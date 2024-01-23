McEachern’s Bailey picked for McDonald’s All-Star game; Pace’s White to be head coach

McEachern forward Ace Bailey, a five-star recruit who has signed with Rutgers, will be the lone Georgia high school player at this year’s McDonald’s All-Star games, but three Georgia coaches and a former Georgia player will join Bailey in the April boys and girls doubleheader in April.
Pace Academy boys coach Sharman White was named the head coach of the East boys team. White was allowed to choose to his assistant coaches, and he named John Robinson, one of his Pace assistants, and Tucker boys coach James Hartry.
“It’s a bucket list kind of thing,’’ White said of his selection. “It’s just a tremendous honor, and I’m so humbled by it.’’
It’s not immediately known how many Georgians have been head coaches in the game, but White is not the first. Southwest DeKalb’s Kathy Richey-Walton coached a girls team last season.
Bailey was a lock to make it as a player this season. He is averaging 29.5 points, 16.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and three blocked shots for a nationally ranked team. He moved up to the consensus No. 2 senior recruit Monday in the 247Sports Composite.
A former Georgia player, Derrion Reid of Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif., also will play in the game. Reid, who has signed with Alabama, was a first-team all-state player for Grovetown in 2023.
The McDonald’s All-star games will be played April 2 at the Toyota Center in Houston.
