only to North Cobb and a Florida team and many view the Eagles as the team to beat. They’ve won five straight region titles and 29 straight region games. Everyone else – Denmark (2-4, 0-1), Forsyth Central (2-4, 0-1) and South Forsyth (0-6, 0-1) – has a losing record.

Region 7

Defending champion North Gwinnett (5-2, 3-0) is playing upstart Peachtree Ridge (6-0, 2-0) for the region lead Friday. Peachtree Ridge was just 6-5 last season and 3-7 the one before. Norcross (5-1, 2-0) is the other contender. Bermark (2-3-1, 1-2) and Duluth (4-2, 1-2) are probably playing for the fourth seed.

Region 8

No. 1 Buford plays No. 2 Mill Creek (both 6-0, 1-0) in the state game of the week Friday. Buford won the 2022 game between the two, but Mill Creek won the state title. Mountain View (3-3, 1-0) is the other team without a region loss. The rest of the field is Central Gwinnett (2-4, 0-1), Collins Hill (1-5, 0-1) and Dacula (1-5, 0-1).