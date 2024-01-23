McEachern’s Bailey picked for McDonald’s All-Star game; Pace’s White to be head coach

McEachern forward Ace Bailey, a five-star recruit who has signed with Rutgers, will be the lone Georgia high school player at this year’s McDonald’s All-Star games, but three Georgia coaches and a former Georgia player will join Bailey in the April boys and girls doubleheader in April.

Pace Academy boys coach Sharman White was named the head coach of the East boys team. White was allowed to choose to his assistant coaches, and he named John Robinson, one of his Pace assistants, and Tucker boys coach James Hartry.

“It’s a bucket list kind of thing,’’ White said of his selection. “It’s just a tremendous honor, and I’m so humbled by it.’’